President Bola Tinubu

—Urges leaders to put nation’s interest above personal, partisan ambitions

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has warned political actors in the forthcoming general elections not to use divisive or primordial sentiments of ethnicity or religion as tools for seeking power.

The President made the remark in Abuja at the signing of the peace accord ahead of the 2027 elections.

He urged political parties to commit to a peaceful and transparent electoral process, stressing that signing the peace accord is a solemn pledge to the Nigerian people that, as leaders, they will put the nation’s interest above personal or partisan ambitions.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, Tinubu said that with the aid of technology INEC has recorded remarkable improvements in every election cycle.

“The introduction of the permanent voters card and BVAS, an electronic card reader, has eliminated voting manipulation, ballot stuffing, and snatching at polling units,” he said.

He noted that since 1999, when the country returned to democratic governance under the stewardship of General Abdulsalami Abubakar and his team, every election period has brought its share of anxiety because of the nature of the nation’s politics and the intense competition for power among political actors.

“It is my pleasure to be here today to take part in this significant event, which precedes the start of the political campaign ahead of the January and February 2027 general elections.

“I thank members of the National Peace Committee (NPC), especially our former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, and Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, for convening this important occasion.

“Our nation owes the NPC a debt of gratitude for your steadfastness since 2014 in promoting peace accords that commit political parties and candidates to run non-violent, issue-based campaigns during national and off-cycle state elections.”

The President said that while politics and the contest for power can be loud and often create tension and disagreement among politicians, political actors must acknowledge the progress the country has made in its electoral process in terms of transparency and election management by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“With the aid of technology, INEC has recorded remarkable improvement in every election cycle,” he said.

According to Tinubu: “These improvements have restored power to the voters, who are now sure that their vote will count. Politicians are now more accountable to the people because votes count. These polls have also demonstrated our capacity as a people to conduct ourselves with maturity and restraint.

“Between October 2025 and August 15, 2026, we witnessed three off-season polls in Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun states. Different parties won them, and local and foreign observers described them as free, credible, and transparent. When the process and outcome are manifestly transparent, we see less post-election litigation in our courts.

“We have gathered today to commit ourselves to a peaceful and transparent electoral process. Signing this peace accord is a solemn pledge to the Nigerian people that we, as leaders, will put the nation’s interest above personal or partisan ambitions.”

He called on all Nigerians, civil society organisations, foreign partners, and the media to join hands in deepening and building a stronger, more vibrant democratic society.

“Democracy is not just about periodic elections that get politicians into government positions. Democracy is about how citizens participate in the affairs of their nation, build trust in public institutions, engage civically, and work together for good governance and a more just and equitable society.

“In the spirit of the accord we have just signed, we must conduct ourselves in ways that strengthen — not tear — the fabric of our society. It is natural during campaigns to disagree as opponents and advocate competing governing visions for our country. We may exchange occasional political jabs.

“But as members of the same household, the same national family, we must never resort to divisive or primordial sentiments of ethnicity or religion as tools for seeking power.

“Let us campaign on superior ideas. Let us debate issues and promote the best policies to expand opportunities for our people and accelerate Nigeria’s journey from a developing nation to a first-world country.

“As the campaign season kicks off, I commit myself and my party, the All Progressives Congress, to the tenets of this accord. Our party rejects violence, hate speech, the spread of misinformation — including through artificial intelligence — and all forms of incitement, especially via social media.

“We are committed to peaceful, transparent elections that will strengthen political stability, social harmony, economic progress, and our nation’s prosperity. I encourage other political parties and political actors to do the same.

“Let us remember that elections are not a do-or-die affair. We are partners in the project of nation-building. Win or lose, our country, Nigeria, must be the ultimate winner.”

Vanguard Media Ltd