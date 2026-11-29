File: NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Olufemi Adediran and Yusuf Oketola

The presidential bid of the Nigeria Democratic Congress candidate in the 2027 general elections, Peter Obi, may be facing fresh hurdles as a wave of defections and funding crisis threatens the party’s political structure, Sunday PUNCH reports.

In the past few weeks, the NDC has lost some prominent members to rival parties, which has raised concerns about its capacity to mobilise supporters, particularly in the North.

The situation is compounded by complaints from some party leaders about inadequate funding from the national leadership, which they say has hampered campaign activities.

The defections

On Thursday, the NDC deputy governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Uka Ndubuisi, dumped the party and announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress at the party’s governorship campaign rally in the state.

Ndubuisi, who was also the NDC National Youth Publicity Secretary, said he would collapse the party’s structure in the state into the APC.

This came after the NDC governorship candidate in Bauchi State, Ibrahim Kashim, defected to the APC, which analysts said could affect Obi’s electoral strength in the North.

Kashim formally joined the APC on November 16 and urged his supporters and associates to follow him into the party.

Also, a staunch Obi loyalist, Yinusa Tanko, resigned from his positions as National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement and Political Adviser (North) to the former Anambra State governor on October 30.

He was subsequently unveiled as the National Coordinator of the Social Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council during its inauguration at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on November 11.

Similarly, the NDC’s former Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Abdulmumin Abdulsalami, resigned from the party around November 12, citing alleged internal injustice, exclusion and frustration with influential party officials.

He joined the African Democratic Congress about two weeks later.

Earlier, in September, a group of defectors claiming to comprise more than 6,000 NDC members joined the Peoples Democratic Party in Enugu State.

The group, led by Chief Godwin Obasi, was said to comprise members drawn from all 260 wards and the 17 local government areas of the state.

Also, the NDC vice-chairman in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State, Haladu Sa’adu, and five ward chairmen, including the party’s treasurer, Mannir Umar, ward secretaries, women and youth leaders, and other members of the Kwankwasiyya movement, defected to the APC on November 16.

Sunday PUNCH learnt that the party had earlier lost its only northern senator, Rufai Hanga, to the APC.

While the defections have raised questions about the party’s capacity to mobilise voters and sustain its presidential campaign, some national leaders have dismissed the development as inconsequential, insisting that Obi remains capable of meeting the constitutional requirements for victory.

Why I left NDC – Bauchi ex-gov candidate

Kashim, while explaining his reasons for defecting to the APC, cited the need for the Federal Government to give more appointments to people from the North.

Speaking with Sunday PUNCH, he described the APC as the strongest party in the state, saying there was a need for him to align with the party in power.

“No state should deliberately place itself in a position where it becomes politically isolated from the centre of national decision-making. Today, the APC controls the Federal Government and 18 of the 19 states in northern Nigeria.

“This is a significant political reality that cannot be ignored. Bauchi cannot afford to be the lone exception without carefully considering the consequences. Our people deserve access to federal opportunities, infrastructure, investment partnerships, national institutions and development programmes,” Kashim said.

Tanko declined to discuss his reasons for leaving the NDC when contacted on Thursday.

“That is not open to any discussion. Thank you,” he said.

Funding constraints hampering mobilisation – NDC chairmen

However, the NDC Chairman in Bauchi State, Alhaji Abdullahi Bisau, expressed concern about the party’s financial situation, lamenting that the lack of funding from the national leadership had hampered grassroots mobilisation, consultations and campaign activities in the state.

Speaking with Sunday PUNCH on Thursday, he said despite the willingness of party members and supporters to vote for Obi and his expected political ally, Rabiu Kwankwaso, the party had been unable to mobilise voters effectively because of financial constraints.

According to him, the absence of financial support had weakened the party’s mobilisation capacity and limited its ability to reach voters across local government areas.

Bisau said the party could secure a significant share of the votes in the state if it had adequate resources to conduct consultations and campaigns.

“I cannot say NDC will win in Bauchi, but NDC will get a large proportion of people that are going to vote. With our current predicament, if we are financially buoyant, we could move from various local governments for campaign and consultation. I can tell you it could be more than 35 per cent, but for us, we don’t have any financial backing.

“We are always willing to vote for Obi and Kwankwaso, but we never get any contribution anywhere to sustain the party’s strength and go out to look for votes. We don’t have a governorship candidate,” he said.

Similarly, the acting NDC Chairman in Oyo State, Akeem Aderogba, said the party had yet to receive funds for campaign mobilisation, adding that members had been using personal resources to finance party activities.

“We just defended our financial budget before the party last week. We are expecting the funds any moment from now,” he said.

Defections not healthy for NDC – Kwankwaso loyalist

An NDC member and Kwankwaso loyalist in Kano State told Sunday PUNCH that the defections “were not too healthy” for the party.

He described politics as a game of numbers, arguing that a party needed as many members and supporters as possible to remain competitive.

“The defections are concerning; I won’t deceive you. It is better to gain more members than to lose any. When the election comes, the candidate with the highest number of votes will be declared the winner. What we are witnessing is not healthy. But if the defection will affect Obi’s chances or not is not to be discussed on the pages of paper,” he said.

Obi’ll win despite defections – Party chieftains

However, the NDC National Vice-Chairman for the North-Central, Barnabas Ejisi, dismissed the defections, saying those who left the party were driven by personal interests.

He expressed confidence that the political structures of the Kwankwasiyya movement in the North and the Obidient movement in the South and Middle Belt would provide the necessary electoral support for Obi.

“The Kwankwasiyya in Bauchi State will cover those who defected in the North, while the Obidient will cover the South and Middle-Belt. Automatically, it is a unity ticket and that will bring our votes together,” Ejisi said.

He argued that Obi did not need to win outright in every state to secure the presidency, saying the party was targeting the constitutionally required 25 per cent of votes in states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“There are chances that Obi will win Plateau State where I come from, and Kwankwaso’s vote in the state will also add up. Also, Kwankwaso will win in Kano State; Obi’s vote will also add up in the state.

“In Bauchi, where the vote is likely to be shared 50/50, we will get our percentage there. It is not as if somebody has to win outrightly. If we win 30 states and give six to others to share, it is greedy to assume NDC will take-everything,” Ejisi said.

Similarly, the NDC National Vice-Chairman for the South-East, Teddy Obe, expressed confidence in Obi’s electoral prospects, insisting that the former governor would secure the required vote threshold across the country despite the party’s challenges.

“I am confident that Obi will get 25 per cent of votes across states. Meanwhile, he will get more than 25 per cent in parts of the North,” he said.

Speaking with Sunday PUNCH, an NDC chieftain in Osun State and the party’s House of Representatives candidate for Ijesa South, Gideon Aloba, said the defections would not affect Obi’s chances.

He described Obi’s support base as a grassroots movement, adding that the former governor represented an idea with which ordinary Nigerians had identified and around which they continued to rally.

“While some individuals may choose to leave, their departure does not alter the movement, followership or its mission. The people who believe in the Nigeria that Peter Obi represents are not following him because of what they stand to gain personally, but because of what they believe Nigeria can become,” Aloba added.

He maintained that Obi was not the kind of leader whose politics revolved around promising political appointments or distributing money and positions to secure loyalty.

“His consistent message has been that rebuilding Nigeria is a collective responsibility and a call to service, not an opportunity for a privileged few to share political spoils. To those who have chosen to leave, we wish them well. The movement continues, and the focus remains on the bigger picture: a better Nigeria,” the NDC chieftain said.

Punch Nigeria Limited