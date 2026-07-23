File image of a boat mishap

By Umar Yusuf

Yola—No fewer than 20 persons mainly Nigerians have been confirmed killed following a boat mishap within the Cameroun territorial waters.

The ill fated boat accident which took off from Garwa was heading to Yola in Adamawa State, when the incident happened.

It was gathered that the boat with over 50 passengers was over loaded with iron rods and other building materials with a destination at Dasin in Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Locals within the Nigerian territorial waters confirmed that the boat took off late Monday night despite repeated advice for the operators to shift the journey till the following morning, but the advice was ignored.

According to the locals, the ill fated boat ran into a storm late mid night and capsized killing more than 30 persons on board.

So far, 18 victims are confirmed to have been recovered and laid to rest in Wuro Boki in Fufore, while the search for more victims is still on going.

Locals confirmed that a search party of divers from the two countries have been in the waters for more victims even as some of the survivors are spread in neighbouring hospitals in Nigeria and Cameroun border villages.

The Nigeria Police Marine unit in Adamawa when reached for comment claimed the incident happened outside the shores of the country.

Nigeria and Cameroun trade relationship has continued to wax stronger especially within the maritime territorial border towns and villages.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria