By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA — The National Universities Commission, NUC, is considering a three-to-four-week adjustment of academic calendars across Nigerian universities to enable academics participate in the conduct of the 2027 general elections.

The move is part of a broader strategy by the commission to mobilise vice-chancellors and university authorities nationwide to provide credible, non-partisan academic personnel for the elections, particularly as Collation and Returning Officers.

NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, disclosed this in Abuja when the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, led a delegation of national commissioners and senior officials on a courtesy visit to the commission Monday.

Ribadu said the NUC would engage vice-chancellors on the nomination of qualified academics for electoral assignments, adding that an online meeting would be convened to facilitate the process.

He also pledged to issue a formal circular to universities upon receiving an official request from INEC.

While stressing that the credibility of the 2027 elections would depend significantly on the integrity of personnel deployed to conduct them, Ribadu said: “Since we want to have credible elections, we also have to have credible personnel.’’

The NUC boss said the proposed adjustment of academic calendars would provide sufficient room for academics to discharge their electoral responsibilities without compromising students’ academic programmes.

According to him, the proposed break will not exceed four weeks, while the commission will consult university administrators to ensure that the arrangement does not disrupt academic activities or interfere with INEC’s electoral timetable.

“We will discuss with the vice-chancellors and have their calendars tweaked in such a way that it will not affect the elections, nor will it affect the studies of the students,” he sai

Ribadu further insisted that academics and other ad hoc officials engaged in the electoral process must demonstrate absolute neutrality, proposing that they be made to take an oath of neutrality before deployment.

Beyond providing election officials, the NUC executive secretary proposed a broader institutional partnership between universities and INEC, including student internship opportunities at the electoral commission, joint research initiatives and possible academic programmes in electoral studies.

Earlier in his remarks, INEC Chairman, Prof. Amupitan, said the visit was aimed at strengthening the existing partnership between the electoral commission and Nigerian universities, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He acknowledged the critical role universities had played in previous elections, particularly through the deployment of vice-chancellors and other senior academics as Collation and Returning Officers.

Amupitan, however, said INEC was introducing far-reaching technological, operational and security reforms to strengthen the electoral process and guarantee the safety of academics and other personnel engaged in election duties.

On technological improvements, he disclosed that polling unit results recorded on Form EC8A would undergo automated arithmetic consistency and over-voting checks before transmission to INEC Result Viewing Portal, IReV.

He also announced the procurement of 57,000 additional Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, machines, a development he said would reduce the voter-to-device ratio to 850 voters per machine.

On the security of electoral personnel, Amupitan disclosed that the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, ICCES, had been decentralised to Local Government Areas and Registration Areas to strengthen security coordination at the grassroots.

He said dedicated security cordons and escort arrangements would also be provided around collation centres to protect election officials from intimidation and attacks.

The INEC chairman further cited provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 criminalising violence, abusive rhetoric and threats against electoral personnel, stressing that the commission had the powers to prosecute offenders.

“No Returning Officer or Collation Officer will be left to stand alone against lawlessness,” he assured.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria