Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido

By

Olugbenga Ige

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has said the failure of the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and his National Democratic Party’s counterpart, Peter Obi, to unite is handing victory to the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 election.

Lamido stated this during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, while discussing the 2027 general election and the political ambitions of major political figures.

He said the politicians were more concerned about securing power than addressing the country’s challenges.

“All of them are too obsessed with power, you know? Be it Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku,” Lamido said.

He expressed concern that the political ambitions of Tinubu, Atiku and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had become more about personal interests than addressing the country’s challenges.

According to him, the divisions among opposition leaders could give the ruling All Progressives Congress an advantage in the 2027 election.

“Because of the number of governors, both former and serving governors of the APC, and because Atiku and Obi divided their own forces, it gives them the advantage.

“So both Peter Obi and Atiku are simply handing over the table very, very easily because they cannot come together,” he said.

The former governor warned that Nigerians would suffer irrespective of who emerged victorious in the next presidential election.

“I have been saying, look, no one is going to tell you that it is for Nigeria. Whoever wins, Nigeria will lose. That is my problem.

“Whoever wins, whether Peter Obi or Atiku, in terms of our unity, our economy, our love as a country of brothers and sisters, it is all going down.

“It is more about their personalities. They are building each other, attacking each other. Those things become very, very personal,” he said.

Lamido also lamented what he described as growing propaganda, hate campaigns and incitement, particularly in northern Nigeria.

He said political campaigns had shifted away from issues such as national unity, empathy, love and concrete policy proposals.

“A lot of things have gone wrong with the traditional campaign on issues, about love, about empathy, about unity, about Nigeria, and then what can you offer? What can you offer? So it is not there anymore,” he said.

Olugbenga Ige

Olugbenga Ige is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over nine years of professional reporting experience. He is known for his sharp eye for compelling stories and a strong instinct for identifying newsworthy developments. Over the years, Olugbenga has built a reputation for turning leads into clear, engaging, and well-structured reports that resonate with readers. His work reflects deep newsroom experience, editorial judgment, and a commitment to accurate, impactful journalism.

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