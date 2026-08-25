Some mothers of the kidnapped schoolchildren.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

On the 15th of May 2026, some armed Boko Haram terrorists invaded Mussa Central Primary School in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Southern Borno Senatorial District. They abducted over 40 schoolchildren, including a toddler.

Similar incident also took place on 29th June, 2026 in Lassa community in the same council, where over 30 students of Technical College were also abducted. And since, there whereabouts are unknown.

Due to the Renewed Boko Haram onslaught, the Borno State Government ordered for immediate closure of the two affected schools, where it moved the remaining students/pupils to a safer schools in Uba town.

Last week, some parents of the abducted children from Mussa took to the streets in Askira-Uba Council Headquarters and protested. They later moved down to Maiduguri, the state capital to meet with Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, after their children had spent 100 days in captivity.

During the meeting, Governor Zulum disclosed that the Federal Government and Borno State Government are working closely to ensure the safe rescue of schoolchildren abducted from Mussa community in Askira/Uba Local Government Area.

Zulum expressed the deep sympathy of the Tinubu-led Federal Government and reiterated the President’s personal commitment to ensuring the children are safely returned to their families.

Govt’s assurances

He assured the parents that, under President Bola Tinubu, the Federal Government, the Nigerian Armed Forces, and Borno State Government will do everything possible to secure the children’s release.

“On behalf of the government and people of Borno State, I once again extend my sympathies over what happened at Mussa Central Primary School on the 15th of May 2026 that led to the abduction of about 44 primary school pupils,” Zulum said.

“Also, on behalf of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, I want to sympathise with you. I want to assure you that Mr. President has since directed security agencies to ensure the rescue of our children. And I believe they are working to ensure their rescue,” he stated.

The meeting was attended by the Senator representing Southern Borno, Mohammed Ali Ndume; Acting Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Babagana Mustapha Mallumbe; Commissioners for Education, Engr Lawan Abba Wakilbe; Commissioner for Inter-Governmental Affairs and Special Duties, Dr Samaila Abdulaziz Satumari, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Dr Juliana Bitrus.

Ndume seeks renewed Military effort to rescue abducted Mussa, Lassa schoolchildren

Senator Ndume has called on the Nigerian military to intensify efforts towards the rescue of victims abducted from communities across Southern Borno, including the schoolchildren from Mussa and Lassa, passengers abducted along the Buratai axis and the remaining victims from Ngoshe.

Ndume made the appeal during a visit to the Theatre Command, North East ‘Operation HADIN KAI’, where he commended the Nigerian military under the Theatre Commander, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar for its sustained efforts in combating insurgency and restoring relative peace across the region.

Ndume, who is also a member of the Senate Committee on Army, said his visit was both to appreciate the military and to draw renewed attention to the plight of families whose loved ones remain in captivity.

“Most importantly, General, I know you are putting in your best efforts towards the rescue of our children in Mussa and Lassa, the passengers abducted along the Buratai axis and the remaining victims from Ngoshe.

“We know you are making efforts. But because of the anxiety we all share and the length of time these people have remained away from their families, I have to continue to push for greater effort,” Ndume said.

He noted that some of the victims have now spent more than 100 days away from their families, creating deep anxiety among relatives and communities.

According to the Senator, the appeal should not be interpreted as a failure to recognise the sacrifices and efforts of the military, but rather as a reflection of the responsibility of a representative to continue speaking for his people and demanding action where necessary.

“Like Oliver Twist, I have come to ask for more for my people. It is my moral obligation to commend you when you do well and also bring the concerns of my constituents before you,” he said.

Ndume said the security situation in Borno had improved significantly compared to previous years, attributing the progress to the sacrifices of officers and soldiers operating across the theatre.

He commended the military coordination and synergy among the security agencies, describing it as a major factor behind the gains recorded in the fight against insurgency.

The Senator also praised the improved relationship between the military and civilians, saying it has given communities greater confidence in the security forces and encouraged cooperation in the ongoing campaign against insurgency.

He urged the military to sustain the momentum and intensify operations towards locating and safely reuniting all remaining abductees with their families.

The lawmaker conveyed his appreciation, on behalf of the people of Borno South, to the Chief of Army Staff, Service Chiefs, theatre commander, officers and soldiers for their sacrifices.

While thanking them for the progress recorded so far, Ndume maintained that the rescue of every remaining abductee must remain a priority.

“The people are anxious, and the families are waiting. We appreciate what the military is doing, but we will continue to appeal for greater efforts until our people are reunited with their families,” the Senator said.

Theatre Commander’s words

Responding, the Theatre Commander, Major General Abubakar thanked Senator Ndume for the visit, and assured him that the concerns raised over the abducted victims had been noted.

The commander reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to ongoing operations aimed at protecting communities, stabilising affected areas and ensuring the safe return of residents displaced by years of insurgency.

He attributed the successes being recorded in the theatre to the support of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Waidi Shaibu, whom he said has a deep understanding of the operational environment in the North-East.

According to him, the military has continued to expand its presence across vulnerable areas through the establishment of new formations, deployment of additional troops and strengthening of existing sectors.

The Theatre Commander assured Senator Ndume that the military remains committed to improving security across Borno South, particularly in areas that have experienced repeated attacks and abductions.

He said the government deserves recognition for supporting the military.

He stressed that well-motivated and properly equipped troops are essential to winning the fight against insecurity.

… on captives’ return

On measure put in place to ensure safe return and captives, he said the current Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Waidi Shaibu having previously served in the theatre, possessed a deep understanding of the operational environment and security challenges in the North-East.

According to Abubakar, the establishment of new battalions and the deployment of troops to strategic locations have significantly improved security and restored social and economic activities in previously threatened communities.

Major-General Abubakar disclosed that battalions in Mandaragrau and Kirawa are among the newly established military formations, with troops now physically deployed on the ground.

“Previously, much of the military activity around some of these areas was conducted from across the Cameroon side. But today, we have soldiers physically deployed on the ground, and this has encouraged the return of socio-economic activities,” he said.

Security steps

The Theatre Commander further explained that a new Sector IV was created to cover Southern Borno and Northern Adamawa, with the objective of bridging the security gap between the two areas.

He said the Chief of Army Staff had approved two additional battalions — 226 and 247 Battalions — to strengthen operations within the sector.

“The two battalions are now fully functional, and going forward, you will see serious improvement in the security situation, particularly around the Chibok and Askira-Uba axis,” he assured.

The commander also disclosed that the military was intensifying stabilisation operations to enable displaced persons and residents of communities affected by insurgency to safely return to their homes.

He said the stabilisation efforts were being supported by strong collaboration between the military and the Borno State Government.

The Theatre Commander assured that the concerns raised regarding the need for additional troops in Ngulde, Shaffa, Mandaragrau, Askira-Uba, Ngoshe and Kirawa had been noted.

He also disclosed that the Nigerian Army was expecting the delivery of more than 20 additional operational platforms before the end of the year as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen military operations.

He reassured the Senator that Borno South would continue to receive the necessary attention.

“Be rest assured that your senatorial district will be safe and adequately covered,” the Theatre Commander said.

Vanguard Newspapers