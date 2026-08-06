By

Arsen Sebiskveradze

The 15-year-old Belgian prodigy Laurent Simons, who recently earned his PhD in quantum physics from the University of Antwerp, has once again captured the world’s attention. The young scientist has no intention of stopping and has already begun working on his second doctoral dissertation, in which he uses artificial intelligence to research ways to extend human lifespan.

Simons’s first doctoral thesis focused on one of the most complex areas of quantum physics—the behavior of particles in ultra-cold environments and “Bose polarons.” This field of theoretical physics relies on abstract mathematical models that adult scientists spend years mastering. However, after fundamental physics, Laurent decided to apply his unique analytical skills to a global challenge: stopping the aging process and extending life.

According to his parents and teachers, Laurent’s exceptional talent was evident from childhood—he absorbed new information effortlessly. The 15-year-old researcher has a clearly defined goal. His shift in interest from quantum systems to artificial intelligence and biotechnology shows that the young genius’s ambition is not just to set records, but to deliver real results for humanity through scientific progress.

MedScriptum