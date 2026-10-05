Temi Nkem has emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 11, beating the other finalists to claim the title and the ₦160 million prize package.

The 21-year-old, whose real name is Temitope Chigbue, became one of the most recognisable housemates of the “Show Ya Sef” edition because of her bold personality and outspoken nature.

Here are 10 things to know about the latest BBNaija winner.

1. Her real name is Temitope Chigbue

Temi Nkem’s real name is Temitope Chigbue. She entered the BBNaija house under the name Temi Nkem.

2. She is 21 years old

Temi Nkem was introduced as a 21-year-old contestant when Season 11 began in July 2026.

3. She is a student

Temi Nkem was listed as a student when she joined the reality show.

4. She described herself as bold and vibrant

Before entering Biggie’s house, Temi Nkem described herself as “bold, vibrant, and impossible to ignore.” She said she believed she represented what the show needed.

5. She enjoys golfing, eating and walking

Her listed hobbies include golfing, eating and walking.

6. She considers herself a good listener

One of the qualities Temi Nkem highlighted in her profile was her ability to listen to people and offer advice. She listed being a good listener and giving great advice among her hidden talents.

7. She described herself as egotistical

Temi Nkem did not shy away from describing the less flattering side of her personality. In her BBNaija profile, she said she could be egotistical and arrogant, adding that she does not shrink herself for anyone.

8. She was one of the nine finalists

Temi Nkem made it to the grand finale alongside Aikou, Barry, Bluethopia, Flora, Oyin, Ricky, Sheba and Tram after the season began with 24 housemates.

She survived the successive evictions that reduced the competition before ultimately claiming the crown.

9. She is now the BBNaija Season 11 winner

Temi Nkem was announced as the winner during the Season 11 grand finale on Sunday, October 4, 2026. She succeeds Imisi, who won the previous edition of BBNaija.

10. She intends to go into content creation and blogging after the show

Her victory earns her the ₦160 million grand prize package, which includes ₦90 million in cash, a brand-new SUV and other gifts.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria