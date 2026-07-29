Yomi Edu

I am not arrogant enough to call myself an Elder Statesman, but surely, at age 80, I am entitled to be called an Elder. I left party politics ten years ago and have not carried any party membership card since, though I have made contributions to worthy candidates irrespective of which party they belong to.

Politics

Our politics are not based on ideology, and our politicians easily move from one to the other depending on which party offers the most opportunity at that time. Our political parties merely offer a choice between six and half a dozen.

Having said that, I believe it is beholding on us to speak out when our fragile national unity and stability is at stake. Now to face the issue of the moment.

It is quite clear, that without achieving the requirement of winning not only the popular vote, but also securing twenty five percent of the votes in two third (24) of the States, a candidate can not win the office of the Presidency, So, no candidate can be elected without some elements of support from both the Southern and Northern part of the country.

Our late President Gen. Buhari, even with his cult Northern followership, tried many times, but failed until a large part of the Southern voters, led by our current President (Bola Ahmed Tinubu) rallied support for him. Despite what many thought was a lackluster performance of the Buhari administration in its first term, the South still rallied around to secure a second term for that administration, purely for the sake of National unity and stability.

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It is true that zoning is neither in our Constitution nor in any of the leading party constitution. It is also true that democracy allows the minority to have their say whilst allowing the majority to have their way. However, local situation and environment must always be considered, and Presidential zoning has almost become the acceptable norm in our dear country. To try to elect a Northern President, after only four years of a Southern Presidency, will not augur well for the continuing stability and unity of our country.

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Surprisingly the two most consequential northern politicians of recent times came from a Military background (Gen. Shehu Musa Yar’adua and Gen. Buhari), both of blessed memories. They both fought in our unfortunate civil war to keep Nigeria united. If they were both alive today, the unity and stability of our country would be uppermost in their minds and would most certainly not support any action that would encourage division.

No one can deny that the long overdue, but necessary Economic reforms being implemented by the Tinubu Administration has brought more hardship to our people, but it is affecting every part of the country and not the Northern part alone. The effects of such reforms are often harsher on the poorer members of the society than the more affluent members. That has happened worldwide. Many of us may still recollect the anger of many of the British citizen that greeted the Economics reforms of the then British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, who is now recognized as a great PM and fondly called “The Iron Lady”.

Almost all the candidates of the major political parties, during their campaign, told us they would carry out similar reforms. Unfortunately, uneasy lies the head that wears the crown and it is the administration that is bold enough to implement the reforms that will carry the brunt and anger of the electorate.

We should not rock the boat at this delicate period of our country. Four years is a very short period in the life of a Nation.

May the Almighty continue to bless our dear country.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD