PVCs

FILE: Permanent Voter Cards

James Abraham and Animasahun Salman

The Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the display of the preliminary register of voters and distribution of Permanent Voter Cards across states as part of preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The seven-day exercise, which begins on Friday and runs through October 15, will allow registered voters to verify their details, raise claims and objections, and collect PVCs from the first phase of the Continuous Voter Registration conducted between August and December 2025.

In Plateau and Sokoto states, the respective Resident Electoral Commissioners announced that the exercise would take place at Registration Area centres, with PVC collection continuing at INEC offices at the local government level after the display period.

In a statement by the Plateau REC, Prof. Sam Egwu, made available to journalists in Jos on Thursday, the commission said the exercise was pursuant to Section 19(1) of the Electoral Act 2026, which mandates it to display the voter register not less than 90 days before the general elections.

He said, “The Independent National Electoral Commission, Plateau State, wishes to inform the good people of Plateau State that the commission will commence display of the Preliminary Register of Voters, attend to the hearing of claims and objections as well as collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) simultaneously in all the 207 Registration Areas in the state, from the 9th to 15th of October 2026 (7 days and weekends inclusive). Time is 9 am -3 pm daily.”

The statement asked all registered voters to take advantage of the opportunity to check their details.

“All registered voters are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to carefully check information they provided, such as their names, photographs, date of birth, polling units and other relevant registration details to make necessary claims and objections within this stipulated period as an accurate voter register is important for free and credible elections,” the REC said.

He further disclosed that PVCs from the first phase of the CVR exercise conducted from August 18, 2025 to December 10, 2025, would be available for collection during the exercise.

In Sokoto, the REC, Umar Garba, while briefing journalists on the commission’s preparations for the 2027 general elections, said the exercise was part of INEC’s activities ahead of the 2027 elections.

Garba, who was at the Nigeria Union of Journalists Press Centre, said the commission was committed to ensuring that eligible voters were given the opportunity to verify their registration details and collect their PVCs.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission will commence the display of the preliminary register of voters for claims and objections, as well as the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards from the 9th to the 15th of October 2026,” Garba said.

He said PVCs relating to lost or damaged cards, transfers, updates and registrations conducted during the second and third phases of the CVR were not yet ready for collection.

Garba said the commission would announce when the affected PVCs became available.

He added that after the exercise at the Registration Area level ended on October 15, distribution would continue at INEC offices in the 23 local government areas of the state.

“This will enable eligible voters who could not collect their cards at the Registration Area level to do so,” he said.

On security, Garba said INEC had continued to take the advice of security agencies into consideration throughout the voter registration process.

“Throughout the registration of voters held recently, the commission took the advice of security agencies very seriously. This contributed to a safe process without any casualties,” he said.

He assured eligible voters that INEC would work to ensure that PVCs were distributed across the state.

On internally displaced persons, Garba said the commission was engaging security agencies to establish the number of IDPs in Sokoto and determine how they could participate in the 2027 elections.

“The commission is always talking with security agencies to ascertain the number of IDPs in the state. We are working to ensure that they vote once they are in official and recognised camps,” he said.

The REC also said INEC would release the total number of registered voters in Sokoto State at the appropriate time.

Punch Nigeria Limited