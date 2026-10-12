Amupitan, INEC Chairman

***To engage commission today

By Clifford Ndujihe, Henry Umoru, Demola Akinyemi, Egufe Yafugborhi, Peter Duru, Ike Uchechukwu, Emma Una, Luminous Jannamike, James Ogunnaike, Edwin Philip & Hadiza Yusuf

POLITICAL parties and candidates whose names were omitted in the final lists of governorship and state houses of assembly contestants released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, are kicking against their exclusion.

While some viewed their omission as error on the part of the electoral umpire and commenced moves to address the issue today with INEC, others vowed to use available legal means to restore their names on the list.

INEC, on Saturday, released ‘final” lists of governorship candidates in 28 states and House of Assembly candidates in 36 states where elections have been scheduled for February 6, 2027.

It had earlier released list of candidates for Presidential and National Assembly polls billed for January 16, 2027.

Parties affected in the omission spree, on Saturday, include the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC; People’s Democratic Party, PDP; Social Democratic Party, SDP; and African Democratic Congress, ADC.

PDP’s governorship candidates in Oyo and Gombe were not listed. So also were ADC in Cross River; and SDP in Benue.

NDC blames error for omission of Kano governorship candidate from INEC list

The NDC, blamed an error for the omission of its Kano State governorship candidate, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, and his running mate, Mustapha Rabi’u Kwankwaso, from the list of candidates published by INEC.

INEC released the list of candidates for various positions on Saturday, but the names of the NDC governorship candidate and his running mate were missing from the Kano State section.

Dr Yusuf Ibrahim Kofarmata, Secretary of the Kwankwasiyya Caucus and the NDC House of Representatives candidate in Kano, in a statement, said the party had received assurances that the omission resulted from an error in entering the candidates’ details.

He said INEC was working to correct the problem, and expressed confidence that the names would be included.

Kofarmata said Gwarzo completed his registration within the period set by INEC, adding that the party submitted the candidate’s details through the commission’s online portal.

Kofarmata urged party supporters to remain calm and continue their activities, despite the development.

We’ll use all legal means to ensure our candidates’ names are restored —NDC

Disturbed by the omission of some of its governorship candidates by the electoral commission, the national leadership of the NDC vowed that as a party, it would use every available legal means to ensure that its candidates’ names were restored on the list.

Speaking with Vanguard on the development, yesterday, NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director said: “NDC is looking into the matter. We will use every available legal means to ensure our candidates’ names are restored on the list.

“Although INEC has reportedly issued a press statement that some states experienced glitches and that further clarification would be made in the days ahead.”

Don’t interpret omission of my name as end to my governorship ambition – Adebutu

The PDP, governorship candidate in Ogun State for the 2027 election, Oladipupo Adebutu, declared yesterday that the omission of his name from the list of governorship candidates published by INEC, should not be interpreted as the end of his governorship ambition, vowing to pursue the matter through the appropriate channels.

Adebutu, who expressed confidence that the issue would be resolved, urged party members, supporters and the people of Ogun State to remain calm, insisting that he remained a duly registered member of the PDP and that the party’s governorship primary that produced him was conducted with INEC officials in attendance as observers.

Adebutu maintained that he had fulfilled the necessary membership and documentation requirements within the stipulated period.

“I remain a duly registered member of the Peoples Democratic Party. I completed my digital registration within the stipulated period, and my membership card was printed and verified. My documentation was duly submitted to INEC within the prescribed time,” he said.

Adebutu added that he had neither left the party nor wavered in his commitment to its ideals, stressing that the omission of his name from the commission’s published list would not deter him from pursuing his political ambition.

“My commitment to our great party remains unwavering,” Adebutu declared.

The PDP candidate also questioned the circumstances surrounding the omission, saying the development raised concerns about the treatment of the party’s governorship candidacy in Ogun State.

He pointed to what he described as a discrepancy between the omission of his name and the appearance of the party’s candidates for other elective positions, including the House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate, on the published lists.

According to him, the party will pursue the matter through the appropriate channels to ensure that due process was followed.

PDP kicks

On its part, the PDP, has begun engaging INEC over the omission of some of its candidates from the commission’s final list, seeking a resolution in line with electoral laws and guidelines.

Yesterday, the party said it was working with INEC to resolve the matter

Its National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, said the party was treating the omissions seriously and would provide updates as the discussions progressed.

“The party is committed to ensuring that all legitimate concerns are properly addressed with the commission,” Jungudo said.

The PDP urged affected candidates, members and supporters to remain calm, warning against actions or statements capable of undermining its engagement with INEC.

C/River: It’s a bureaucratic error by INEC —NDC candidate

In Cross River State, the ADC and NDC governorship candidates were omitted in the list of eight contestants. Contacted, the NDC candidate, John Upan Odey Jr, told Vanguard that his name was ommitted in error, adding that it was simply bureaucratic error by INEC.

He said stakeholders would engage INEC today.

“The ommission is a bureaucratic error by INEC , not peculiar to Cross River. Kano and six other states were also affected. On Monday(today), INEC and stakeholders will engage to sort out the matter,” he said.

On her part, ADC candidate, Amb Nkoyo Toyo, told Vanguard on telephone that she would check the list and revert.

However, Effiong Nyong, who is contending the ticket with her said “there is a matter in court over the ticket. Until the matter is resolved, INEC cannot input anyone’s name.”

SDP’s Hon declares omission in Benue as error

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the SDP, in Benue State, Prof. Sebastine Hon, SAN, was omitted from the list of candidates released by the INEC.

The omission reportedly threw SDP members and supporters into confusion.

However, Hon, who described the development as an error, expressed confidence that INEC would correct the omission.

He urged his supporters and party members to remain calm, insisting that the situation was not a cause for alarm.

“I believe this is just a minor error. It will be corrected,” Hon stated.

Among the candidates listed are incumbent Governor Hyacinth Alia, APC; Nyibiam Kwaghshir, Action Democratic Party, ADP; Adagba Iorhen, APM; Herman Hembe, ADC; and Engole Ujah, Action Peoples Party, APP.

The Democratic Leadership Alliance, DLA, is represented by Ochenehi Dominic. Mathias Byuan is listed as the Labour Party, LP candidate, while NDC candidate is Prof. Terhemba Shija.

Similarly, Paul Wombo is the candidate of the National Rescue Movement, NRM, while Roseline Chenge is listed as the candidate of the People’s Redemption Party, PRP.

The rest are Michael Aondoakaa, PDP; and Simon Ogbe, Zenith Labour Party, ZLP.

Delta: INEC kists 18 gov candidates, records male flag-bearer as female

In Delta,18 governorship candidates, including 17 opposition challengers to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, have emerged on the list of candidates published by the INEC.

However, the list contains a gender discrepancy, with Chris Iyovwaye, governorship candidate of the NDC recorded as female despite being a male.

The development comes as stakeholders await access to the final list of candidates at the Delta State INEC office in Asaba, where officials had yet to grant access for inspection as of 5pm on Sunday.

The candidates’ list, obtained from INEC’s online portal, identifies Oborevwori as the flag-bearer of the APC, setting the stage for a contest involving candidates from 17 other political parties.

Among the prominent challengers are Great Ogboru of the, ADC, and Peter Mrakpor, SAN, of the PDP.

Ogboru, 68, who has contested the governorship election on several previous occasions, is the oldest candidate on the list. Obuseh Felix Ogechukwu of the SDP, at 35, is the youngest.

The candidates represent a broad range of political parties, including the Accord Party, African Action Congress, AAC, Action Democratic Party, ADP, Allied Peoples Movement, APM, Action Peoples Party, APP, and Boot Party.

Others are the Democratic Leadership Alliance, DLA; Labour Party, LP; New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP; Peoples Redemption Party, PRP; and Young Progressives Party, YPP, among others.

The list also reflects female participation in the governorship race and the selection of running mates.

Esther James is listed as the Labour Party’s governorship candidate, while women featured among the deputy-governorship candidates include Chinwe Regina Ejidoh of the ADC and Elohor Maureen Amakpo of the NNPP.

Meanwhile, the restored Abraka, Isoko North II and Ughelli South constituencies have been confirmed as captured in the state assembly candidates’ list, resolving earlier concerns over their omission.

The publication of the candidates’ list marks another step towards the 2027 elections, as political parties and their flag-bearers prepare for the contest to determine who governs Delta State for the next four years.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria