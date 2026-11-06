Atiku

File photo: Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Dirisu Yakubu, Chima Azubuike, Abdulrahman Zakariyau, Adebayo Folorunso-Francis, Nathaniel Shaibu, Animasahun Salman, Tukur Muntari and Peter Dada

The crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress leadership deepened on Thursday after the Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the National Working Committee led by former Senate President, David Mark, in a ruling that also invalidated the process that produced former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

The judgment, delivered by Justice Peter Lifu, also nullified the emergence of former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, as National Secretary, and other decisions taken by the Mark-led leadership, including the nomination of candidates for elective offices. The court further ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission not to recognise or act on decisions taken at the party’s 99th National Executive Committee meeting of July 27, 2025.

While Atiku vowed to challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal, accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress of attempting to weaken the opposition ahead of the elections, the faction led by Nafiu Bala Gombe hailed the judgment as a victory and declared that the Mark-led ADC had no valid candidates for the 2027 polls.

Gombe also ruled out immediate reconciliation with Mark and Atiku, asking them to register as members of the party in their respective wards before seeking to participate in its affairs.

The ruling triggered widespread condemnation from opposition parties and political figures, who warned that the development could shrink the democratic space and undermine electoral competition. However, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo defended the judgment, blaming the Mark-led camp for the crisis and insisting that the dispute was a consequence of its actions.

Atiku, who was in Kebbi State on Thursday for his campaign rally, nevertheless vowed to continue his presidential bid, pledging to restore fuel subsidy and tackle insecurity if elected.

The court also nullified the emergence of former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, as National Secretary, as well as the appointments of other national officers and the party’s nominations for the 2027 elections.

The judgment followed a suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, filed by former ADC Deputy National Chairman (North-East), Nafiu Bala Gombe, who challenged the process through which Mark and other members of the caretaker committee assumed control of the party.

Gombe argued that following the resignation of former National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu, he was constitutionally entitled to take over the party’s leadership.

He asked the court to invalidate the actions of the Mark-led leadership and restrain Mark and Aregbesola from parading themselves as National Chairman and National Secretary.

The ADC, INEC, Mark, Aregbesola and Nwosu were listed as defendants.

Upholding Gombe’s case, Justice Lifu held that the emergence of the Mark-led leadership violated the ADC constitution, relevant provisions of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution.

The court also directed INEC not to recognise or act on decisions taken at the party’s 99th National Executive Committee meeting held on July 27, 2025.

Gombe’s lawyers react

Speaking with journalists after the judgment, Gombe’s counsel, Lukman Fagbemi (SAN), said the court had nullified all actions taken by the Mark-led leadership since July 2025.

He said INEC had also been ordered not to recognise decisions taken at the party’s 99th NEC meeting.

Fagbemi said the court found that the Mark-led leadership did not emerge through constitutional means and had breached relevant provisions of the party’s constitution, the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution.

“All the actions taken by the ADC as a party since July 27 to date stand annulled,” he said.

Another counsel for the plaintiff, Luka Musa Haruna (SAN), said the judgment followed the Supreme Court’s directive that the substantive issues in the dispute be determined by the Federal High Court.

He said the ruling effectively left the ADC without candidates for the 2027 elections, from the presidency to the governorship, Senate and House of Representatives.

“As it stands today, the ADC has no candidate from the presidential level to the House of Representatives, governorship, Senate and all other elective positions for the 2027 election,” Haruna said.

He added that only candidates from Gombe’s faction would be recognised under the judgment.

Reacting, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar accused the ruling APC of attempting to undermine his presidential ambition, vowing to resist any move to truncate democracy.

In a statement issued by the Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku described the timing of the judgment as significant, coming barely a day after a large crowd welcomed him to Sokoto State for his campaign launch.

“The timing of this judgment is no coincidence. It is part of a strategy to weaken my support in the North and frustrate a campaign whose message is resonating across the country,” he said.

Atiku, however, argued that the APC had miscalculated by assuming his political support was limited to Northern Nigeria.

“What we saw in Sokoto, what we will see in Kebbi and across the country, is the strength of a national movement. My roots are in Northern Nigeria, but my candidacy belongs to all Nigerians,” he said, adding that the economic hardship facing Nigerians cut across regional boundaries.

He also faulted the legal basis of the judgment, citing an earlier ruling by Justice Musa Liman of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1637/2025, which dismissed a challenge to the Mark-led leadership.

According to Atiku, the court had upheld objections bordering on jurisdiction, legal standing and failure to exhaust internal party remedies, while resolving the substantive issues in favour of the defendants.

“Why, after that judgment, was another case filed to reopen the same dispute? This is a calculated attempt to circumvent a subsisting judgment. We will challenge this judicial manoeuvre at the Court of Appeal,” he said.

However, the earlier suit was filed by House of Representatives member, Leke Abejide, and was separate from Gombe’s case, which resulted in Thursday’s judgment.

The ADC leadership crisis has persisted since Nwosu stepped down in 2025, paving the way for the emergence of the Mark-led leadership. The dispute has since generated multiple court cases and conflicting legal positions.

The latest ruling has thrown the party’s preparations for the 2027 elections into uncertainty, coming after Atiku emerged as its presidential candidate and picked former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, as his running mate.

Atiku urged party supporters to remain calm and law-abiding, insisting that the judgment would not stop the campaign.

“Our Affordable Life campaign will continue because Nigerians deserve relief from this crushing cost-of-living crisis. There is no shaking,” he declared.

Gombe rejects reconciliation

The factional ADC National Chairman, Nafiu Bala Gombe, on Thursday ruled out immediate reconciliation with the Mark-led faction, urging its leaders to revalidate their party membership.

Gombe said his faction would resume political activities ahead of the 2027 elections, insisting that the judgment had affirmed him as the party’s legitimate national chairman.

He directed governorship and other candidates nominated under his leadership to resume their campaigns, describing them as the authentic ADC candidates.

He also urged former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Mark to register as party members in their respective wards before seeking to participate in its affairs.

“I call on Atiku Abubakar and David Mark to go to their respective wards, register officially as members of the ADC, and join us so that we can work together for the success of the party,” he said.

Questioning the basis for reconciliation with people he claimed were not registered members, Gombe said, “How can you reconcile with someone who has not joined your party? Let them understand the rules and procedures, then officially join our party.”

ADC dismisses judgment

Meanwhile, the ADC Presidential Campaign Council dismissed Thursday’s judgment as an attempt to cripple the opposition, describing it as a ruling that had been overtaken by events.

The party accused the ruling APC of seeking to deny Nigerians the right to choose their leaders, linking the timing of the judgment to the large turnout at its presidential campaign rally in Sokoto on Wednesday.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said the ruling came barely 24 hours after thousands of supporters attended its rally to demonstrate support for its candidate and campaign for affordable living.

“We have reasons to believe that the judgment had long been written on this case. The Sokoto rally was simply a trigger that stampeded its delivery,” the statement said.

The party warned that the ruling could affect thousands of its candidates seeking elective offices at the local, state and federal levels, beyond the leadership dispute involving Mark and Atiku.

It also questioned the judgment’s consistency with an earlier ruling by Justice Musa Liman of the same Federal High Court, Abuja, which it said affirmed the legitimacy of the Mark-led leadership.

The ADC cited the July 2, 2026 judgment in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1637/2025, arguing that a court of coordinate jurisdiction could not overturn the decision of another court of equal jurisdiction.

“It is a settled principle of Nigerian jurisprudence that a court of coordinate jurisdiction cannot sit on appeal over, review, vary or nullify the subsisting judgment of another court of equal jurisdiction,” it said.

The party said it was awaiting a Certified True Copy of Thursday’s judgment to establish its precise terms and scope, adding that it would challenge the decision through available judicial processes.

Similarly, the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, through its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the ruling by Justice Peter as an academic exercise that had been overtaken by events.

The council maintained that the judgment could not override the earlier decision of Justice Liman, who, according to it, held that the transfer of leadership from former National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu, to Mark complied with the party’s constitution.

Ologbondiyan said Justice Liman had established that the disputed July 2, 2025 meeting was a stakeholders’ meeting preceding the July 29, 2025 National Executive Council meeting at which Mark and Aregbesola emerged as National Chairman and National Secretary. He added that INEC monitored the NEC meeting.

He said the party’s legal team was taking steps to seek appropriate interim relief, including a stay of execution where legally applicable, before appealing the judgment.

Kwankwasiyya Movement kicks

Meanwhile, the Kwankwasiyya Movement has expressed concern over the implications of Thursday’s Federal High Court judgment on the ADC leadership crisis, warning that prolonged legal battles could weaken opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Dr Habibu Sale Mohammed, made available to The PUNCH, the movement said conflicting court decisions and leadership disputes could undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

It urged the Federal Government to protect political pluralism and avoid actions that could restrict opposition parties’ activities.

The movement also called on INEC to remain impartial and guided by valid court orders, warning against preferential treatment of any political faction.

While acknowledging the ADC’s plan to challenge the judgment, it urged all parties to pursue legal remedies peacefully and allow the appellate process to run its course without political interference.

Opposition parties condemn ruling

Meanwhile, the Social Democratic Party, Labour Party and Nigeria Democratic Congress have condemned the judgment nullifying the Mark-led ADC leadership, warning that it could undermine democratic competition and voters’ choices.

The SDP National Chairman, Prof Sadiq Gombe, described the ruling as an attempt to disqualify the ADC leadership and Atiku Abubakar, insisting that political parties should be allowed to determine their candidates without undue interference.

“We condemn the so-called disqualification of the ADC leadership and presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. This is a democracy. We want Nigerians to be allowed to freely exercise their franchise,” he said.

Gombe recalled that President Bola Tinubu had emerged as the APC presidential candidate in 2023 despite opposition within the party, arguing that similar political competition should be allowed.

He urged the judiciary, security agencies and INEC to remain impartial and ensure credible elections.

The Labour Party also questioned the public perception of the judgment, insisting that court decisions must command public confidence.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, said, “Every judgment of a court must not only be founded on law and justice but must also command public confidence. In the administration of justice, it is not enough that justice is done; it must also be seen to have been done.”

Similarly, the NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, accused the ruling party of seeking to avoid a competitive election, alleging that it preferred a coronation.

He urged the judiciary not to allow itself to be used to undermine democracy, noting that Thursday’s decision was delivered by a court of first instance and could be challenged at higher courts.

The reactions followed Thursday’s judgment, which declared the Mark-led Caretaker Committee illegally constituted and nullified decisions taken under its leadership, including Atiku’s emergence as the ADC presidential candidate.

However, the ADC National Welfare Secretary, Nkemakolam Ukandu, said the party would appeal the ruling.

The judgment came barely 24 hours after Atiku, whose name had earlier been published by INEC as the ADC presidential candidate, launched his campaign with a rally in Sokoto State.

Obi warns

The presidential candidate of the NDC, Peter Obi, has warned that Thursday’s judgment could create uncertainty for opposition parties and voters ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a post on his verified X account, Obi said he received the news of the ruling with shock but acknowledged the judiciary’s authority to determine disputes.

He, however, argued that uncertainty over political parties and candidates close to an election could undermine the electoral process.

“My concern is that three months before a general election, it is in the public interest to have certainty. It is not good to have too many uncertainties about candidates and parties a few weeks before a presidential election,” he wrote.

Obi, who contested the 2023 presidential election on the Labour Party platform, alleged that the ruling party was engineering instability within opposition parties, citing the crisis that affected his former party.

He maintained that voters, rather than court disputes, should ultimately determine who leads the country.

“One mark of democracy is that at all times, it is voters and not courts that choose leaders. I trust in the judiciary. As a public officer, I have shown deep respect for the judiciary,” he said.

Obi urged the government to protect opposition politics, warning against developments that could weaken democratic institutions amid military takeovers in parts of West Africa.

He also pledged that, if elected president, he would prioritise the stability of opposition parties and ensure their candidates were not forced out of electoral contests.

PDP, APM kick

The Tanimu Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party and the Allied Peoples Movement have condemned the court rulings nullifying the Mark-led ADC leadership and Atiku Abubakar’s presidential candidacy, describing them as attempts to weaken opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections.

The parties’ National Publicity Secretaries, Ini Ememobong and Abubakar Yusuf, respectively, expressed their concerns in separate interviews with our correspondent, warning that the developments could undermine democratic competition and restrict voters’ choices.

Ememobong said the PDP had repeatedly warned about what he described as the gradual suffocation of opposition parties, adding that Nigeria was drifting towards electoral authoritarianism.

“That is what we have been shouting about: the suffocation of the opposition. We have consistently raised the alarm that the ruling party is afraid of opposition.

“This clearly shows that we are gradually walking ourselves into an electoral authoritarian state where political opposition and competition are being criminalised,” he said.

He said the PDP condemned the development, warning that it could undermine democracy and frustrate voters’ choices.

Ememobong, however, urged opposition parties to strengthen their cooperation and build a formidable force against the ruling party, insisting that they must be allowed to choose their candidates through democratic processes.

Similarly, Yusuf described the court developments as a deliberate attempt to silence opposition parties, alleging that the APC was using the judiciary to secure its return to power in 2027.

He claimed that opposition parties were being targeted in succession, adding that the APM had taken steps to prevent any disruption of the elections.

“This is a deliberate attempt to silence the opposition. At a time when political activities have picked up, it appears there is a grand plan to silence the opposition through the courts.

“We have it on good authority that it is a gradual process, targeting opposition parties one after another, from the ADC to the NDC and then others. But I assure Nigerians that this will not stand,” he said.

Yusuf also accused the ruling party of using the courts to manipulate the electoral process, alleging that plans were being concluded to frustrate opposition parties.

Atiku’s supporters raise alarm

Meanwhile, supporters of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, under the aegis of United Friends for Atiku, have warned that the judgment could threaten democracy and restrict voters’ choices.

Addressing journalists at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, the group’s spokesman, Aliyu Audu, said democracy went beyond voting to include the freedom to choose among credible alternatives.

“An election stripped of formidable alternatives risks becoming an authoritarian selection process rather than a democratic choice,” he said.

Audu urged the judiciary to maintain its independence and avoid being used to undermine opposition parties, arguing that the nullification of the ADC leadership and candidates’ nominations could disenfranchise thousands of aspirants and millions of voters.

He also urged the Court of Appeal to accord any appeal arising from the judgment urgent attention and called on INEC to remain impartial and guided by the Constitution and valid court decisions.

Similarly, former APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Timi Frank, called on the United States Government to intervene in Nigeria’s political crisis, accusing the Tinubu administration of using the judiciary to weaken opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement on Thursday, Frank described the judgment as an attempt to frustrate Atiku’s presidential ambition and contain the growing influence of opposition parties.

He warned the judiciary against actions that could compromise its independence ahead of the elections.

“The international community, particularly the United States, must pay close attention to developments in Nigeria. The alleged weaponisation of the judiciary against the opposition ahead of the 2027 elections poses a grave threat to our democracy,” he said.

Sokoto ADC backs Bala faction

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State chapter of the ADC has reaffirmed Zaki Tambuwal as its governorship candidate for the 2027 elections, rejecting Mannir Muhammad Dan’Iya’s claim to the ticket.

The chapter said its position followed Thursday’s Federal High Court judgment, which nullified the processes that produced the Mark-led national leadership.

In a statement, the state party secretary, Yusuf Alkali, said the chapter recognised the Nafiu Bala-led leadership and candidates nominated under its authority.

“Our position remains clear and consistent: the leadership of the ADC under Nafiu Bala represents the structure under which our candidates emerged, and all candidates nominated under his leadership remain valid and recognised by our chapter,” he said.

Alkali added that Dan’Iya was not the governorship candidate recognised by the chapter under Bala’s leadership.

The party maintained that leadership positions and candidacies must be determined by constitutional provisions and lawful processes, rather than personal interests or political influence.

It also congratulated Bala on the judgment, describing it as a victory for justice, internal democracy and the rule of law.

Keyamo hails judiciary

Reacting to the judgment, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, praised the judiciary for its courage, saying justice might be slow but would eventually prevail.

In a statement sent to The PUNCH, Keyamo accused the Mark-led faction of unlawfully taking over the ADC without securing the necessary approval of the party’s National Executive Committee or a mini national convention.

He said the faction could not blame the ruling APC for the consequences of what he described as its illegal takeover.

“Sorry, but the law is decided on facts and evidence, rather than sentiments and outrage. It is not only when a certain Atiku Abubakar contests the presidency that democracy is in danger,” he said.

Keyamo added that the ADC remained intact, with its original members and leaders entitled to participate in the party’s affairs.

Atiku takes campaign to Kebbi

Meanwhile, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has pledged to restore fuel subsidy and tackle insecurity if elected president in 2027, describing the election as a referendum on President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He made the pledge on Thursday at the flag-off of the ADC presidential campaign in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

The Director-General of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Austin Akobundu, commended supporters for attending the rally despite what he described as intimidation by the state government.

He described the 2027 election as a contest between suffering Nigerians and the Federal Government, declaring that “no amount of intimidation” would stop the ADC.

Former Senate President David Mark urged Kebbi residents to support the party’s candidates, including Atiku for president and former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, for governor.

Also speaking, the ADC vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, criticised the Tinubu administration over its claims of achievements, arguing that some projects being showcased were inherited from the late President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

He said Nigerians deserved a government capable of addressing economic hardship and insecurity.

Atiku reiterated his commitment to reversing policies he said had worsened Nigerians’ hardship, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy.

He pledged that the ADC would prioritise citizens’ welfare and security, describing the party as a credible alternative to the ruling APC.

The rally attracted ADC leaders and supporters from Kebbi and other states. It ended with Mark presenting the party’s flag to Malami as its governorship candidate for the 2027 elections.

Punch Nigeria Limited