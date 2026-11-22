Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Joash Amupitan

By

Ismaeel Uthman

The discovery of AI-generated photographs in the preliminary register of voters has raised fresh concerns about the integrity of 2027 general elections, Ismaeel UTHMAN writes

Over the years, political actors have been accused of exploiting weaknesses in voter registration to manipulate the electoral process. These alleged practices include mobilising people to register in areas where they do not ordinarily reside, facilitating the collection of PVCs by political intermediaries and attempting to influence who has access to voter cards.

Such practices raise concerns about the possibility of proxy voting, although the electoral system requires voters to undergo biometric accreditation and cast their ballots personally.

The integrity of an election, therefore, depends not only on what happens on election day but also on the accuracy and credibility of the register used to identify eligible voters.

This is why the discovery of AI-generated photographs in INEC’s preliminary register ahead of the 2027 general elections has attracted considerable attention.

According to the commission, questionable records were first identified and flagged during the nationwide physical display of the preliminary Register of Voters between October 9 and 15, 2026. The commission subsequently uploaded the preliminary register to its website on October 26, triggering wider public concerns over suspected irregularities in the voter database.

INEC’s Director of Information and Communication Technology, Dr Lawrence Bayode, explained that some registration officers across the country used their login details to introduce questionable records into the database but could not explain the reasons behind their actions.

Subsequently, the commission said it had removed a total of 1,609,553 invalid registrations following a nationwide clean-up, which also uncovered 873 verified deceased voters. No fewer than 54 persons across 10 states were also identified as complicit in the registration irregularities.

Why the voter register matters

Pundits believe that these irregularities raise a fundamental question about the reliability of the voter register. The register is the basis for determining who is eligible to participate in an election. Its accuracy is, therefore, central to the credibility of the entire electoral process.

Political analysts say a register containing fictitious identities, duplicate entries or ineligible voters could undermine confidence in the number and identities of eligible voters. It could also create opportunities for manipulation if the weaknesses are not detected and addressed before election day.

The Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, underscored this concern, describing the voter register as the foundation of electoral credibility.

“The voter register is the foundation of every credible election. If citizens cannot trust the integrity of the register, their confidence in the entire electoral process is weakened,” he said in an interview with Sunday PUNCH.

The National Chairman of the Coalition of United Political Parties, Peter Ahmed, also described the register as the benchmark for credible elections.

“A voter register is the benchmark foundation for determining credible and reliable elections. If the voter register is faulty, the outcome of the election will be faulty,” he said.

For the Executive Chairman of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, Debo Adeniran, INEC must produce a clean and credible register that reflects genuine and eligible voters. His concern is that the commission cannot convincingly assure Nigerians of the credibility of an election if it cannot establish the authenticity of the identities on which the voting process is based.

The importance of an accurate register is also reflected in the weaknesses identified by international observers during previous elections. In its final report on Nigeria’s 2023 general elections, the European Union Election Observation Mission identified significant weaknesses in the voters’ register.

The observers highlighted the presence of deceased and emigrated voters, internally migrated voters who had not transferred their registration, as well as acknowledged cases of underage registration. These concerns demonstrate that questions about the quality of the register predate the latest discovery and are not limited to the AI-generated photographs.

Questions over INEC’s integrity

INEC’s explanation that some registration officers used their official login details to introduce questionable records raises questions about the commission’s internal controls, supervision of field officers and the security of its registration database.

Itodo said the development raised concerns about the integrity of the voter register, the effectiveness of INEC’s internal controls and the security of its registration system. He noted that the incident exposed human vulnerabilities that could undermine electoral technology, stressing that the effectiveness of systems such as the ABIS depended on the people managing them.

According to him, the concerns should not be limited to the voter registration database, as the credibility of other election technology systems, including the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and the INEC Result Viewing Portal, also depends on the officials who operate them.

Similarly, the Executive Director of the Socio-Economic and Civic Rights Advocacy, Emmanuel Olowu, said the development raised serious questions about the integrity of INEC’s voter registration system and the security of its database.

“If authorised officers could introduce AI-generated photographs and questionable records, it suggests weaknesses in internal controls and monitoring mechanisms. INEC must explain how this happened and demonstrate that the wider database remains secure. Nigerians deserve more than assurances; they deserve transparency and accountability,” Olowu said.

Ahmed also questioned the commission’s transparency and commitment to credible elections, insisting that those responsible for the irregularities must be brought to book.

“INEC is not transparent and has not been acting in the best direction that will show that they are sincere and committed to a credible election. They must sincerely prove to Nigeria beyond all reasonable doubt that they mean well and that they are committed to doing well by making sure that those who are behind the manipulation of data are brought to book,” he said.

A shadow over 2027

With the 2027 general elections approaching, the discovery has raised concerns about whether the electoral process could be compromised. Although the identification of questionable records does not establish that there is a coordinated plot to manipulate the election, the possibility that such irregularities could be exploited by political interests has become a major source of concern.

In Adeniran’s view, the development has heightened doubts about INEC’s ability to conduct credible and reliable elections in 2027. He argued that the commission’s credibility would be in doubt if it could not establish that the individuals listed in the register were real people and eligible voters. Adeniran suggested that the development could be part of an attempt to manipulate the 2027 election, arguing that whoever introduced fictitious identities into the register might have an interest in influencing the electoral process.

However, Olowu cautioned against concluding that the incident was part of a deliberate electoral manipulation plot without concrete evidence.

“We cannot conclude that it is part of a deliberate plot without concrete evidence. However, we cannot rule out the possibility that such irregularities could be exploited for electoral manipulation. INEC must investigate who was responsible, who might benefit and whether the acts were coordinated,” he said.

Ahmed described the incident as part of an alleged plot to manipulate the 2027 elections. He questioned why the commission’s ICT department failed to prevent the introduction of questionable records despite the resources committed to INEC.

The different positions reflect the political sensitivity of the controversy. While the concerns raised by the civil society representatives point to the need for an evidence-based investigation, the allegation of a possible plot by political interests shows how the discovery could deepen distrust among stakeholders ahead of the elections.

The call for an independent audit

Civil society groups and other stakeholders have also called for a wider examination of the voters’ register. Their argument is that identifying the affected entries and removing them may not be sufficient to establish the accuracy of the entire database.

Itodo and Olowu advocated an independent and comprehensive audit of the voter register, with safeguards to protect personal data. They said such an exercise would help establish the extent of the irregularities and strengthen public confidence in the electoral process.

“Electoral credibility begins with an accurate and credible voters’ register. I therefore call for an independent forensic audit of the affected database, public disclosure of the findings and adequate safeguards to protect legitimate voters from wrongful exclusion,” Olowu said.

The demand for an independent audit is also consistent with the recommendation of the EU Election Observation Mission on the 2023 general elections. The observers noted that Nigeria had never conducted an independent audit of its voters’ register and recommended an external exercise involving physical verification, sample analysis and an assessment of biometric data quality.

That recommendation has become particularly relevant following the latest discovery. Although INEC’s internal biometric checks can identify duplicate registrations and suspicious records, an independent audit would provide an additional layer of scrutiny and help determine whether the problem is limited to the identified cases or reflects wider weaknesses in the database.

INEC’s own records also show the scale of the challenge involved in maintaining an accurate voters’ register. In its report on the 2023 general elections, the commission disclosed that it registered 12,298,944 new voters during the Continuous Voter Registration exercise before subjecting the records to biometric deduplication and a clean-up process involving photographs, fingerprints and facial biometrics.

The exercise identified 2,780,756 records as duplicate or multiple registrations, which were subsequently invalidated. The number of valid new registrations consequently dropped to 9,518,188.

Political analysts say the discovery of AI-generated photographs in the preliminary voter register raises questions about whether INEC’s existing verification mechanisms are sufficient to prevent questionable records from entering the database and whether the commission can guarantee the accuracy of the register ahead of 2027.

For the stakeholders demanding an independent audit, the exercise would provide an opportunity to establish the extent of the problem, assess the effectiveness of INEC’s safeguards and determine whether legitimate voters are at risk of being wrongly excluded. It would also give the commission an opportunity to demonstrate that it is prepared to address the weaknesses before they become a bigger source of dispute during the elections.

However, INEC National Commissioner Mohammed Haruna urged Nigerians to have trust and confidence in the commission, assuring them that the electoral body would do everything possible to ensure that the election was credible. He promised that INEC would pursue the AI-generated photographs matter to a logical conclusion.

“Nobody is manipulating. There are people who will attempt to influence this. That’s life. But, of course, our only responsibility is to make sure that they don’t succeed,” Haruna said. “We have to be transparent. Transparency is one of the core values of INEC. When we investigate, we will find anybody who is guilty, and they will be prosecuted.”

Ismaeel Uthman

Punch Nigeria Limited