By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC on Wednesday said it will deepen collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission NIMC to eliminate duplicate voter records and strengthen data verification ahead of future elections.

Chairman of INEC, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, disclosed this while receiving the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, and her management team during a courtesy visit to the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

Prof. Amupitan reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with NIMC following the signing of the National Identity Management Commission Act, 2026, describing it as a major step towards building a more secure and transparent electoral system.

He said the Commission sees enormous opportunities for collaboration with NIMC, particularly in voter registration, data verification and the elimination of duplicate records.

He disclosed that INEC’s newly introduced online Continuous Voter Registration CVR platform already requires applicants to use their National Identification Number NIN for identity verification, adding that closer integration between both agencies would further simplify voter registration while enhancing the credibility of the electoral process.

“As we move from the era of technology into the era of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that we work together to establish the necessary safeguards and protocols to ensure the integrity, security and credibility of our data systems,” Prof. Amupitan said.

Speaking during the meeting, Engr. Coker-Odusote said the newly enacted NIMC Act, signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on June 26, 2026, marks a historic transformation of the Commission after nearly two decades of reforms.

According to her, the new law elevates NIMC from being merely a custodian of Nigeria’s identity database to the nation’s foundational digital identity authority, making it the home of Nigeria’s Digital Public Infrastructure DPI and Root Public Key Infrastructure PKI, which provides the digital trust framework for secure transactions and governance.

She noted that the reforms would strengthen Nigeria’s digital economy, reduce fraud, simplify access to public and private services, and enhance electoral integrity through stronger identity verification systems.

“NIMC is ready to support INEC in delivering free, fair and transparent elections because identity remains the foundation of effective governance and credible electoral processes,” she said.

Director of Strategy and Programme Office at NIMC, Dr. Alba Nkoku, who presented highlights of the new Act, explained that the legislation repositions the Commission from a traditional identity registration agency to Nigeria’s national digital trust anchor. He said the Act establishes the legal framework for digital public infrastructure, strengthens Nigeria’s digital sovereignty, promotes secure digital transactions and introduces digital identity credentials beyond the conventional identity card system.

Responding, Prof. Amupitan described the new law as a landmark achievement that expands NIMC’s role beyond identity registration into a sovereign digital authority capable of transforming governance, commerce, land administration and other critical sectors.

He commended Engr. Coker-Odusote for the remarkable progress recorded under her leadership, noting that NIMC has become a key driver of Nigeria’s digital transformation.

Amupitan expressed optimism that the partnership between INEC and NIMC would strengthen Nigeria’s digital governance architecture and further enhance public confidence in future elections.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria