Joash Amupitan

INEC Chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan.

By

Punch Editorial Board

THE Independent National Electoral Commission’s plan to deploy artificial intelligence to detect irregularities in the 2027 general elections offers hope of strengthening an electoral process repeatedly undermined by fraud, errors and public distrust. But technology alone will not guarantee credible elections.

Therefore, INEC must demonstrate that it can deploy these tools effectively, protect them from abuse and earn the confidence of Nigerians.

Joash Amupitan said at the 2026 All Nigeria Editors Conference in Enugu that the commission had begun deploying AI tools in results management to detect discrepancies and administrative errors before final validation.

He warned of the growing threat posed by AI-generated disinformation, including cloned voices of electoral officials, fake result sheets, fabricated videos and forged official documents. False announcements of postponement and fabricated results, he cautioned, could confuse voters and undermine the integrity of the elections.

These are legitimate concerns. Opposition parties have also raised fears about the possible manipulation of AI in the 2027 polls.

INEC must therefore approach the challenge with urgency, transparency and technical competence. The commission cannot afford to be caught unprepared by threats it has already identified.

Amupitan urged the media not to sacrifice accuracy on the altar of being first to publish. That warning is timely. But the responsibility for combating electoral disinformation cannot rest on journalists alone.

INEC must provide prompt, verifiable information and establish reliable channels through which voters can distinguish authentic announcements and results from sophisticated fabrications.

Technology offers powerful tools for detecting irregularities, reducing human error and strengthening electoral transparency.

Yet the same innovations can be weaponised to deceive voters, manipulate public perception and erode trust. The question is not whether INEC should embrace technology, but whether it can stay ahead of those determined to subvert it.

The commission must, above all, match its promises with performance. Its failure to upload presidential election results promptly to the INEC Result Viewing Portal during the 2023 elections, despite repeated assurances, damaged public confidence.

That experience must not be repeated in 2027. Any new technology will be judged not by the sophistication of its design but by its reliability, transparency and performance under pressure.

INEC must therefore subject its systems to rigorous testing, independent scrutiny and credible security assessments well before the elections.

It must strengthen its defences against hacking, data manipulation and unauthorised access. No system can be guaranteed to be completely foolproof, but foreseeable vulnerabilities must be identified and addressed before election day, not after a breach has occurred.

Nigeria should learn from democracies that have integrated technology into their electoral processes.

INEC must recruit and retain capable technical personnel, establish clear procedures for responding to cyberattacks and ensure that reliable backup systems are available if its digital infrastructure fails. The hackers and purveyors of disinformation must not be allowed to gain the upper hand.

However, technology cannot replace human integrity. Former President Goodluck Jonathan has rightly stressed the importance of the human element in delivering transparent elections.

AI can flag suspicious entries, but competent officials must investigate them. Digital systems can transmit results, but election personnel must follow established procedures and resist political interference. Without discipline, accountability and impartiality, even the most advanced technology can become an instrument of manipulation.

INEC must therefore invest in training its personnel, while security agencies must prepare to protect electoral infrastructure and respond lawfully to attempts to disrupt the process.

The National Orientation Agency, civil society organisations and the media should work together to educate voters about disinformation, fake results and other deceptive tactics.

Public awareness is an essential defence against those seeking to exploit digital platforms to destabilise the elections.

The commission must ensure that election information and verified results are released promptly. Delays create information vacuums that rumour merchants and political actors can exploit.

Speed, however, must never come at the expense of accuracy. INEC should establish clear, consistent procedures for authenticating announcements and correcting errors, while security agencies should investigate and prosecute deliberate electoral fraud and disinformation in accordance with the law.

Vote-buying presents another challenge. As technology tightens some avenues for electoral manipulation, politicians may adapt their tactics rather than abandon them.

INEC and the security agencies must strengthen monitoring, enforce the law impartially and deploy appropriate technological tools to detect and deter such practices.

No technological innovation can deliver credible elections if voters are still induced to sell their votes or officials are allowed to compromise the process.

Ultimately, public confidence will depend on more than AI. Nigerians must see an electoral commission that is transparent, prepared and accountable; one that communicates clearly, protects its systems and applies the rules fairly.

If effectively deployed, technology can help restore trust and encourage greater voter participation, reversing the long-term decline in turnout.

With the 2027 elections approaching, the stakes are high. The world will be watching how Nigeria manages the opportunities and risks of AI in its democratic process.

Amupitan and his team must move beyond declarations to measurable action. INEC must be technologically equipped, professionally prepared and institutionally credible.

Punch Editorial Board

Punch Nigeria Limited