Peter Obi

By Chinedu Adonu

Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, Mr Peter Obi, has pledged to generate, transmit and distribute at least 10,000 megawatts of electricity if elected president in 2027, promising to tackle insecurity, corruption, unemployment and other challenges confronting the country.

Obi, who made the pledge during a Town hall meeting in Enugu, also promised to declare emergencies in education and the fight against corruption, while ensuring access to primary healthcare in every ward across the country.

He said Nigeria needed a leader with the competence, capacity, compassion, commitment and character to address its economic and security challenges and restore public confidence in governance.

According to him, the country is currently battling widespread hunger, unemployment and insecurity, making the 2027 presidential election critical to its future.

“Today, our country is suffering. Today, people are hungry. Today, our children do not have employment. Today, Nigeria is not secure,” Obi said.

He urged Nigerians to elect a president capable of uniting the country, securing lives and property, and creating an environment for economic growth and development.

The former Anambra State governor said his administration would take decisive action against insecurity, insisting that the government must confront criminal elements wherever they operate.

“As president of Nigeria, I will unite Nigeria. As president of Nigeria, I will secure Nigeria. We will deal with security,” he declared.

On corruption, Obi said public funds must be deployed for the benefit of citizens, promising greater transparency and accountability in government expenditure and borrowing.

“People must stop stealing public money. Public money must be used for public good. That is why I am making my commitment. We will be accountable, we will be open,” he said.

He added that Nigerians would be informed about the purpose of government borrowing and how borrowed funds were spent.

On education and healthcare, the NDC presidential candidate promised to ensure that children had access to schooling and that every ward in the country had primary healthcare services.

Obi also identified electricity as a major priority of his proposed administration, arguing that reliable power supply was necessary to revive industries, create jobs and stimulate economic activities.

“As I promised, we will generate, transmit and distribute at least 10,000 megawatts of electricity, because we want industrial work,” he said, urging Nigerians not to lose hope in the country’s future.

Obi challenges Tinubu to account for borrowing

The presidential candidate also challenged President Bola Tinubu to campaign across the country and explain his administration’s performance over the past three years, including the utilisation of borrowed funds.

Obi argued that Nigerians deserved to hear directly from those seeking their votes and assess their records and policy proposals before making their electoral choices.

He questioned the president’s reported extensive foreign travels, demanding explanations on government expenditure and the purpose of the loans obtained under the administration.

“We are asking him: ‘Please spend at least 36 days and go round Nigeria and tell them what you have been doing for the past three years,’” Obi said.

He further challenged the president to explain how the money borrowed by the Federal Government had been utilised.

“We must go round Nigeria and tell them what he used nearly $100 billion he borrowed for,” he said.

Obi maintained that presidential candidates should engage citizens across the country rather than remain in Abuja and expect Nigerians to support them without sufficient public engagement.

He also called on other presidential aspirants to travel across the country, understand the challenges confronting ordinary Nigerians and present their plans for addressing them.

Utomi backs Obi-Kwankwaso combination

Meanwhile, renowned political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, called for political change, arguing that corruption, criminality and disunity had undermined Nigeria’s development aspirations.

Utomi expressed confidence in the proposed combination of Obi and former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, saying their partnership could offer Nigerians an alternative political direction.

“We come before you to say to you that we have done our research and I know, that I know, that I know, that a combination of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso will deliver Nigeria,” he said.

He, however, urged Nigerians to take an active role in the electoral process by turning out to vote and protecting their votes.

“All that is left is for all of us to ensure that the people come out massively, vote, defend their votes and a new Nigeria will begin,” Utomi said.

The professor, who recalled celebrating his 60th birthday at the same venue on February 6, appealed to Nigerians to make the next year’s anniversary memorable by supporting the emergence of a new political direction.

“Give me a birthday present on the 6th of February next year and let a new Nigeria begin,” he said.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria