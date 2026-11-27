A file image of former Anambra Governor Peter Obi and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Dirisu Yakubu and Abdulrahman Zakariyau

Opposition leaders, including the African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; his National Democratic Congress counterpart, Peter Obi; and the Allied Peoples Movement presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, are expected to meet in Abuja on Monday to advance discussions on forging a common political front against President Bola Tinubu.

Also expected at the meeting is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party, Donald Duke.

The meeting, scheduled to take place at the NAF Conference Centre, is expected to bring together opposition party leaders, presidential candidates and other prominent political figures amid renewed efforts to reconcile competing interests and develop a common strategy for the 2027 general election.

Ahead of the meeting, The PUNCH gathered that Atiku and Makinde had held extensive discussions on a possible power-sharing arrangement.

A source close to Atiku claimed the discussions reportedly included the possibility of Makinde being considered for the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation should the opposition alliance succeed in unseating the ruling All Progressives Congress.

However, some APM sources in Ibadan insisted that Makinde would not step down for Atiku. ‘’Makinde believes the South must complete their term,’’ a party leader stated.

In a related development, party sources indicated that a factional presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Sandy Onor, might withdraw from the presidential contest in support of Tinubu, following an alleged understanding among politicians aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, under the Rainbow Coalition arrangement.

The reported developments suggest that political negotiations are unfolding on two fronts: opposition leaders seeking to rally behind one or two presidential candidates and politicians in the Wike-aligned PDP faction moving to support Tinubu’s re-election.

However, the APM and PDP have dismissed reports that their presidential candidates are preparing to withdraw from the race, insisting that both Makinde and Onor remain committed to their respective presidential ambitions.

The APC, meanwhile, has expressed confidence that the emerging opposition alliance would not affect Tinubu’s chances of securing a second term, describing the political negotiations as insufficient to threaten the ruling party.

The party also maintained that politicians loyal to Wike were already working towards Tinubu’s re-election across the country.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed January 16, 2027, for the presidential election, with political parties and their candidates intensifying consultations and preparations ahead of the poll.

Atiku, Makinde engage

Makinde had earlier confirmed that he was involved in discussions with Atiku and Obi towards establishing an understanding among opposition figures to prevent Tinubu from securing a second term.

The governor disclosed this during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, released on Thursday, while discussing the opposition’s prospects and preparations for the 2027 general election.

He, however, clarified that the emerging arrangement was not intended to replicate the full-scale merger of opposition parties that produced the APC ahead of the 2015 general election.

According to him, the proposed alliance would be a loose political arrangement designed to bring opposition leaders together around a common objective.

Makinde said, “There will be an arrangement between Atiku, Obi and me to stop President Tinubu from winning the 2027 presidential election. However, it will not be a coalition like the one Tinubu led in 2015, when opposition parties merged ahead of the general election.”

The governor’s comments came amid growing speculation that opposition leaders were negotiating the possibility of adopting a single presidential candidate to challenge the APC in 2027.

The controversy surrounding the proposed arrangement became more pronounced following claims by Lere Olayinka, a media aide to Wike, that Makinde had agreed to withdraw from the presidential race in favour of Atiku.

In posts on Facebook and X, Olayinka claimed that the Oyo governor would formally step down on November 30 and negotiate an appointment as SGF in a possible opposition-led government.

He also alleged that Makinde would collapse the APM structure in Oyo State into the ADC, with the party’s governorship candidate and other candidates supporting their ADC counterparts.

Olayinka wrote, “APM presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, to step down for Atiku on November 30, negotiates for SGF, to collapse Oyo APM for ADC, as guber candidate, others will back ADC candidates.”

The claim generated fresh questions about the direction of the opposition negotiations, particularly as Makinde had repeatedly presented himself as a presidential contender and his party had already unveiled its policy document for the 2027 election.

A long-time ally of Atiku, who spoke to The PUNCH on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to discuss the negotiations publicly, confirmed that the former Vice-President and Makinde had been holding discussions alongside other opposition figures.

The source said the relationship between the two politicians had remained cordial despite Makinde’s departure from the PDP and his decision to pursue his presidential ambition on the APM platform.

According to him, the reported negotiations were not entirely unexpected, given the shared political objective of preventing Tinubu’s re-election.

He said, “It is deliberate on the part of opposition figures to keep their plans away from the public. I know that Governor Makinde has been in serious talks with Atiku and other opposition figures. So, in a way, we are not really surprised. He, like Atiku, wants this government out.

“The coalition talks spearheaded by Salihu Lukman have pulled a big one, but, as I said, let November 30, 2026, do the rest of the talking. I am happy that a decision has been reached, and we hope this stays till November 30 and beyond.”

Asked whether Makinde had agreed to withdraw from the presidential race and accept the position of SGF in a possible opposition government, the source maintained that the negotiations were being handled discreetly.

The source’s comments appeared to lend credence to Olayinka’s claims, although neither Atiku nor Makinde had publicly confirmed an agreement involving the proposed withdrawal and SGF appointment.

The ADC also declined to confirm the reported arrangement.

When contacted, the Senior Special Assistant to Atiku on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, questioned the authority of Olayinka to speak on behalf of the opposition party.

“Is he our party member?” Shaibu asked when The PUNCH sought the ADC’s position on the claim.

Makinde will contest

However, the APM has rejected suggestions that its presidential candidate is preparing to abandon his ambition, insisting that Makinde remains committed to contesting the 2027 election.

The Director of Strategic Communications of the APM Presidential Campaign Council, Richard Ihediwa, told The PUNCH that although opposition leaders were holding consultations, there was no decision by Makinde to withdraw from the race.

He said the governor remained focused on his campaign and was following the campaign council’s schedule, adding that the party was encouraged by the reception of its recently unveiled 2027 Reset Agenda manifesto.

According to him, Makinde had been consulting political stakeholders and campaigning across the country long before the latest speculation about a possible alliance emerged.

Ihediwa stated, “Our candidate is focused on the election. He is in the race to win and is determined. He has been consulting, discussing and campaigning across the length and breadth of Nigeria. Don’t forget that he was the first presidential candidate to start moving around the country. So, he is focused on this election.

“We have our calendar, we have our plans, and we are following them bit by bit. It is in progress, and Nigerians are really rallying around us. The manifesto is what is attracting quite a lot of Nigerians.

“You know, also, that out of all the major presidential candidates, he is the only one who has laid out his 2027 Reset Agenda manifesto. That is already resonating with the people. People are buying into it and the Reset Agenda.”

He described the reports of a planned withdrawal as attempts to distract the party and its supporters, alleging that individuals sympathetic to the ruling APC were circulating propaganda to undermine Makinde’s campaign.

Ihediwa, however, acknowledged that discussions among opposition leaders were ongoing and that Makinde was part of the consultations.

He added, “So, this coming now is just a form of distraction from people who are, of course, working for the APC to distract Nigerians. They are coming up with lies and propaganda and putting out a lot of fake news.

“But I can wholly confirm that, yes, opposition leaders are discussing and talking among themselves, and our candidate is also discussing with other opposition presidential candidates. Most of them are in agreement that his manifesto is indeed going to help reset the country.”

Onor mulls withdrawal

Meanwhile, the reported negotiations among opposition leaders are taking place alongside a separate political arrangement involving the Wike-aligned faction of the PDP and the ruling APC.

The PUNCH gathered from party sources that Onor, the PDP presidential candidate, might withdraw from the presidential contest and support Tinubu as part of the Rainbow Coalition arrangement involving politicians loyal to Wike.

A source familiar with the arrangement said the PDP candidate was expected to align with the political direction being pursued by Wike, whom he described as the national leader of the coalition.

The source said the former Rivers State governor had been working towards Tinubu’s re-election and that the support of politicians within his political camp was part of a broader understanding.

“The former Rivers State governor, who is our national leader, is working for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and is also the leader of the Rainbow Coalition. The PDP presidential candidate, Senator Sandy Onor, is equally a member of the coalition.

“The arrangement is deliberately designed, and Onor was given the party’s presidential ticket as its sole candidate. However, he has not embarked on any campaign activities since emerging as the candidate. This suggests that he may withdraw from the race and support President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

“Therefore, it should not come as a surprise if the PDP presidential candidate withdraws from the contest to support Tinubu. Such a development is possible, given that almost the entire party structure is already backing the President.”

Another source familiar with the political arrangement claimed that the support for Tinubu extended beyond the presidential candidate to PDP governorship candidates and other party candidates across the states.

The source said, “Even our governorship candidates and other candidates contesting for various positions in the states are supporting President Tinubu. All of us, including the PDP presidential candidate, are behind him and working for the President’s re-election come 2027.”

However, the PDP leadership has rejected the speculation, insisting that Onor remains its presidential candidate and has no intention of abandoning the contest.

Factional PDP Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Muhammed, dismissed the reports, saying the candidate would address Nigerians and embark on campaign activities before the expiration of the campaign period.

He said the party was not taking decisions based on rumours and that its current activities included mobilising support for its governorship candidates across the states.

Muhammed stated, “Our presidential candidate is still in the race, and he will campaign before the end of the campaign period. We do not respond to rumours. What you have just told me is not what we are doing in our party.

“Our candidate is in the race. As you can see, we have been moving around the states campaigning for our governorship candidates.

“The presidential candidate will also address Nigerians ahead of the election and move around the country at the appropriate time when the need arises. There is still sufficient time for him to campaign across the country. That is all I have to say for now.”

APC dismisses alliance

Despite the emerging negotiations among opposition leaders, the APC has expressed confidence that the proposed alliance would not affect Tinubu’s re-election prospects.

The party’s Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, said the possibility of an agreement between Atiku and Makinde did not pose a threat to the ruling party, insisting that the governor’s political structure was insufficient to alter the electoral calculations in favour of the opposition.

He also argued that the APC’s assessment of the political situation was based on the administration’s achievements and its reception among grassroots supporters rather than the narratives being promoted by opposition politicians.

Ibrahim noted, “No form of agreement between Atiku and Makinde will frighten APC; it will not. We do not think their agreement will in any way diminish our chances or give the opposition an advantage.

“Yes, Makinde has his support base, but it is not enough to diminish President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s chances. Based on our calculations and permutations, forget the narratives circulating on social media and what the opposition is saying; we are confident based on the achievements of the APC administration and the reception we are receiving.

“Notwithstanding the challenges, we are confident, based on the grassroots reception, that the President will be re-elected.

“We are not saying there will be no challenges. Yes, there are challenges, and there will be more challenges. But they are not insurmountable.”

The APC spokesman also dismissed suggestions that the Wike-aligned faction of the PDP’s reported support for Tinubu would represent a new political development, describing it as part of an existing arrangement.

According to him, Wike’s political camp has consistently aligned with the President, and the support of its members for Tinubu’s second-term ambition was anticipated.

“The Wike-led faction of the PDP has always been with us, so it is nothing new. It is part of the arrangement under which the party’s candidates are expected to support President Tinubu’s re-election. That is the ambition of the Rainbow Coalition.

“Of course, we will welcome the PDP presidential candidate. His support is certainly welcome. It is long anticipated and has always been part of our calculations that Wike is working towards the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Therefore, any ally of Wike would naturally be expected to support the actualisation of President Tinubu’s re-election ambition.”

Opposition coalition summit

Meanwhile, the opposition coalition has concluded plans to adopt three key policy documents aimed at forging a united political front and addressing Nigeria’s governance challenges ahead of the 2027 general election.

The opposition’s renewed consultations are expected to receive fresh impetus at the Second Summit of Nigeria’s Opposition Political Parties scheduled for Monday, November 30, in Abuja.

The documents are the National Covenant for Democratic Renewal, the Framework for Opposition Unity and the National Reform Programme.

The coalition disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday and signed by Salihu Lukman on behalf of the participating parties, following the seventh meeting of its Central Leadership Committee held on Wednesday night.

According to the statement, the summit will take place at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, despite an earlier resolution to suspend campaign activities on the day of the meeting.

The coalition said the decision followed extensive discussions on the political situation in the country, the challenges confronting the opposition and the need to sustain consultations towards a common political direction.

It explained that the suspension of campaign activities would not prevent opposition leaders from discussing issues of common interest, particularly electoral integrity, democratic participation and institutional reforms.

The statement read, “The three documents to be considered for adoption are the National Covenant for Democratic Renewal, the Framework for Opposition Unity and the National Reform Programme.”

The coalition said the documents were developed by working groups comprising representatives of its constituent political parties following the inaugural opposition summit held on August 31, 2026.

It described the documents as the foundation for structured cooperation among opposition parties and a framework for addressing some of the country’s governance challenges.

The statement added, “The documents will provide the foundation for inter-party cooperation and offer proposals for addressing some of the country’s pressing governance challenges.

“The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to working collectively to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process and protect the sanctity of the ballot across the country.”

The coalition further urged other opposition parties to participate in the summit and contribute to the ongoing consultations, describing the initiative as an important step towards strengthening democratic participation and building consensus on Nigeria’s political future.

Three prominent personalities, including HRH Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Alago, Ileshan; Professor Ango Abdullahi; and Chief S. N. Okeke, OFR, are expected to address the gathering on the theme, ‘The Doctrine of a Necessary Democratic Opposition.’

The summit is also expected to attract national leaders of opposition parties, serving and former elected public officeholders, civil society organisations, media representatives and observers from foreign diplomatic missions in Nigeria.

Punch Newspapers