The exercise is expected to provide voters who recently registered, transferred their voting locations, or requested replacement of damaged cards with access to their PVCs ahead of the 2027 general elections.

By Biola David

Prof Joash Amupitan

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will commence the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to eligible registered voters in the next three days.

‎Chairman of the commission, Professor Joash Amupitan, stated this at a strategic engagement meeting with journalists in Abuja.

‎The exercise is expected to provide voters who recently registered, transferred their voting locations, or requested replacement of damaged cards with access to their PVCs ahead of the 2027 general elections.

‎According to INEC, the distribution is part of ongoing preparations to ensure that eligible Nigerians can participate in the electoral process.

‎He noted that the Commission is strengthening the use of technology to ensure that stolen, lost or compromised voter cards cannot be used by unauthorised persons to interfere with the electoral process.

‎Prof Amupitan warned political parties and their supporters against disrupting the campaigns, rallies and other activities of rival parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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