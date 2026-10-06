Israel Arogbonlo
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the latest figures showing the 10 states with the highest number of registered voters ahead of the 2027 general elections.
INEC Chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan, disclosed the figures on Tuesday at the commission’s World Press Conference in Abuja, held as part of preparations for the 2027 elections.
Lagos has 7,488,633 registered voters, followed by Kano with 6,000,570.
The top 10 states with the highest number of registered voters are:
Lagos — 7,488,633
Kano — 6,000,570
Kaduna — 4,000,640
Katsina — 3,876,051
Oyo — 3,588,111
Delta — 3,525,988
Benue — 3,057,225
Ogun — 3,037,981
Rivers — 3,000,734
Bauchi — 3,000,047
The figures place Lagos, Kano, and Kaduna as the three states with the largest voting populations ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Nigerian Tribune