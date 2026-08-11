ABUJA: The G100, a coalition of concerned Nigerians, says it has concluded a first round of consultations with leaders of six opposition political parties, including Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress ADC; Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the Nigeria Democratic Congress NDC; Seyi Makinde’s Allied Peoples Movement APM and others, as part of efforts to build a united opposition front ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement on Monday signed by Salihu Moh. Lukman on behalf of the G100, the group said it had also engaged the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, the Peoples Redemption Party PRP and the Social Democratic Party SDP, describing the engagements with national chairmen, presidential candidates and their running mates as frank, constructive and encouraging.

The consultations followed the G100’s Open Letter to the Leaders of the Opposition, Leaders of Thought, Civil Society, and Nigerians of Good Conscience, issued on August 2, 2026, which articulated what the group called the Doctrine of Necessary Democratic Opposition.

“We have deliberately kept these consultations away from the glare of the media, in recognition of the sensitivity of many of the discussions and the need to allow party leaders to engage frankly and constructively without the pressure of premature public commentary. We believe that, at this stage, protecting the integrity of the process is more important than publicising every meeting,” the statement read.

The group said the engagements had revealed a clear recognition among the parties of the need to work more closely together ahead of the 2027 polls, with leaders acknowledging that achieving a credible and effective opposition would require sacrifice, compromise and a willingness to place the country’s interests above narrow partisan or individual considerations.

Building on this, the G100 announced that preparations were underway for a Summit of Opposition Parties, scheduled for Tuesday, August 18, 2026, in Abuja, which it said would provide a structured platform for the parties to begin discussions on the modalities for achieving greater opposition unity.

“The G100 does not presume to dictate the outcome of these conversations. Our role is to facilitate dialogue, build confidence and help create the conditions in which the participating political parties can openly consider the difficult questions of cooperation, sacrifice, accommodation and collective action,” the statement said.

The group said any framework that emerges from the process must recognise the legitimate interests of all participating parties while ensuring that the interests of the Nigerian people remain the overriding consideration.

It added that the central argument of the Doctrine of Necessary Democratic Opposition remains that Nigeria’s democracy is strengthened when citizens are presented with a credible alternative capable of competing effectively for their mandate, warning that fragmentation among those seeking to provide that alternative serves neither the opposition nor the Nigerian people.

“The consultations of the past week represent only the beginning. The task ahead will require patience, courage and, above all, sacrifice. The G100 remains committed to help facilitate the process of unity of Nigeria’s main opposition parties and leaders in good faith and in the overriding interest of Nigeria and its democracy,” the statement added.

Vanguard Media Ltd