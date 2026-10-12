INEC

Abdulrahman Zakariyau, Ayoola Babalola, Hussaini Ibrahim, Godwin Isenyo, Toheeb Omotayo, Chima Azubuike, Hussaini Ibrahim, Godwin Isenyo, James Abraham, Salisu Kabuga, John Charles, Isah Ojo, Gbenga Odogun, Collins Agwam, Umar Sani, Gabriel Oshokha, Godwin Isenyo and Adeyinka Adedipe

Political parties and their candidates have begun moves to resolve discrepancies in the Independent National Electoral Commission’s final list of candidates for the 2027 general elections, following the omission of several governorship and other candidates across the country.

The development has triggered protests and anxiety among affected parties, with the Peoples Democratic Party, Nigeria Democratic Congress, African Democratic Congress and other political platforms engaging the electoral commission over the missing names.

While some parties suspect administrative or technical errors, others are grappling with internal leadership disputes, nomination controversies and pending court cases, with the Action Alliance threatening legal action to secure the inclusion of its affected candidates.

Among the prominent politicians omitted from the list are former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami, the PDP governorship candidate in Gombe State, and the party’s Ogun State contestant, Oladipupo Adebutu.

Other affected candidates include Aminu Gwarzo of the NDC in Kano State, former senator Danjuma Tella La’ah in Kaduna State and the Social Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in Benue State, Prof Sebastine Hon (SAN).

Pantami, Adebutu and other affected candidates have urged their supporters to remain calm, expressing hope that the discrepancies can be resolved through engagement with INEC and the appropriate legal channels. The PDP said it was already holding discussions with the commission, while other parties insisted that they had complied with the relevant nomination guidelines and submission deadlines.

However, not all omissions have been attributed to administrative errors. In Kwara State, the African Action Congress governorship candidate, Duwatsu Musa, was excluded because he had yet to attain the constitutionally prescribed minimum age of 35 for governorship candidates.

In Jigawa, the ADC protested the omission of its endorsed deputy governorship candidate, Aminu Ringim, and about seven other candidates from the published list.

The controversy has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the omissions, the eligibility of affected candidates and the remedies available to political parties ahead of the elections. As the parties seek clarification and possible corrections, the unresolved cases threaten to trigger further legal disputes over who will appear on the ballot in 2027.

INEC’s final list, signed by the commission’s Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, contains the names of candidates and their running mates cleared to contest the 2027 general elections. However, the omission of candidates nominated by some political parties has raised concerns about their participation in the polls and the options available to secure their inclusion.

The Peoples Democratic Party said it had begun engaging INEC to resolve the omission of its governorship candidates in Ogun and Gombe states, assuring affected candidates and supporters that it was treating the matter with the seriousness it deserved.

In a statement on Sunday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, said the PDP was pursuing an amicable resolution in line with the law and established electoral guidelines.

The party urged affected candidates, members and supporters to remain calm while discussions with the commission continued.

The statement read in part, “The party wishes to assure all affected candidates, members and supporters that it is already engaging with INEC to address the issues responsible for the omissions, with a view to securing an amicable resolution in accordance with the law and established electoral guidelines.

“The PDP, therefore, assures all concerned that it is treating this development with the utmost seriousness it deserves and will communicate further developments as appropriate.

“The party is committed to ensuring that all legitimate concerns are properly addressed with the commission.

“Consequently, the party calls on all affected candidates, members and supporters to remain calm, exercise patience and refrain from actions or statements capable of undermining the ongoing engagements with the commission.”

INEC’s final lists for Ogun and Gombe states contained 13 and 16 governorship candidates, respectively, but neither included a PDP candidate.

The omissions affected the party’s governorship flagbearers in the two states, Oladipupo Adebutu in Ogun and former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami, in Gombe.

Adebutu, in a statement on Sunday, maintained that he remained a duly registered PDP member and had fulfilled the requirements for his candidacy. He said he completed his digital membership registration within the stipulated period and that his membership card had been printed and verified before the relevant documents were submitted to INEC.

He also maintained that the primary election that produced him as the party’s governorship candidate was conducted in the presence of INEC officials, who attended as observers.

Addressing his supporters, Adebutu said, “I am aware of the concerns following the omission of my name from INEC’s published list of Ogun governorship candidates for the 2027 election. I consider it important to address you directly and reassure you that there is no cause for alarm.

“I remain a duly registered member of the Peoples Democratic Party. I completed my digital registration within the stipulated period, and my membership card was printed and verified. My documentation was duly submitted to INEC within the prescribed time. I have not at any point left the PDP, and my commitment to our great party remains unwavering.

“The governorship primary that produced me as the party’s candidate was conducted with INEC officials in attendance as observers. The relevant documents were presented for verification, certification and confirmation. These are important facts that must not be overlooked in the present circumstances.”

Adebutu alleged that the Ogun State PDP had faced undue pressure from the ruling All Progressives Congress, questioning why his name was missing from the governorship list while the party’s candidates for the state House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate were included.

He said the party would pursue the matter through the appropriate channels, adding, “No amount of intimidation should prevent the people of Ogun State from having a fair opportunity to choose leaders of choice.”

The PDP candidate urged his supporters to remain steadfast, insisting that he would not abandon his ambition to lead the state.

However, Kayode Odunaro, Special Adviser on Media to the APC governorship candidate, Senator Solomon Adeola, dismissed Adebutu’s allegation that the ruling party had pressured INEC to exclude him.

Odunaro argued that the PDP should accept responsibility if it had failed to comply with the commission’s administrative procedures and electoral requirements.

“How can anyone now attribute the failure of PDP to follow through on simple administrative procedures and adherence to rules of the game to pressure from APC on INEC leading to the non-listing of their candidate as a contestant?

“Besides, other candidates from other states suffered the same fate as factional PDP in Ogun State for similar non-adherence to the law. The nationally comatose PDP should stop the blame game on APC and its flagbearer, Senator Solomon Adeola, for all their gambling tendencies in simple matters of following laid-down rules,” he said.

Odunaro added that the APC and its candidate were prepared to contest against any candidate recognised by INEC, arguing that it would be futile to focus on a candidate whose name did not appear on the commission’s list.

Pantami urges calm

In Gombe State, Pantami’s camp also appealed to supporters to remain calm, describing the omission as a temporary setback that could still be resolved within the period allowed by law.

The former minister emerged as the PDP governorship candidate following a fresh primary election held on September 29, 2026, after a Federal High Court order necessitated another exercise to determine the party’s flagbearer.

The spokesperson for the Pantamiyya Movement, Prof Suleiman Mohammed, acknowledged concerns among PDP members and Pantami’s supporters but maintained that the omission did not represent a final determination of the candidate’s political future.

In a statement shared by Pantami on Facebook, Mohammed said, “Our attention has been drawn to the non-publication of the name of our candidate from the fresh primary election of September 29, 2026, as ordered by the Federal High Court, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami).

“We wish to assure all our supporters to remain calm, steadfast, and hopeful. This is a temporary challenge and a normal part of the electoral process, not a final determination, in sha Allah.”

He said Pantami’s legal and liaison teams were engaging relevant party organs and INEC to address the omission and ensure compliance with the law.

“Our legal and liaison teams are already engaging with the relevant organs of the party and INEC to ensure full compliance and rectification within the window provided by law. By the grace of Allah, this matter will be resolved,” he said.

Mohammed further alleged that some individuals were working behind the scenes to frustrate what he described as responsible leadership in Gombe State, although he did not identify those allegedly involved.

He urged supporters to remain focused on mobilisation ahead of the election and not allow the development to disrupt their activities.

“We urge our supporters to continue their mobilisation and to remain focused on our collective ideology of service to humanity,” he said.

Gwarzo: NDC kicks

The Nigeria Democratic Congress in Kano State has vowed to engage the Independent National Electoral Commission over the omission of its governorship candidate, Aminu Gwarzo, and his running mate, Mustapha Kwankwaso, from the final list.

The party’s state chairman, Hussaini Mairiga, said the names of the candidates were submitted to INEC in line with the applicable guidelines and statutory deadlines.

Mairiga attributed the omission to a possible administrative mix-up, insisting that it did not invalidate the party’s governorship ticket.

“Gwarzo’s name was submitted to INEC, and he and his running mate, Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, are the authentic flagbearers of the party,” he said.

Expressing confidence that the discrepancy would be resolved, Mairiga added, “I believe there is a mix-up somewhere, and I do not think the list is from the commission, since we are sure that the name we submitted is what stands.”

He insisted that INEC was expected to recognise the candidates nominated by the party rather than substitute them with other names.

“INEC cannot substitute our names; they just have to work on the names we presented to them,” he said.

The party’s Public Relations Officer, Yusif Fasaha, also blamed the omission on a technical error, claiming that INEC had assured the party that the issue would be rectified.

“I want to assure you, as the PRO of the party, the problem is not from us. We have consulted the INEC, and they told us that the problem was from the computer, and they will rectify it,” Fasaha said in a statement reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

However, INEC had not publicly confirmed that a computer error was responsible for the omission as of the time of filing this report.

AA threatens action

The Action Alliance has threatened to challenge the omission of some of its governorship and legislative candidates, describing the development as a possible technical error and warning against the disenfranchisement of legitimate candidates.

The party’s National Chairman and presidential candidate, Aare Adekunle Omo-Aje, disclosed this at a town hall meeting in Kaduna on Sunday, saying its legal team was preparing a formal complaint to INEC.

“There is no cause for alarm. All mechanisms are being put in place to address the issue and ensure that no legitimate candidate of the party is disenfranchised,” he said.

The party identified its affected governorship candidates as Eke Israel in Rivers State, Titilola-Sodo Dayo in Oyo State, Abdullah-Bukharin in Nasarawa State and Zubairu Musa in Bauchi State.

Omo-Aje said the omissions also affected some National Assembly and state House of Assembly candidates, adding that the party would continue to pursue the matter until the discrepancies were resolved.

“We are following up on all the cases diligently and will not relent until the issue is resolved in the interest of justice and democracy,” he said.

The AA chairman maintained that the party had complied with INEC’s guidelines and deadlines, expressing confidence that a review of the commission’s records would resolve the discrepancies.

He urged INEC to strengthen its verification procedures before publishing final candidates’ lists to prevent avoidable controversies and litigation ahead of the elections.

In Jigawa State, the African Democratic Congress also protested the omission of its endorsed deputy governorship candidate, Aminu Ringim, whose name was replaced by Musa Balarabe on the published list.

The party’s Deputy State Chairman, Nuraddeen Jidawa, confirmed that Ringim and about seven other candidates endorsed by the party were missing from the final list, despite its claim that their names had been submitted in accordance with INEC’s guidelines.

“The party doesn’t consider the released list as final. We will continue to reach out to the electoral umpire through any legal means,” Jidawa said.

He said the party was dissatisfied with the omissions and would continue to engage INEC over the affected candidates across several constituencies, including Hadejia/Auyo/Kafin Hausa, Kaugama and Birnin Kudu.

Jidawa called for compliance with constitutional and electoral requirements, expressing hope that the disputes would be resolved through the appropriate legal channels.

NDC cites mix-up

In Kaduna State, the NDC governorship candidate and former senator, Danjuma Tella La’ah, was also missing from INEC’s list amid an unresolved dispute over the party’s ticket.

The party’s state chairman, Evangelist Mordecai Ibrahim, attributed the omission to discrepancies in the registration of La’ah’s name, explaining that network problems during the online registration process led to multiple registration attempts and a subsequent mix-up.

“The problem is that there was a mix-up of names. The person who registered him made a mistake because, each time there were network issues, we got several people to try registering him,” Ibrahim said.

He added, “They are trying to make sure that Danjuma Tella La’ah and Danjuma La’ah are the same person. That is all.”

The chairman expressed confidence that the discrepancy would be resolved, insisting that the party and its candidate were qualified to participate in the election.

He said legal options could be explored if necessary, citing a previous election in which, according to him, a court ordered the inclusion of a candidate on the ballot shortly before the poll.

However, Ibrahim did not disclose whether the party had formally petitioned INEC over the alleged registration error or initiated legal proceedings to secure La’ah’s inclusion.

The omission came amid an earlier disagreement within the NDC over who should represent the party in the Kaduna governorship election.

In August, Ibrahim said the party had yet to decide between La’ah and lawyer Mohammed Abbas.

“The bitter truth is that both at the state and national levels, the decision as to who the governorship candidate of Kaduna State, whether Barrister Mohammed Sani Abbas or Senator Danjuma Tella La’ah, has not been taken,” he had said.

INEC had not responded to the chairman’s explanation as of the time of filing this report.

Others report omissions

The omissions have also affected candidates of other political parties across several states.

In Benue State, the Social Democratic Party’s governorship candidate, Prof Sebastine Hon, SAN, was missing from INEC’s list of 13 candidates.

The party’s state chairman, Idoko Itodo, described the omission as a possible error and expressed confidence that the commission would correct it.

“The omission of our governorship candidate on the latest list must be an error; it has nothing to do with the Supreme Court judgment because our candidate had registered as a party member before the deadline for submission of party membership,” Itodo said.

He said the party would take up the matter with INEC, insisting that Hon had fulfilled the membership requirements.

In Bauchi State, the SDP said it would convene an emergency meeting to discuss the omission of some candidates, including its governorship candidate.

The party’s state chairman, Nasiru Dan-Bauchi, linked the development to the party’s internal crisis, adding that the state chapter would communicate its position to the national leadership after deliberations.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party also appealed for calm following the omission of its Bauchi governorship candidate, Ambassador Shuaibu Ahmed.

The party’s state chairman, Abdulkareem Matori, said the NNPP believed the omission was inadvertent and was taking steps to engage INEC and other relevant authorities.

“The NNPP understands the disquiet and apprehension this omission has raised among our teeming supporters across Bauchi State,” Matori said.

He urged members and supporters to remain united and focused on grassroots mobilisation, expressing confidence that the matter would be resolved through the appropriate legal channels.

“We are confident that the matter will be addressed through the appropriate lawful channels. Amb. Shuaibu Ahmed remains in the race and shall be Bauchi State Governor come 2027,” he said.

In Plateau State, PDP governorship aspirant Sunday Biggs was also missing from the list, while Ropshik Wungak appeared as the party’s candidate, with Kim Dung listed as his running mate.

A PDP official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, linked the development to the leadership dispute between the factions associated with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Tanimu Turaki, which was pending before the Court of Appeal.

“We have no problem with his missing name. Don’t forget the matter is still in court. In fact, there was a hearing last week because we have this case between Wike and Turaki group which is still pending in the Court of Appeal,” the official said.

In Nasarawa State, the Accord Party’s governorship candidate, Shuaibu Kubi, was not listed. Bukhari Nata’ala of the Action Alliance, whose name had appeared on an earlier list, was also missing from the final publication.

Party ticket disputes

In Lagos State, the controversy has centred largely on disputes over party nominations and the replacement of candidates, particularly within the ruling All Progressives Congress.

In Agege Constituencies I and II, Ganiyu Egunjobi and Azeez Ninalowo reportedly won the APC primaries but were subsequently dropped from the party’s final tickets. Both later defected to the Allied Peoples Movement, while their replacements appeared on INEC’s final list.

The case of Noheem Adams, the Lagos State House of Assembly Majority Leader, also drew attention. Adams reportedly won the APC primary for Eti-Osa Constituency I with 7,638 votes, against Saheed Bankole’s 1,225, but was subsequently displaced by Bankole, whose name appeared as the party’s candidate on INEC’s final list.

In Oyo State, the SDP candidate, Mogaji Agboola, was omitted after the party reportedly replaced its earlier candidate, Michael Okunlade. The development raised concerns among party stakeholders, while other candidates on the list faced separate nomination disputes.

In Borno State, the NDC said several of its candidates, particularly those contesting State House of Assembly seats, were missing from INEC’s list.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Aliyu Balarabe, said the state chapter was still identifying the omissions before deciding on a collective response.

“There are a lot of issues, but I can’t talk about it for now. It is just like an internal crisis,” he said.

Balarabe added that some names on the State Assembly list were unfamiliar to the state chapter, including that of a candidate he said was from Adamawa State.

The ADC, however, said all its candidates in Borno State had been included on the list.

Age controversy

In Kwara State, the African Action Congress governorship candidate, Duwatsu Musa, was excluded from the final list after INEC determined that he had not attained the constitutionally prescribed minimum age to contest the election.

Musa, who confirmed his age to The PUNCH on Sunday, said he was 34 and would turn 35 in February 2027.

“I am currently 34, but will clock 35 next February,” he said.

Section 177(b) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, stipulates that a person must have attained the age of 35 to qualify for election as governor.

Reacting to his exclusion in a Facebook post on Saturday, Musa said the decision would not stop him from expressing his political views ahead of the election.

“INEC has removed my name from the final list on the grounds of age, but this will not stop me from making my political position known,” he said.

He added that he would announce in the coming days the candidate he and his supporters intended to back, as well as their political direction, while urging party members and followers to remain calm and united

Punch Nigeria Limited