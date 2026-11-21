By Okey Ikechukwu

As we approach the coming elections, the nation’s Political Village Square has been overrun by all manner of political masquerades. Just as the Ijele symbolizes royalty and the ineffable in the Igbo cultural and ethnological traditions, so do other masquerades, individually and collectively, embody and symbolize various societal norms.

So, come, let us look at masquerades and see whether, perhaps, some of the political actors prancing all over the place at the moment can be likened to some of the masquerades we shall describe shortly, beginning with the one called Onuku.

Onuku simply means ‘the fool’. This masquerade bodies forth and symbolises degenerate manhood. Its shabbiness is very impressive, even as its facial features are undisguisedly repulsive. It shows lack of character, lack of dignity and lack of any form of grace or refinement. Its offensive, dull, drab and dreary costume, plus and the lecherous leer on its face, are eternally off-putting in every way.

Onuku’s general carriage and ambience are beggarly. It never walksstraight, but continuously enacts the zigzag path of a drunkard to wherever it is going. Yes! Onuku will sneak into the community square from nearby farms, unnoticed. A symbol of debauchery, degenerate manhood and the profane, this masquerade makes the job of mothers who wish to keep their rascally boys on the slippery path of moral rectitude easy.

An exasperated mother may rebuke her recalcitrant son by asking whether he wished to grow up and become like Onuku. It always worked like magic. A shudder would sometimes accompany the boy’s emphatic “no” to such a query from the mother. Some would burst into tears at the very thought of such a misfortune and would need to be petted and consoled for a long time afterwards.

Women particularly pregnant women, dreaded the thought of giving birth to a creature so wretched, so despicable and so degenerate in appearance and in spirit. So, they always avoided Onuku like the plague.

But the same women who dread the sight, and even the thought, of Onuku gladly look forward to the Ulaga and Oji Onu, the expert entertainment masquerades. They have superb dance steps and are known for their ability to lighten and entertain small crowds. Their acrobatic and well-choreographed movements usually left many people in wonder. No instrument, no matter how faint the sound, escaped the acknowledging movement of Ulaga’s body or feet. This masquerade dances for reward, and would take whatever is given to it with gratitude. And it is these qualities, and more, that differentiates it masquerade from Iga, or Ike-Udo.

The latter masquerade is rascality and capacity for public nuisance incorporated. It is everything unruly, restless, almost purposeless and exasperating. Its mischief comes across in a pleasantly unsettling, and tolerable, and adrenalin-pumping sort of way though.

Iga wields a long whip. The stinging bite of this whip is not easily forgotten by anyone who had received it once. It is only this masquerade that you would see occasionally chasing and flogging everyone in sight, and for no apparent reason. And it never seems to ever get tired.

You would also sometimes see several of this type of masquerade converge at a clearing, even far from the community square, and engage each other in a flogging competition. This could go on, with all of them exchanging ferocious strokes of the cane, for hours. Their number may dwindle as the hours drag on, but the rowdy and ferocious exchanges would continue until there was only a handful of diehards left. The diehards would still continue for the remaining hours of daylight – to the amusement and entertainment and even consternation of spectators.

Provided, of course, that the spectators keep a safe distance from the commotion. This is because one, or several, of the masquerades would occasionally dash into the crowd from the pool of masquerades and whack whoever was within reach.

Iga? It just warms up the space and keeps people on their toes. It would not go out of its way to injure anyone, of course. Its immediate opposite is Agbogho Nmanwu, the Lady masquerade.

This latter masquerade is the physical embodiment of everything feminine, decent and admirable in a woman. Its very physical appearance suggest the ideal form of womanly beauty, grace, unforced dignity and pervading presence. The ‘face’ of Agbogho Nmanwu shows flawless and mature beauty that is not self-conscious. The form of the body is totally and unaffectedly supple in a refined sort of way. The physical steps are graceful and sure. The hand movements are dainty. Every gesture is nice and reassuring. There is effortless control, with no coarseness of any sort.

Children love this masquerade, because it is the very soul of everything womanly in whatever it does. The wildest of men controlled themselves in behaviour and speech whenever she approached, or was around. In her presence all debauchery was kept at bay.

People always endeavoured to protect Agbogho Nmanwu whenever there was a stampede during a celebration in the community square, or anywhere else for that matter. Mothers use her as a reference for their female children. Women who do not have a good reputation, that is women of controversial self-presentation, stand rebuked by the very nature and existence of Agbogho nmanwu.

Angry men relax a little on sighting the Lady Masquerade. Children cheer up for the same reason. And that is because Aghoho nmanwu at once symbolizes a mature young woman and a virtuous maiden; to be shielded from all coarseness and degeneracy, such as what is embodied in the masquerade called Agaba, or Okwonma.

The mere mention of the name of this masquerade, which is often interchangeable with ‘the wild one’, strikes terror into the heart of almost everyone. It embodies manly strength. But manly strength of the somewhat barbaric type. That is why its arrival anywhere meant danger, unrest, end of fun, arbitrary assertion of dominance, self-proclaimed authority and confusion.

Agaba is violent and destructive in all of its engagements with the public, maintains a combative posture, looks menacing. It projects intimations of purposeless malignity, motiveless terror and unbridled bellicosity, as it walk the land; with damage in its trail. So, there is nothing fundamentally uplifting about this masquerade.

Agaba’s strength gives it destructive and combative posture and a pervading air of menace, with intimations of purposeless malignity, motiveless terror and unbridled bellicosity. And, because it leaves damage in its trail, there is nothing fundamentally uplifting about it. Yes, everything associated with Agaba is always of the emotionally unsettling and dangerous type.

It wields a big, sharp and well-made machete. Its every movement is swift, daring, sudden and totally threatening. The footsteps are firm, defiant and impolitely demanding and claiming right of way.That is why other masquerades quickly vacate the space on Agaba’s arrival. Everything and everyone in its way is a potential victim of inexplicable manhandling at any point in time.

This masquerade is sometimes held by a strong and long restraining rope, or leash, tied around its waist. Several of its followers, or assistants, contend with its never-ending struggle to be rid of the restraint. Should the restraining rope give way, there was no guarantee that the masquerade would be of good behaviour at all. If, as occasionally happened, the masquerade broke lose of its restraint, people would flee in unidentified directions, abject terror written on their faces.

In sum, people avoid Agaba and give it the right of way just in order not to get hurt. It is not like the Ijele which gets the right of way out of respect and awe, as demanded by its identity and natural dignity.

If the Ijele were to be likened to a King, then Agaba would best be likened to a wild man, a strong barbarian. Whereas the ijele takes over the community square because it is the Ijele, Agaba overwhelmed the square by the sheer force of its menacing self. All masquerades would leave the square to honour the Ijele, they would flee a square before Agaba for their safety.

This dangerous masquerade does not understand the consideration women deserve. It respects no one’s belongings and will boldly trample upon the wares of traders, if it ran into them. Fun loving people have nothing to do with this masquerade. Others, fun loving or not, loathe it as a source of panic and fear. Instruments of terror and ‘mad’ behaviour are the raw materials with which it recreates its environment.

Just as women in every festive square often keep a concerned lookout for Onuku, there is no one who is so daring that he would not always try to avoid Agaba’s path. The way women pray not to give birth to an Onuku is the same way they pray not to have Agaba for an offspring.

Agaba may reign in the village square because it uses physical force to have its way. Being by nature a renegade version of what is right, this masquerade has no respect for the simple rules of life. People who are associated with is are not generally known as “good” people. They are always seen to be operating on the fringes of approved morality even in the worst of times.

The continued absence of the Ijele in any community is not good for the people. Only hard-headed masquerades would hold sway and become the law in such circumstances. The most hard headed of masquerades manages to make itself scarce at the approach of the Ijele. It knows that the Ijele is not to be confronted, or affronted. It can only hold sway in the village square . . . until the Ijele comes!

A community that had not seen the Ijele for a long time would not know what to expect from royalty. It may then even take the roughneck masquerades, and the negative values they embody, as the standards for measuring right and wrong. Yes, those who know nothing of the Ijele, can only operate with what they know ….until the Ijele comes.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD