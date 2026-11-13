INEC

By

Deborah Musa

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed November 28, 2026, for a nationwide mock accreditation and voting exercise ahead of the 2027 general elections to test upgrades to its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and electronic results transmission.

This comes as the commission said it has commenced the distribution of non-sensitive materials to some states ahead of the 2027 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN), announced the mock election on Thursday during a dialogue at Chatham House in London, organised in partnership with the Kimpact Development Initiative, with the theme, “Nigeria’s 2027 Elections: Democratic Trajectory and Regional Stability Beyond the Ballot.”

According to a press statement issued in Abuja and signed by the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Adedayo Oketola, Amupitan said the exercise would simulate the presidential election and enable the commission to assess the effectiveness of its accreditation and electronic transmission systems before the polls.

“On the 28th of this month, we will conduct a mock accreditation and voting exercise across all states of the federation to simulate the presidential election and verify that we have gotten both accreditation and electronic result transmission right,” he said.

The INEC chairman also disclosed that the commission had introduced technical safeguards to prevent inaccurate polling unit results and figures reflecting over-voting from being uploaded to its Result Viewing Portal.

He said a post-2023 audit conducted by the commission identified collation centres, rather than polling units, as the major source of election result management problems.

“We found that the core problem of election result management and declaration in Nigeria is not even at the polling unit—it is at the collation centres.

“We have now devised a technical safeguard: if a result is not accurate at the polling unit, it will not go to IReV at all,” he said.

According to him, the commission decided to upgrade its existing electoral technology rather than introduce an entirely new system, considering the limited time before the 2027 elections.

On concerns over the malfunctioning of BVAS during the 2023 general elections, Amupitan said INEC was constructing climate-controlled storage facilities across the states to protect the devices from extreme temperatures.

He added that the commission had procured additional BVAS machines and reduced the maximum number of registered voters assigned to each device from 1,250 to 850.

Under the revised arrangement, polling units with more than 850 registered voters would be provided with multiple devices.

On election funding, the INEC chairman said the commission had received a substantial portion of its 2027 election budget but was awaiting the release of the outstanding funds.

He expressed optimism that the balance would be released before the end of November, noting that part of the outstanding allocation was intended for the recruitment and welfare of ad hoc election personnel.

Amupitan also urged Nigerians to trust his leadership, acknowledging that the controversies surrounding the 2023 presidential election had significantly damaged public confidence in the electoral commission.

“First and foremost, let me speak about what happened in 2023, which resulted in a significant trust deficit for INEC—damage so large that the commission has not yet fully recovered from it,” he said.

However, he cited the recent governorship elections in Anambra and Osun, the Federal Capital Territory Area Council elections, the Ekiti governorship poll and 16 legislative by-elections as opportunities through which the commission had identified and addressed operational weaknesses.

He said the results of the Anambra and Osun governorship elections were declared the day after voting, compared with the prolonged process that characterised previous elections in the states.

“Every election is a lesson. The 2023 general election was a major lesson for Nigeria, and the Anambra election was another,” he said.

Addressing allegations questioning his political neutrality, the INEC chairman denied operating an account on X, formerly Twitter, linked to a controversial political post.

He said an independent forensic review had been obtained and the matter referred to the Department of State Services and the Inspector-General of Police for investigation.

Amupitan also reaffirmed his commitment to the Constitution and the Electoral Act, saying his previous legal representation in political disputes was undertaken in his professional capacity before his appointment.

“My loyalty is solely to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Act,” he said.

He urged young Nigerians to participate actively in the electoral process and guard against misinformation ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking on the deployment of non-sensitive materials ahead of the election, INEC National Commissioner, Prof. Rhoda Gumus, on Thursday in Abuja, during a meeting with a delegation from Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, led by the country’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Isaac Parashina, said the commission had completed nine scheduled activities and was stepping up preparations following an assessment of its readiness across the six geopolitical zones.

She explained that the assessment, which involved visits to the six zones, aimed to evaluate preparations, identify challenges, and determine areas requiring attention ahead of the elections.

“We have six zones in Nigeria. The purpose is to go around the zones to see how prepared we are, assess what the zones have put in place, the challenges and what to do,” she said.

Gumus said the commission was satisfied with the progress recorded and had begun moving non-sensitive materials to some zones.

“Right now, all non-sensitive materials are almost ready. In fact, today as we speak here, the non-sensitive materials have been lifted to some zones now. I spoke to the commissioner in charge of that,” Gumus said.

She also disclosed that the production of Permanent Voter Cards had been completed, with most states receiving the first and second batches, while collection was ongoing.

She described PVC collection as a critical aspect of the preparations, stressing the need for eligible voters to obtain their cards before the elections.

According to her, INEC was conducting capacity-building exercises for personnel at its headquarters and state offices to improve their readiness for the electoral exercise.

She added that procurement and deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System were ongoing.

On the possibility of introducing aspirant voting, Gumus said the commission could not proceed with the proposal without an amendment to the Electoral Act.

“Here, because we go by the law, in our electoral law, it is not included there, so we cannot go on with aspirant voting for now until we amend the electoral law,” she said.

The acting chairman said INEC had arranged interactive sessions between its directors and the visiting Kenyan delegation to share experiences and provide technical information on electoral administration.

On his part, Kenya’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Isaac Parashina, said the delegation’s visit was aimed at learning from Nigeria’s electoral experience ahead of Kenya’s August 2027 general elections.

He said both countries faced similar electoral challenges despite differences in population and geographical size.

“Next year, Kenya will, in August, hold general elections. So we are also in that preparation. We may not have the same scale in terms of geography and population, but we have quite a lot of issues that we share,” he said.

Parashina explained that the delegation was particularly interested in Nigeria’s experience with diaspora voting and arrangements for special interest groups.

He said Kenya was seeking to expand voting opportunities for citizens living outside the country, adding that the electoral commission was assessing ways to extend participation.

According to him, about 12 countries participated in Kenya’s diaspora voting arrangements during the last general elections, but the country hopes to increase the number to approximately 26.

“Currently, we have about 12 of them that have voted in the last general election, but there is an intention to expand to around, I think, 26,” he said.

The envoy described Nigeria’s electoral experience as important to other African countries, noting that Kenya was interested in strengthening its relationship with INEC.

“The success of Nigeria remains a great success to Kenya and indeed to the continent. Everyone is looking at what Nigeria will do because it’s the biggest democracy in Africa,” Parashina said.

He expressed appreciation to INEC for receiving the delegation and wished the commission success in its preparations for the 2027 elections.

Nigeria’s presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, while governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections will be held on February 6, 2027.

Deborah Musa

Deborah Musa is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with five years of experience in journalism, including three years covering the judiciary. She focuses on producing accurate, well-researched reports that provide clarity on legal and justice-related issues. Deborah’s work reflects hands-on newsroom experience and editorial diligence.

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