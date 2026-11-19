INEC

By

Deborah Musa

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that about 75 to 80 per cent of its Bimodal Voter Accreditation Systems, which amounts to186,277 devices, has already been deployed to states ahead of the 2027 general elections.

INEC National Commissioner, Mohammed Haruna, disclosed this in an exclusive chat with The PUNCH in Abuja, explaining that although most states had received their materials, some were yet to collect their full allocations.

He added that all outstanding equipment and non-sensitive materials will be delivered before the end of November.

Haruna said, “About 75 to 80 per cent of the BVAs have been deployed to states. Most states have received them, though not the full complement. Some have received the full complement of the materials, but some have a few numbers left to collect”.

He, however, identified Kano, the Federal Capital Territory and Kaduna as among the states that have received full deployment of non-sensitive election materials.

“Almost all the states have received their materials. But the ones that are complete, I know FCT, for instance, Kano and Kaduna too.”

INEC had disclosed Thursday last week that it had begun the distribution of non-sensitive materials to some states ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The commission, while hosting a delegation from Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, further disclosed that it has completed nine scheduled activities and was stepping up preparations following an assessment of its readiness across the six geopolitical zones.

The Commission said, “We have six zones in Nigeria. The purpose is to go around the zones to see how prepared we are, assess what the zones have put in place, the challenges and what to do.

“Right now, all non-sensitive materials are almost ready. In fact, today as we speak here, the non-sensitive materials have been lifted to some zones now.”

In 2023, INEC deployed a total of 175,856 BVAs machines to 176,846 polling units nationwide. However, in October, the INEC chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan (SAN), announced that INEC has procured an additional 57,000 BVAs devices in addition to its existing inventory to strengthen its technological capacity ahead of the 2027 polls.

With its additional procurement, The PUNCH projected a total of 232,846 BVAs devices for the 2027 elections, representing an increase of approximately 32.4 per cent over the 2023 deployment.

Amupitan also said that the maximum number of registered voters assigned to one BVAs has been reduced from 1,250 to 850.

He added that polling units with more than 850 registered voters will receive multiple BVAs. Meanwhile, in 2023, the standard operational arrangement was one BVAS device per polling unit.

Additionally, INEC has created 453 additional polling units, which brings the total number of polling units nationwide for the 2027 elections to 177,299.

Speaking further with our correspondent, Haruna stressed that the commission expects all states to receive their outstanding materials before the end of November.

“So, I’m sure by the end of the month, before the end of the month, all the states will receive the full complement,” he said.

On the distribution of sensitive election materials, the national commissioner explained that the commission had adopted a centralised arrangement involving the Central Bank of Nigeria to safeguard the materials until the week of the elections.

He said the sensitive materials had already been delivered to CBN offices across the country, where they would remain in custody until they were due for distribution.

“Of course, sensitive materials, those, we won’t start distributing them now. We take them straight to the CBN for custody until the week of the election,” he said.

Haruna added that the distribution would be conducted at the CBN premises in the presence of political party agents, the media and civil society organisations to ensure transparency.

“And, you know, we distribute them from CBN. All the agents from political parties will be there. The media is there, civil society organisations are there at the CBN premises.

“That’s where we are going to distribute them. But they have been delivered already to CBN offices around the country,” he stated.

On the deployment and configuration of the BVAS, the INEC commission explained that the commission would undertake the configuration exercise close to the elections rather than at this stage of preparation for the Mock accreditation fixed for November 28.

He pointed out that each device was customised to a particular polling unit to ensure accountability and prevent misuse.

“The BVAs, we’ll configure them close to the election. We’ll not configure them now. You know, each one is customised to each polling unit. Each BVA is for its own area, so that at least you can hold somebody responsible,” he said.

On measures being introduced to strengthen electoral transparency and improve the credibility of the voting process, the commissioner disclosed that INEC had strengthened its electronic transmission and verification procedures through the electronic version of Form EC8A.

He explained that the electronic form would provide an additional layer of verification by ensuring that results uploaded by presiding officers corresponded with the results agreed upon and signed by polling officials, party agents and security personnel.

According to him, the system would reject results where discrepancies existed between the electronically entered figures and the agreed polling unit results.

He said, “But the main thing we have done is this EC8A. There’s an e-version of it. So once the presiding officer, once they agree, they have updated, they have looked at the results, they have agreed that that is the accurate result, the polling agent signs, security signs.

“He tries to upload it onto the app. Suppose he doesn’t agree, because the one that has been entered before, you know, if there’s a discrepancy, it will not be uploaded. It will not be the same content.”

Haruna, however, said the commission was introducing additional measures to strengthen the electoral process but would not disclose all the details publicly, citing security considerations.

“There are so many things that we’re doing. But there are certain things, of course, we cannot reveal. Because if you do, it’s actually harmful for security reasons,” he said.

He added that while INEC remained committed to improving the transparency and integrity of elections, some of its operational safeguards would remain undisclosed to prevent possible exploitation.

Following the enactment of the Electoral Act 2026, the Independent National Electoral Commission has revised the timetable for the 2027 general elections, fixing January 16, 2027, for the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The commission also scheduled the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections for February 6, 2027.

Deborah Musa

Deborah Musa is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with five years of experience in journalism, including three years covering the judiciary. She focuses on producing accurate, well-researched reports that provide clarity on legal and justice-related issues. Deborah’s work reflects hands-on newsroom experience and editorial diligence.

Punch Nigeria Limited