Israel Arogbonlo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the latest figures showing the 10 states with the highest number of registered voters ahead of the 2027 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan, disclosed the figures on Tuesday at the commission’s World Press Conference in Abuja, held as part of preparations for the 2027 elections.

Lagos has 7,488,633 registered voters, followed by Kano with 6,000,570.

The top 10 states with the highest number of registered voters are:

Lagos — 7,488,633

Kano — 6,000,570

Kaduna — 4,000,640

Katsina — 3,876,051

Oyo — 3,588,111

Delta — 3,525,988

Benue — 3,057,225

Ogun — 3,037,981

Rivers — 3,000,734

Bauchi — 3,000,047

The figures place Lagos, Kano, and Kaduna as the three states with the largest voting populations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Nigerian Tribune