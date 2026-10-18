President Bola Tinubu

…As Shekarau promises to hit ground running

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Governors of the northern states have pledged 100 per cent support for President Bola Tinubu, insisting that the North must respect the 1999 understanding between the region and the South on power sharing.

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani spoke on behalf of all the Northern State Governors at the commissioning of the Arewa for Asiwaju A4A national secretariat in Abuja, performed by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

“Everywhere, we support the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 100 per cent,” he said.

Recalling the agreement, Sani said, “In 1999, there was a mutual agreement between the North and the South that the North would be allowed to go for two consecutive terms in office, and based on that, in the last dispensation, President Buhari, of blessed memory, served for two consecutive terms, meaning for eight years.”

He said the South had “every opportunity to present a candidate or candidates” but did not, because of that agreement and “especially with the support of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “

Sani admitted the arrangement has no constitutional backing but said that should not matter.

“We don’t have any cause to now renege on that promise, even though it is not constitutional. But I can say the constitution of common sense. Common sense dictates that we have to respect this mutual agreement,” he said.

The governor told the president that the northern states, “all democrats” and “all patriotic Northern states”, were behind him. “He has done exceedingly well, as enumerated by our national chairman,” Sani said.

He urged supporters to declare their position publicly. “Don’t be afraid, afraid of facts. We have all agreed we are members of the APC, and therefore, we must work together to ensure that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice President emerge victorious come January 16, by the grace of Allah,” he said.

Sani also asked the gathering to extend the same support “to all members of the National Assembly, as well as all governors in Nigeria and members of the State Assemblies.”

The Chairman of the A4A Board of Trustees (BoT), Ibrahim Shekarau, thanked the Vice President for accepting the commission for the building, describing him as “our leader in the northern part of Nigeria, the highest elected son of the land.”

He also thanked the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that “whatever anybody would do to promote the success of the APC, the main driver of the game is the leadership of the APC itself.”

Shekarau acknowledged the National Assembly members led by the Deputy Senate President, the governors, former governors and the former National Assembly leadership. He also thanked coordinators and delegates from “all 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).”

He told the secretariat’s directors and staff that the trustees would continue to back them “so that the inner room of the city will continue to fill us with marvellous programmes to achieve our goal.”

“We have ten times more party supporters outside this building. We are determined. We are committed, and we will now hit the ground in our mission,” he said.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria