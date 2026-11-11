…reject fuel subsidy return, urge peaceful elections, commend new military formations in Oyo, Ekiti

By Adeola Badru

Traditional rulers from across the South-West have endorsed the continuation of the presidency in Southern Nigeria beyond the 2027 general elections, declaring that sustaining the principle of power rotation is critical to national unity, political stability, equity and inclusiveness.

The monarchs also reaffirmed their unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu and his administration while backing the proposed establishment of state police as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture.

These were among the major resolutions reached at a meeting of the South-West Council of Obas and Traditional Rulers held at the Aafin Olubadan, Oke Aremo, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Wednesday.

The meeting, which brought together prominent traditional rulers from the six South-West states, also endorsed the Federal Government’s position against the reintroduction of fuel subsidy, called for peaceful and credible elections in 2027, and urged greater collaboration among Nigeria’s geopolitical regions.

In a communiqué issued and read by the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, at the end of the meeting, said the rotational presidency arrangement had contributed significantly to political stability, inclusiveness and national cohesion, stressing that the arrangement should be sustained in the next electoral cycle.

The Council declared, “The principle of rotational presidency has, over the years, contributed significantly to political stability, inclusiveness, and national cohesion across Nigeria.”

“In the interest of fairness, equity, and the continued strengthening of national unity, the Council expressed the view that the rotational arrangement should be sustained and that the presidency should remain in Southern Nigeria in the next electoral cycle, in line with the spirit of power rotation that has helped preserve peace and stability in the country.”

The monarchs explained that their position was informed by the need to strengthen mutual trust among the federating units and preserve the delicate balance required for the country’s continued progress.

They added that the position was intended to promote “national balance, mutual trust among the federating units, and the continued progress of the Nigerian State”.

On the 2027 general elections, the traditional rulers called on political parties, candidates and the electorate to embrace democratic values and shun activities capable of undermining the electoral process.

They condemned electoral violence, intimidation, vote-buying and other forms of electoral malpractice, emphasising the need for peaceful, free and credible elections at all levels.

“The Council underscored the importance of peaceful, free, and credible elections at all levels. It condemned all forms of electoral violence, intimidation, vote-buying, and other electoral malpractices, urging political actors and citizens alike to uphold democratic values before, during, and after elections,” the communiqué stated.

On national leadership, the monarchs unanimously reaffirmed their support for President Tinubu, acknowledging the efforts of the Federal Government in addressing the country’s challenges and advancing its development agenda.

The Council also urged traditional rulers across the region to intensify grassroots mobilisation and sensitisation to encourage citizens to support government programmes and policies aimed at promoting economic growth, national stability and social development.

“The Council unanimously reaffirmed its unwavering support for His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and his administration,” the communiqué stated.

It added that the monarchs acknowledged the federal government’s efforts towards addressing national challenges and advancing the country’s development agenda.

The Council’s position on the proposed state police initiative was equally emphatic, with the monarchs describing it as a strategic intervention capable of strengthening internal security and improving responses to security threats across the country.

They urged traditional rulers to begin preparing and sensitising youths within their respective domains to take advantage of employment and other service opportunities that might emerge from the initiative.

“The Council expressed support for the proposed establishment of State Police as a strategic measure to strengthen internal security,” the communiqué said.

It further encouraged monarchs across the Southwest to prepare young people in their communities for opportunities that could arise from the proposed security arrangement.

On the controversial fuel subsidy policy, the traditional rulers aligned themselves with the Federal Government’s current position, arguing that a return to the subsidy regime would not serve Nigeria’s long-term economic interests.

While acknowledging the economic realities confronting the country, the monarchs maintained that fiscal sustainability and national economic development should remain central to policy decisions.

“The Council noted the economic realities confronting the nation and expressed support for the Federal Government’s current position on fuel subsidy.”

“The meeting resolved that the reintroduction of fuel subsidy would not serve the long-term interests of national economic development and fiscal sustainability,” the communiqué stated.

The monarchs also called for stronger political and economic engagement to ensure that the interests of the South-West were adequately represented and protected within the Nigerian federation.

They stressed the need for the region to remain vigilant and strategically engaged in national affairs, particularly on issues affecting its political relevance, economic advancement and developmental aspirations.

Beyond regional interests, the Council called for stronger national integration and constructive engagement among traditional institutions across the country’s geopolitical zones.

It pledged to strengthen relationships with traditional rulers in Northern Nigeria and other parts of the federation, noting that mutual understanding and cooperation remained essential to peace, unity and national development.

“Recognising the importance of national integration, the Council called for stronger collaboration and mutual understanding among all regions of the country.”

“The traditional rulers pledged to foster constructive engagement with their counterparts in Northern Nigeria and other parts of the federation in the interest of peace, unity, and national development,” the communiqué stated.

The meeting also commended President Tinubu for the establishment of a new military brigade in Oyo State, describing the development as a significant boost to the security architecture of the South-West.

The monarchs expressed appreciation to the president for the military formation, noting that it would strengthen security operations and contribute to the protection of lives and property across the region.

“The Council expressed profound appreciation to the President for the establishment of the new military brigade in Oyo State,” the communiqué stated.

The traditional rulers added that the development would significantly enhance the region’s security architecture and contribute to safeguarding communities against security threats.

They also commended the President and the Federal Government for ongoing infrastructure projects and other developmental initiatives across the South-West and the country.

According to the Council, the projects had continued to contribute positively to economic activities, improved connectivity and overall national development.

“The meeting acknowledged the positive impact of these projects on economic activities, connectivity, and overall national development,” the communiqué added.

The monarchs further resolved to maintain regular consultations and strategic engagements on issues affecting the welfare, security and development of the South-West and Nigeria as a whole.

In their concluding remarks, the monarchs reaffirmed their commitment to peace, good governance, national unity and sustainable development, urging Nigerians to remain law-abiding, support legitimate government initiatives and work collectively towards building a more prosperous and secure country.

The meeting, which was hosted by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, attracted the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; the Alake of Egbaland; the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti; the Soun of Ogbomosho; the Deji of Akure; and the Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi, among other prominent traditional rulers.

Other monarchs listed as participants included the Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti, Ajero of Ijero, Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Alara of Ilara Epe, Oniru of Iru-land, Oniba of Iba, Osolu of Irewe, Olu of Ilaro, Akarigbo of Remo-land, Olofin of Isheri, Ebunmawe of Ago-Iwoye, Olowo of Owo, Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland and Orangun of Oke-Ila.

The meeting brought together traditional rulers from Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo states, underscoring the Council’s regional character and its determination to strengthen the traditional institution’s involvement in matters of national importance.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria