INEC

By

Deborah Musa

The Independent National Electoral Commission has decided to publish the preliminary register of voters for the 2027 general elections online following concerns from Nigerians and other stakeholders over its accessibility.

The commission announced the decision on Monday, saying the register, which was displayed physically at registration areas nationwide from October 9 to 15.

In a statement, the Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, said the move was aimed at promoting transparency, accessibility and public confidence in the electoral process.

“Accordingly, and in furtherance of its commitment to transparency, accessibility and public confidence in the electoral process, the Commission has decided to make available on its online platform https://display.inecnigeria.org the same Preliminary Register of Voters earlier displayed at the Registration Areas,” the statement read.

The decision followed calls from Nigerians and other stakeholders for the register to be made available online in addition to the physical display conducted by the Commission.

INEC said the physical exercise was carried out in accordance with Section 19 of the Electoral Act, 2026, to allow registered voters to verify their details and submit claims and objections as provided by law.

It explained that the online publication would complement the physical exercise and enable more Nigerians to access the preliminary register.

The commission added that it was processing claims and objections arising from the exercise ahead of the certification and publication of the final register of voters.

“The Commission continues to process claims and objections arising from the exercise in accordance with the Electoral Act, 2026, preparatory to the certification and publication of the Final Register of Voters on 15th December 2026,” Haruna stated.

INEC said the final register would be published on December 15, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The commission reiterated its commitment to transparency and accountability, assuring Nigerians that it would implement the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026, in conducting credible elections.

“The Commission appreciates the continued interest and constructive engagement of Nigerians and stakeholders and reiterates its commitment to transparency, accountability and the faithful implementation of the Electoral Act, 2026, in delivering credible elections,” the statement added.

Deborah Musa

Deborah Musa is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with five years of experience in journalism, including three years covering the judiciary. She focuses on producing accurate, well-researched reports that provide clarity on legal and justice-related issues. Deborah’s work reflects hands-on newsroom experience and editorial diligence.

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