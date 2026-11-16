Iyobosa Uwugiaren writes that as Nigeria moves towards the 2027 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission cannot afford another credibility crisis. Its preparations must be guided by transparency, consistency and strict adherence to the Electoral Act and the Constitution.

I have followed recent reports of violence accompanying political events in different parts of the country. Every form of violence stands condemned. Violence should never have a place in our political campaigns as we move towards the 2027 general elections.”

These were the words of President Bola Tinubu in a personally signed statement titled ‘Let’s Shun Violence: Our Campaigns Must Be About Issues That Promote the Welfare of Our People”, issued on Friday.

The President, apparently concerned about the growing incidents of political violence across the country, called on political leaders and their supporters to embrace peaceful campaigns, insisting that political competition should be about ideas and national development rather than hostility and confrontation.

“Our campaigns should be about issues, a contestation of ideas that promote the welfare of our people and the progress of our country,” he said.

Tinubu, who reiterated his commitment to a peaceful, free and fair election, reminded political actors that belonging to different parties or pursuing different political ambitions did not make Nigerians enemies. He also reiterated his directive to security agencies to be firm against anyone attempting to undermine public order.

Political analysts said the President’s intervention underscores growing concerns that the 2027 general election could become one of the most antagonistic electoral contests in Nigeria’s democratic history.

To be sure, across several states, including Delta, Edo, Borno, Ekiti, Kaduna, Ebonyi, Enugu, Kano and Lagos, reports of political intimidation, attacks on opponents and inflammatory statements by political actors have raised serious questions about the safety of citizens and the future of the country’s democracy. Perhaps more disturbing is the emergence of the slogan, “Rig and Die”, among some political supporters and actors.

There are suggestions from many stakeholders that rather than dismissing the expression as ordinary campaign rhetoric, it should be treated as a dangerous warning about the direction of Nigeria’s political culture. According to them, it reflects an increasingly disturbing mindset in which electoral victory is regarded as a matter of life and death, while democratic competition is reduced to a struggle for political survival.

The implications are frightening. If political actors and their supporters are already threatening violence months before the general election, what should Nigerians and the international community expect when voting, counting and declaration of results begin?

Recent developments have reinforced these concerns. The General Abdulsalami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee, in its monitoring report covering August 19 to October 27, 2026, recorded 109 breaches of the National Peace Accord across 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Political violence and thuggery accounted for 33 incidents, while misinformation, deepfakes and disinformation accounted for another 29.

These figures suggest that the threat to peaceful elections is neither imaginary nor confined to isolated political disagreements.

INEC and other stakeholders have consequently warned against the “Rig and Die” rhetoric, describing it as a threat to innocent citizens, electoral officials, party agents and observers. While the warning is necessary, it raises a fundamental question: Can INEC and security agencies prevent Nigeria from descending into electoral violence?

One of the greatest challenges confronting Nigeria’s democracy has always been the growing perception among politicians that political power is worth acquiring at virtually any cost. Elections should provide citizens with an opportunity to choose their leaders through peaceful competition.

From media reports, the problem is not restricted to one political party. Across the political divide, there are individuals whose actions and utterances suggest a willingness to undermine democratic principles to secure electoral advantage. This is why the temptation to blame only the ruling party or opposition for the present political atmosphere is not flying.

Political violence has no party colour. Whoever instigates, finances, encourages or participates in electoral violence, regardless of political affiliation, should be seen as an enemy of democracy.

It is particularly disturbing that some political leaders, who should be preaching peace and responsible political engagement, sometimes employ language capable of encouraging their supporters to resort to violence.

The consequences, however, are often borne by innocent citizens. Young people are recruited as political thugs, communities are divided, businesses are disrupted and lives are lost.

Ironically, politicians who instigate these confrontations are rarely the first victims. They are often protected by security personnel, while vulnerable young people bear the consequences. The recent incidents in Asaba, Delta State, and Lagos, where some thugs reportedly lost their lives, illustrate the dangers. All stakeholders must therefore confront the dangerous political belief that winning an election is more important than preserving human life.

Many political analysts believe INEC remains one of the most important institutions capable of preventing electoral violence through the organisation of free, fair, transparent and credible elections. Their argument is straightforward: when voters are confident that their votes will count and that declared results genuinely reflect their choices, the likelihood of post-election violence diminishes.

There is considerable merit in this position. A credible electoral process reduces suspicion, discourages confrontation and strengthens public confidence in democratic institutions. On the other hand, elections characterised by manipulation, irregularities, dubious result management and unexplained discrepancies create fertile ground for protests and instability. INEC must therefore understand that its responsibility goes beyond organising elections. It must establish public confidence in the integrity of the entire electoral process.

The experience of the 2023 general election remains instructive. Controversies surrounding electronic transmission and uploading of results, particularly the performance of the INEC Result Viewing Portal, generated widespread dissatisfaction and weakened confidence in the process.

Whatever explanations were subsequently offered by INEC, the controversy demonstrated that technological innovations must be supported by reliable implementation, clear communication and institutional accountability.

For 2027, INEC cannot afford another credibility crisis. Its preparations must be guided by transparency, consistency and strict adherence to the Electoral Act and the Constitution.

The commission must ensure credible voter registration, equal treatment of political parties, timely distribution of electoral materials, proper accreditation of voters and accurate recording, transmission and collation of results in accordance with the law. It must also communicate effectively with Nigerians.

However, many INEC officials have consistently argued that it would be misleading to suggest that credible elections conducted by the commission alone can eliminate political violence.

Although INEC has the constitutional responsibility to organise and supervise elections, it does not possess the mandate to maintain public order, arrest armed political thugs or prosecute individuals threatening political opponents. These responsibilities fall primarily within the jurisdiction of security agencies and other relevant institutions.

The Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security organisations must therefore demonstrate professionalism, impartiality and preparedness before, during and after the elections. They must not wait until violence erupts before taking action. Intelligence gathering, early-warning mechanisms, identification of political flashpoints and prosecution of electoral offenders should begin well ahead of Election Day.

More importantly, security personnel must not become instruments of political intimidation. Nothing undermines public confidence more than the perception that law enforcement agencies are protecting one political interest while persecuting another.

The judiciary also has an important responsibility. Electoral disputes must be resolved promptly, impartially and in accordance with the law. Political actors should be encouraged to pursue legitimate grievances through established judicial institutions rather than mobilising supporters for confrontation. Credible judicial remedies can discourage political self-help, but the courts must also inspire public confidence through timely adjudication and consistent application of the law.

Perhaps the most neglected aspect of the debate is the responsibility of political parties and their candidates. It is convenient for political parties to condemn violence when their members become victims while remaining silent when their supporters are implicated. Such selective condemnation is hypocritical and dangerous. Every political party must publicly commit itself to peaceful campaigns and demonstrate that commitment through the conduct of its members.

The National Peace Accord, which all parties are signatories to must not be treated as a ceremonial document signed merely to satisfy public expectations. It must become a genuine moral commitment demonstrated through the actions of political parties and their candidates.

Former INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini, has also warned that the credibility of the 2027 elections will depend on INEC, the judiciary, politicians and Nigerians themselves.

“The 2027 general elections will be more than a test. It will be a verdict on whether we, as a people, can learn from what has happened,” he stated.

Igini argued that INEC officials, judicial officers and politicians seeking public office would all be judged by their conduct, cautioning Nigerians against concentrating their attention exclusively on the electoral commission.

He also criticised the recruitment of unemployed youths as political enforcers, noting that they are often deployed to intimidate opponents, disrupt political gatherings and manipulate electoral processes, only to be abandoned after elections to face arrest, prosecution, injury or death.

Ultimately, Nigeria must confront the political values that make electoral victory appear more important than human life. Political parties must stop treating unemployed youths as disposable instruments of political warfare. Young Nigerians must also reject the temptation to exchange their democratic rights for money, political appointments or temporary material benefits.

President Tinubu’s warning should therefore be more than another political statement. It should translate into concrete action by the government, security agencies, INEC and political parties.

The 2027 general elections must not become a contest over who can intimidate, manipulate or eliminate opponents. It must be a contest of ideas, competence, character and public trust.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD