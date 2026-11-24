Dirisu Yakubu, Godwin Isenyo, Hussaini Ibrahim, Salisu Kabuga, Animasahun Salman and Chima Azubuike

Tensions between the All Progressives Congress and opposition parties deepened on Monday as the African Democratic Congress and the Nigeria Democratic Congress accused authorities in several states of restricting their access to campaign venues and advertising spaces ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The ADC and NDC alleged that authorities in Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Sokoto, Gombe and Ekiti states were frustrating opposition campaign activities through the denial of public facilities, restrictions on political advertising and the removal of campaign billboards.

While the ADC in Kaduna alleged that it had been denied access to public facilities for its proposed presidential campaign rally for the second time, its Kano State chapter accused the government of ordering the removal of a campaign billboard belonging to one of its candidates and restricting access to public facilities and campaign advertising spaces ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In Jigawa, the party claimed that opposition parties had been denied permission to use public facilities for rallies and campaign activities, while its Sokoto counterpart accused the state government of frustrating its political activities by denying it access to campaign venues.

In Gombe, the ADC and the NDC alleged that opposition figures were being intimidated and denied access to venues for political meetings and campaigns.

The ADC also accused the government of turning down its request to book the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion for the Atiku/Amaechi rally. The Ekiti State government reportedly said the facility had been booked until the end of March 2027. The ADC’s state publicity secretary, Olonila Benjamen, said public facilities should be available to all parties on fair terms.

This came as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar accused the Federal Government of intimidating members of the ADC, following reports of arrests of party supporters in Tudun Wada, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Atiku, who condemned the reported arrests, demanded the immediate release of an ADC member’s son allegedly taken into custody by security operatives after they failed to locate his father, Isma’il Sahabi.

However, the Presidency denied the reported arrest of ADC members, noting that Atiku and his campaign ‘’are known for making false allegations.’’

Presidential aide, Tope Ajayi, stated, ‘’This is not something we should be reacting to really. We don’t have the details of the arrest, if there is any. We need to be sure there are no local law enforcement issues. Atiku and his campaign are known for making false allegations. This can be just another hoax to gain sympathy and deliberately project victimhood.’’

Rejecting the alleged persecution of ADC members by the Federal Government, the Special Adviser to the National Chairman of the APC (Media and Information Strategy), Abimbola Tooki, described Atiku’s claims as premature, politically motivated and calculated to inflame public sentiment.

“Atiku should understand that allegations of arrest or detention, particularly where the facts are yet to be fully established, are not a licence to manufacture a narrative of intimidation or portray the government as hostile to opposition politics. Responsible political leadership demands restraint, verification of facts and respect for the institutions constitutionally mandated to maintain law and order.

“The APC reiterates that Nigeria is a constitutional democracy in which every citizen enjoys the right to political association and participation. However, those rights do not confer immunity from the law, nor do they excuse any individual from responding to legitimate investigations by security agencies. Political affiliation cannot be a shield against lawful investigation, just as it cannot be a basis for unlawful treatment.’’

In a statement on Monday, Tooki said if there were individuals in custody, the appropriate authorities should clarify the circumstances of their detention and ensure that their constitutional rights are respected, describing this as a matter of due process, not political theatrics.

He added, ‘’What is unacceptable, however, is Atiku’s attempt to draw sweeping conclusions, accuse the Federal Government of intimidation and turn an incident whose details remain unclear into yet another political weapon against the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Nigeria is not a country where opposition parties are prohibited from organising, mobilising or campaigning. The ADC, like every other registered political party, is free to pursue its political activities within the ambit of the law. Atiku should therefore stop insinuating that the mere existence of a security-related incident amounts to a government-sponsored attack on opposition politics.

“It is particularly troubling that Atiku, a former Vice President who should appreciate the responsibilities of state institutions, has chosen to issue politically loaded statements before the facts are fully established. Such rhetoric risks undermining public confidence in security agencies, heightening tensions and encouraging the politicisation of matters that should be handled objectively and responsibly.’’

The APC said it would not accept the deliberate attempt to weaponise isolated incidents, amplify unverified claims and manufacture a climate of fear ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Nigerians, it said, deserve a political conversation grounded in facts, not recycled allegations, sensationalism or opportunistic outrage.

The party noted, ‘’The Tinubu administration remains focused on governance, economic reforms, national security and improving the welfare of Nigerians. It will not be distracted by politically convenient narratives designed to discredit its efforts or generate sympathy for opposition parties.

“Atiku and other opposition leaders should engage Nigerians on the substance of their policies, ideas and alternatives rather than resorting to allegations that seek to turn every reported security action into a political controversy.’’

The APC urged the public to remain calm, avoid speculation and allow the relevant authorities to establish the facts.

“Our democracy is best served when political leaders demonstrate maturity, respect due process and refrain from making reckless statements that could unnecessarily aggravate tensions.

“Nigeria’s democratic space remains open. No political party has a monopoly on outrage, and no political leader should substitute speculation for facts in the pursuit of political advantage.’’

Speaking on the alleged denial of access to campaign venues, Abdulwaheed Adubi, the spokesperson for the Kaduna State governorship candidate of the party, Isa Ashiru, expressed disappointment over what he described as the state government’s continued refusal to allow the opposition party to use government-owned facilities for its political activities.

Adubi alleged that the denial of a venue for the proposed presidential rally had forced the party to postpone the event for the second time.

He said, “As I said earlier, we are still battling with the issue of venue. We applied to use a public facility for the rally, but we have been denied access for the second time.

“We are still being denied the use of public facilities for a campaign rally involving not just an ordinary individual, but a former Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who contributed immensely to the growth and development of the country.

“We do not understand why the government of the day is making it difficult for the opposition to use facilities built with taxpayers’ money. The former Vice-President is also a taxpayer and should be entitled to the same opportunities as other Nigerians.”

He described the development as unfortunate, arguing that public facilities should be accessible to all political parties, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Following the development, Atiku is expected to hold his campaign rally in Kogi on Tuesday (today). The Director of Media and Publicity, ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Kola Ologbodiyan, confirmed this in a post on X.com on Monday.

“The hierarchy of Kogi State @ADCNig, led by the National Vice Chairman, North Central, Sen. Tunde Ogbeha, is inspecting the venue for the presidential rally holding tomorrow, Tuesday, November 24, in Lokoja. Kogi State is prepared to receive the gospel of affordability. Come, let’s make Nigeria affordable for all,’’ it read.

However, the Kaduna State Government denied the ADC’s allegation, challenging the party to provide evidence to substantiate its claims.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, who is also the spokesman for the APC Campaign Council in the state, dismissed the allegation, saying the ADC was the only political party complaining about access to campaign facilities.

He said, “The ADC is the only one complaining. Other political parties are busy doing town hall meetings and engaging with Nigerians. You are here every day crying that you have been denied access. They should provide evidence. We are not scared, but we cannot be harassed into silence. Go out and campaign.”

Maiyaki also challenged opposition presidential candidates to present their policy alternatives to Nigerians rather than blame the Federal Government for their political challenges.

Defending the Bola Tinubu administration’s removal of petrol subsidy, the commissioner said the decision had increased allocations to state governments and enabled them to undertake more development projects.

He cited Kaduna State’s construction of 150 roads spanning 1,400 kilometres, provision of 100 Compressed Natural Gas buses and transportation of more than five million passengers over 15 months, saving commuters an estimated N5.2bn.

He also listed the construction of 75 secondary schools, more than 100 primary schools, rehabilitation of over 3,000 classrooms and upgrading of 255 primary healthcare centres across the state’s 23 local government areas.

According to him, the state government has also rehabilitated 16 of its 32 general hospitals, paid over N21bn in pensions since assuming office and increased access to potable water for more than 1.5 million residents.

Maiyaki further claimed that improved security had enabled farmers to return to their farmlands, with more than 500,000 hectares of farmland recovered from insecurity.

In Kano State, the ADC alleged that its campaign billboard was removed on the directive of the government, describing the action as an attempt to restrict the opposition parties in the state.

The state chairman of the party, Alhaji Musa Ungogo, told The PUNCH on Monday that one of its House of Representatives candidates, Musaddiq Tofa’s billboard along Gandun Albasa Road in the metropolis, was pulled down.

“After paying all the required taxes, the billboard was taken down the following day. When we asked, they said it was an order from their Managing Director in Lagos. They later refunded the money,” Ungogo said.

He alleged that the directive came from the Director-General of the Kano State Signage Agency, who allegedly instructed that advertisements belonging to opposition parties should not be allowed.

Ungogo said the party had petitioned the Commissioner of Police, the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps over the incident.

In the petition, the party described the removal as illegal and a violation of its constitutional rights to freedom of expression and association.

On access to public facilities, the chairman said the party had yet to apply to use any government-owned venue.

“We have not requested any public place for now. Our rally is scheduled for December. If Atiku comes to Kano, we will conclude arrangements then,” he said.

The Kano State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Sunusi Tofa, could not be reached for comment.

In Jigawa State, the ADC chairman, Sani Gumel, alleged that the state government denied the party and other opposition groups access to public facilities and campaign advertising spaces.

Gumel told our correspondent that the party had applied to use several public venues across the state but was repeatedly denied permission.

“We have applied for venues in many places across the state, but we are denied. The same thing happens when we want to erect billboards and paste posters,” he said.

He said the alleged restrictions had affected the party’s mobilisation, publicity and preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Efforts to obtain the reaction of the Jigawa State Commissioner for Information, Sagir Musa, were unsuccessful.

Similarly, the ADC in Sokoto State accused the government of frustrating its political activities by denying it access to public facilities for campaigns.

The party’s State Youth Leader, Muhammad Yakub, made the allegation in a telephone interview with our correspondent, citing what he described as deliberate attempts to undermine its activities in the state.

Yakub said the party was forced to hold its recent presidential campaign flag-off along the road after it was allegedly denied access to public venues.

He listed Gingiya Memorial Stadium, Race Course Square and the Trade Fair Complex among the facilities the party sought to use.

“We wrote to the government requesting permission to use the stadium, but we were denied. We also applied to use the Race Course, but they turned us down.

“We requested the Trade Fair Complex, and although we were charged an exorbitant amount, we agreed to pay. Unfortunately, the arrangement was later cancelled,” he said.

The ADC chieftain also alleged that hotel owners in the state were instructed not to accommodate guests attending the party’s rally.

However, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Information, Bello Danchadi, dismissed the allegation that the government directed hotels to reject ADC supporters.

“There is nothing like that. Most hotels in the state are privately owned and are in business to make money. Why would the government direct them not to accommodate guests?” he queried.

Danchadi suggested that some hotels might have been fully occupied by visitors attending activities marking the 20th anniversary of the Sultan of Sokoto’s reign.

In Gombe State, the ADC and the NDC accused the state government and some private facility owners of intimidating their members and frustrating their political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The allegations followed the disruption of a town hall meeting organised by the NDC for its presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, last Wednesday.

Saifullahi Hassan, media aide to the party’s vice-presidential candidate, said the meeting was initially scheduled to hold at Linmana Event Centre, opposite Ummodah Filling Station, Tumfure, Gombe, but the organisers were allegedly forced to secure an alternative venue at short notice.

Hassan, in a statement, alleged that the venue owners came under pressure from the state government, resulting in the last-minute change.

He said, “The meeting was initially scheduled to take place at Linmana Event Centre, opposite Ummodah Filling Station, Tumfure, Gombe. However, the venue owners reportedly came under pressure from the state government, forcing a last-minute change of venue despite the limited time available.”

He, however, said the disruption did not prevent Kwankwaso from addressing the gathering, where he discussed Nigeria’s pressing challenges, offered possible solutions and presented Certificates of Return to party candidates who had yet to receive theirs.

Similarly, the Gombe State ADC Chairman, Keftin Amuga, alleged that his party had experienced repeated intimidation by the government, insisting that he had evidence to substantiate the claims.

“Yes, we have been intimidated over time by the government, and I have evidence to back it up,” Amuga told our correspondent when contacted.

However, the All Progressives Congress denied the allegations, describing Gombe as one of the most receptive states for opposition political activities.

The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Murtala Usman, said political parties were free to organise campaigns and mobilise supporters without interference.

Usman dismissed the allegations in a telephone interview with our correspondent, questioning what the opposition meant by intimidation.

“Except they want us to declare them winners of an election that has not been held. It’s only INEC that can do that, so I wonder what they mean by that,” he said.

The APC spokesman also denied that opposition parties were being prevented from campaigning, insisting that all political parties enjoyed the freedom to conduct their activities.

“They are not being intimidated. Everyone goes out to campaign. On the recent Balanga bus destruction, it was PDP members that attacked our members conveyed to campaign. Some of them were wearing PDP vests,” he alleged.

He said the APC would not retaliate over the incident, adding that the party would rather allow its electoral performance to speak for it.

“We will not seek revenge. Our only revenge will be seen in the performance of our party during the election,” Usman added.

Speaking on the reported arrest of some ADC members, the ADC presidential candidate called on the police to disclose the whereabouts of three ADC members reportedly being held at the Criminal Investigation Department, CID, and state the allegations against them.

In a statement on Monday by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku warned the Tinubu-led government against turning Tudun Wada into a hunting ground for political opponents, insisting that membership of an opposition party was not a criminal offence.

He said the reported arrest of Sahabi’s son, if confirmed, amounted to an unacceptable attempt to use a family member to put pressure on someone being sought by the authorities.

“If Sahabi’s son was arrested because the authorities could not find his father, he must be released immediately. A child is not a substitute for his father. No government that respects the law should tolerate the detention of one person to pressure another,” he said.

Atiku further demanded that the police identify the facility where the detained individuals were being held, disclose the allegations against them and allow them access to their families and legal representatives.

“Anyone against whom there is no lawful case must be released. If there is evidence of an offence, let the authorities present it before a court. An ADC membership card is not a criminal charge,” he added.

The ADC presidential hopeful linked the reported arrests to what he described as growing public support for the party’s Affordable Life campaign, arguing that the movement was gaining traction because of the economic difficulties confronting Nigerians.

He maintained that the campaign was driven by the rising cost of living and citizens’ demand for economic relief, rather than political calculations that could be weakened through arrests or intimidation.

“The Affordable Life campaign is a movement of Nigerians who can no longer afford fuel, food, transport or the basic necessities of daily life. Its strength comes from the hardship people experience and their determination to change it.

“You cannot arrest that hardship out of existence. You cannot detain a family’s demand for relief,” he added.

He cautioned those responsible for the reported arrests to desist from actions capable of heightening political tension, insisting that supporters of the ADC had the constitutional right to associate with and support the party without intimidation.

“I caution those behind these reported arrests: stop this intimidation now. Every person detained must be accounted for, and every unlawful detention must end,” he said.

The former Vice President added that the Affordable Life campaign would continue peacefully across the country, despite what he described as attempts to intimidate its supporters.

“The people of Tudun Wada have the right to support the ADC without fear. The Affordable Life movement will continue, peacefully and resolutely, from Zaria to every part of Nigeria,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s plan to stage a rally in Jigawa on Friday has been put on hold by the ADC governorship candidate in the state, Senator Sabo Nakudu, who pleaded for time to put the necessary logistics in place.

In a post on X.com, Nakudu appealed to the party’s presidential candidate and the Presidential Campaign Council to reschedule the presidential campaign rally scheduled for Friday, November 27.

According to him, the request was intended to give the Jigawa State ADC leadership and his campaign committee sufficient time to put all necessary arrangements in place ahead of Atiku’s visit. He emphasised the need for proper grassroots mobilisation, effective transportation arrangements, adequate logistics and thorough coordination to ensure a successful rally and a befitting reception for Atiku Abubakar and his entourage.

The Jigawa governorship candidate expressed confidence that rescheduling the rally would allow the state party leadership to complete all preparations and deliver a well-organised and successful presidential campaign event.

Punch Nigeria Limited