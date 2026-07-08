Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential hopeful for the Nigeria Democratic Congress in the upcoming 2027 elections, has raised the alarm over his safety and the systematic frustration of his businesses, claiming he “might not even be alive” to contest the next poll.

Speaking during an interview on With Chude, hosted by media personality Chude Jideonwo and shared on X on Wednesday, Obi painted a grim picture of the challenges facing opposition figures in Nigeria.

When pressed on whether he would definitively be on the ballot in 2027, Obi responded bluntly: “Not even a candidate. I might not even be alive. I’m telling you. Every single thing I do for a living, this government is frustrating it. Deliberately so. Everything. So, there is even a possibility, if they have the opportunity, I will not be alive.”

While the former Anambra State governor clarified that he wasn’t leveling a formal, direct accusation, he insisted his daily life is plagued by targeted obstruction. He noted that while authorities avoid direct confrontation, their “hand” is visible in the routine hurdles he faces.

According to Obi, this hostility isn’t unique to him. He alleged a broader, coordinated clampdown on dissent. “They are attacking everybody who is in opposition personally,” he stated, adding that he has even been denied the basic entitlements due to him.

To illustrate his point, Obi shared a recent airport encounter where officials allegedly locked his vehicle while ignoring other parked cars. When he identified himself, the officer in charge reportedly dismissed him.

“But I said, ‘Look at the cars of other people.’ And you could see them talking to each other, as if, ‘Who is this one?’” he said.

Obi also claimed, that acquaintances now avoid him in public out of fear of retribution revealing some supporters have quietly asked him to skip their family milestones.

“I have people send me invitations and say, ‘My son, my daughter is wedding, but please don’t come,’” he said.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria