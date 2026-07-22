By Taiye Olaniyi

If any renowned prophets of today’s world had predicted that the Son of Man would ever join other football lovers to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, I would heartily have classed such as one of the Biblical false prophets of old.

This submission is more apt today in Nigeria where the prophetic terrains are amply dominated by “Taja-teran” or “Gbarogudu” all sorts of prophets and their innumerable prophesies.

Whether its Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona, Chelsea or what have you, I rarely watch their matches but I could only remember Pele, Maradona, and now Ronaldo and Messi including Salah of Egypt but not being that sure of whatever clubs they belong to.

However, this year’s 2026 FIFA World Cup shall forever remain a reminder of events in my memory for a couple of months to come. Honestly, I enjoyed a few of the matches that I was able to watch and also how I once posted on my Facebook post, entitled “ Footballing Nigeria to National Progress.”

During and after each of the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, those I watched and connected with, the geopolitical and economic interests of the nations that participated therein usually sedated me to sleep and regularly gaze at the world around us today.

A world where turmoil, and a world of strifes and wars tend to predominate rather than the true search for the peace of God and happiness of humankind. .

I detest the fact that my beloved nation did not qualify as a national team, typical of the usual happenstance typical of football management in Nigeria for one reason or the other. The idea that Xenophobic infested South Africa was dealt with and defeated sort of heartened my heart as I thought of those fellow black Africans that were sent packing ruthlessly.

I however would wish that sanity prevails there in South Africa and here in Nigeria where some aggrieved persons are daily agitating that Dstv, MTN, Stanbic IBTC and other joint investments with South Africa be disrupted and destroyed. I say no to these but yes to making the best of a bad situation.

Both Nigeria and South Africa, including other African countries in particular, need to wake up from their slumber.

Let’s also develop our various countries of the African block against the current trends of religious infernos, genocides, banditry, terrorism, political mismanagement and corruption galore by our African leaders as a whole.

Prior to the hosting of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a number of today’s world leaders, rather than truly leading, seemed more like rulers. By their acts of deliberate commission or omission they are daily putting the world on fire and ruining the remaining relics of what humanity seems to stand for.

Or how does one explain the media reports that President Donald Trump threatened to cut all trade ties with Spain over its Iran war refusal?

WASHINGTON (AFP) — US President Donald Trump was reported to have threatened to sever all trade with Spain after it refused to let US planes use its bases to attack Iran, while also lashing out at Britain for not cooperating enough with the United States of America.

Spain’s left-wing government, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, “has been terrible,” Trump told reporters as he met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

“I will say the UK has been very, very uncooperative with that stupid island that they have.”

There was also a kind of subtle maneuvering or intervention by President Donald Trump when he made a phone call to the FIFA president concerning an issue with one of the US players Folarin Balogun.

In the life of man and that of a nation there are always the moments of sunrise, starlight and twilight.

They all indicate what should be moments of reflection and soul searching.

Through them a new form of patriotism will be inspired, the spirit of which when voiced will be, “ How can my country contribute to the international good?”Instead of “How can my country show itself superior to others?”

We all are always getting induced to such feelings when the National Anthems of our countries are being played.

Argentina vs Spain World Cup final in New Jersey in the US became a proxy for our moment of thought about the sunrise, starlight and twilight of men and nations of the world, even at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In the sunrise and starlight, Messi and his Argentina sort of equally faced the meanings of togetherness and loneliness when the twilight dawned as a defeat by Spain, another mighty nation in realms of football. Immediately after the defeat of Argentina, Messi sat alone, gazing at the sky with no one to console him.

Similarly for President Donald Trump, his meteoric rise from sun to starlight as a renowned world ruler of his beloved nation, the enviable United States of America, also made him the one that would authenticate Spain Football Team as the winner of the FIFA World Cup. This confluence of ironies thus engraved Spain in the annals of world football history as the Biblical”Conerstone” which a global builder, President Donald Trump, proudly rejected as a country of interest.

This was borne out of geopolitical, economic and security reasons but for the sake of global football conglomerate, FIFA, President Donald Trump had to be kind and humble enough to honour the Spanish Football Team and consequently Spain by presenting the FIFA World Cup to Spain football team along with the Argentina and England teams.

As Messi sat silently alone on the field of play after the defeat of Argentina I continued to see the starlight of humility and a conscientious soul personality gazing at the twilight of life which surely is a portion of every mortal.

The signal and the chords of the natural mystic flowing through the air subtly reminds me of the golden words on “Prudence “.

According to Unto Thee I Grant, a publication of the Rosicrucian Order, page 8, an admonition goes thus:”Boast not of thyself, for it shall bring contempt upon thee; neither deride another, for it is dangerous.”

I hereby humbly conclude by congratulating Messi of Argentina and the Spanish National Team and Spain as a nation on winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

To us all, be it a world leader, Mr. President or what have you, I humbly drop another food for thought.

“From the experience of others do thou learn wisdom, and from their feelings correct thine own faults.”

May Light, Life and Love guide the entire world and our leaders on the way to Peace Profound.

Taiye Olaniyi, a retired Postman, writes from Lagos