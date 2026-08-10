By : Bertram Nwannekanma

Lagos- Calabar coastal highway

President Bola Tinubu yesterday said about 147 structures in Lagos would expected to be affected by the construction of the service lane of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, with only five slated for full demolition.

Tinubu disclosed this during a stakeholder engagement and the flag-off of rehabilitation works on the Eko and Marine bridges, as well as repairs to a flooded section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Represented by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the President said the remaining 142 structures would experience minimal impact from the project.

He assured owners of affected properties that the Federal Government would provide compensation where necessary, urging them to remain patient.

“It will be given to you at the right time,” Tinubu said.

The President said the stakeholder engagement was organised to secure public support for the projects and ensure their smooth and effective implementation.

He described the Eko Bridge as one of the oldest bridges constructed after Nigeria’s independence, while noting that the Marine Bridge serves as an important access route to Lagos seaports.

Tinubu commended the Minister of Works, David Umahi, for his efforts in developing and rehabilitating road infrastructure across the country.

He also urged Lagos residents and other stakeholders to support projects designed to improve transportation and infrastructure in the state.

“For all of us to enjoy the full benefit of infrastructure, we have to shift a bit, so that it becomes an asset that will outlive all of us,” he said.

The figure of 147 affected structures was presented by a representative of the AEC consortium during the stakeholder engagement.

Tinubu said the Federal Government remained open to constructive criticism, but urged stakeholders to support projects that were properly designed and executed.

“It is my honour to flag off all of these projects to the benefit of mankind, to our citizens in Lagos, to the benefit of all our people across the country,” he said.

GUARDIAN Newspapers.