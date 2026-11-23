President Bola Tinubu. Photo: State House

By

Saheed Oyelakin

President Bola Tinubu has urged Lagos residents to mobilise voters and collect their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of the 2027 general elections, declaring that the state is a “big deal” to him.

Tinubu made the call on Sunday while addressing guests at the Yoruba Tennis Club in Onikan, Lagos, during a special prayer session organised by members of his family ahead of the elections.

The President urged residents to encourage their neighbours to collect their PVCs, stressing that voter turnout in Lagos should reflect the state’s large number of registered voters.

“The challenge of today is much easier than that of yesterday. But we cannot take it for granted. You must knock your neighbour’s door. Tell them to go and collect their PVCs,” he said.

He added jokingly, “If you are here and you don’t have PVC, you are here for Amala.”

Tinubu urged eligible voters to exercise their franchise on the scheduled election dates, saying, “If you have PVC, you have the power of January 16 and February 6. And that’s what I want to ask you to exercise.”

Emphasising the importance of Lagos to his political ambition, he declared, “To me, Lagos is the big deal.”

He questioned the low voter turnout recorded in the state during previous elections, despite its large voter population.

“How can you have seven million registered voters and produce 100,000, 200,000? No. That’s failure. Even if you win and say you win, is it a win? No!” he said.

The President also urged residents to set aside anger and political disagreements and participate in the elections.

“You are angry with Silifa or you are angry with Mulika, Call Mulika and go vote. If you finish voting and still angry, you go back,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

In the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu lost Lagos to the Labour Party’s Peter Obi, despite having governed the state from 1999 to 2007.

Obi polled 575,735 votes to defeat Tinubu, who secured 573,001 votes.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, had a total of 75,750 votes, while the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, had a total of 8,8442 votes.

Although Tinubu won 11 of Lagos’s 20 local government areas, Obi secured victory in nine, giving him the overall state result.

Lagos had 7,060,195 registered voters at the time, but only 1,357,152 voters were accredited for the election.

The prayer session was organised by Tinubu’s family ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the master of ceremonies announcing that it was for the President’s re-election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed January 16, 2027, for the presidential and National Assembly elections, while the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are scheduled for February 6, 2027.

Saheed Oyelakin

Saheed is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over two years of experience covering metro, technology, sports, politics, and human-interest stories. He focuses on producing clear, engaging reports across diverse beats. Saheed’s work reflects hands-on newsroom experience and a commitment to accurate and balanced journalism.

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