By Olusegun Adeniyi

(On Tuesday, a multi-stakeholder roundtable was held in Abuja to develop a Code of Conduct for Independent Election Results Tabulation for the 2027 general election. Convened by the Samson Itodo-led Yiaga Africa and moderated by Seun Okinbaloye of Channels Television, attendees included members of election observer groups, representatives of political parties, media practitioners, INEC officials and technology experts. Invited to give the keynote address on ‘Navigating the promise, perils and politics of independent results tabulation’, below is my presentation at the event)

On 31 March 2015, I followed the national collation of presidential results at the International Conference Centre here in Abuja. In full view of the cameras, a former minister acting as agent for the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rose to publicly question the integrity of the then Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Professor Attahiru Jega, and tried to stall the process. Jega’s calm response that afternoon is now part of our democratic folklore. Before the night was out, the then incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan had called the late retired Major General Muhammadu Buhari (as he then was) to concede.

The lesson from that moment, which I documented in my book, ‘Against the Run of Play’, is quite simple. The most dangerous stretch of any Nigerian election is the window between the close of polls and the declaration of results. In those hours, all sorts of shenanigans could happen. It is also in those hours that rumour outruns arithmetic. That window is precisely where independent results’ tabulation now operates. So, the issue before us today is not whether independent tabulation should exist. It already does, and it will be everywhere in 2027. The question is whether it will narrow that dangerous window or widen it.

This session is being held exactly 60 days before Nigerians vote for a President and members of the National Assembly. Whatever Code we validate today must therefore be understood, adopted and practised by INEC tallying clerks, editors, data analysts and party agents within weeks, not months. Section 60(3) of the Electoral Act 2026 makes electronic transmission of polling unit results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) mandatory. That gives IReV a statutory standing it did not have in 2023, when the Supreme Court treated it as a mere viewing portal. Section 60(6) goes further to prescribe a fine of N500,000, six months in prison, or both, for any presiding officer who wilfully frustrates electronic transmission.

These are real gains, and I commend those who fought for them. But the same section carries a proviso. Where electronic transmission fails “as a result of communication failure”, the manually completed Form EC8A becomes the primary source for collation and declaration. Yiaga Africa and many other civic voices opposed that proviso, but it is now the law, and we must work with it. Its practical consequence is that on election night, two versions of the same polling unit result may circulate: what appears on IReV and what is written on paper. Where they differ, Nigerians will be looking for someone they can trust to tell them which is which.

In a toxic political environment, that is not a small problem. Already, some political actors have declared in advance that they will not accept the verdict of the courts. Others now speak of “protecting the votes” in a manner that sounds more like a threat than a civic duty. And then there is the celebration in certain quarters of a crude attempt to use the court to frustrate some candidates from being on the ballot because ‘heavens will not fall’. Put all of this together and you have the conditions under which on 16 January and the days after, numbers can easily become weapons. That is the backdrop against which I want to examine the promise, the perils and the politics of independent results tabulation.

Anyone who has followed Nigerian elections closely knows that the polling unit is not usually where the damage is done. Votes are counted there in the open, with party agents, observers and voters watching. The danger lies in the long journey from polling unit to ward, from ward to local government and from local government to state. Figures change on that journey, and by the time they reach the returning officer, they sometimes bear little resemblance to what voters saw. That explains why a credible tabulation methodology puts the polling unit result, the purest record of the voter’s choice, back at the centre of the conversation.

Done properly, independent results’ tabulation is the most effective protection we have against any manipulation at collation. It is also one of the surest ways to protect a genuine result from false claims of rigging. When a credible, non-partisan organisation can say “the official result reflects the ballots”, it takes the oxygen out of post-election conspiracy theories before they catch fire. Parties’ own tallies, used responsibly, can serve the same purpose. There is one more dimension to this promise. Independent tabulators now scrutinise INEC’s own systems as well as its results. After the Osun State gubernatorial election earlier in the year, one civic monitoring initiative reported that the same result sheets had been uploaded several times on IReV. It said this did not change the outcome, but it pointed to safeguards that need strengthening before January. That is exactly the kind of feedback a confident electoral commission should welcome.

Now to the perils. The tools that expose rigging can, in careless or malicious hands, manufacture confusion just as efficiently. Consider Kenya’s August 2022 presidential election. For the first time, the electoral commission uploaded polling station result forms to a public portal, and media houses ran their own tallies. Within a day, one leading television station had Raila Odinga ahead while others showed William Ruto in front. Nobody was lying. Every figure came from the same official portal. The differences arose from the random order in which forms were uploaded and the speed at which each newsroom processed them.

The Media Council of Kenya had to intervene, and the stations eventually slowed or suspended their tallies. Kenyans spent several anxious days unsure of what to believe. With IReV uploads now mandatory, Nigeria is about to have the same experience on a far larger scale. In January, anybody with a smartphone and a spreadsheet can become a “tabulator”. Accurate numbers are not enough. Without context about which polling units are counted, what share of the total they represent, and what is still missing, accurate numbers can mislead.

The second peril has to do with announcing victory when not all the votes are in. Premature declaration is rarely an innocent mistake. More often, it is a strategy: declare early, mobilise your supporters around your figure, and present any different official result as proof of theft. I hope stakeholders in this room will work against that. The third peril is fabrication, now turbocharged by artificial intelligence. What worries me most is not only that fakes will be believed; it is that real evidence could be dismissed. Once everybody knows that a result sheet can be faked, a genuine result sheet that exposes manipulation can also be waved away with a single word: ‘AI’! Scholars call this the liar’s dividend. In a contested election, it could prove decisive. The fourth peril lies in the tabulators themselves. Not every group that uses the vocabulary of ‘parallel tabulation’ has the sample design, the trained observers or the statistical discipline to justify it. Some are simply campaign operations in civil society clothing.

This then brings me to the politics, which is where I suspect today’s discussions will be most difficult. In an election, numbers are never neutral. Everyone in this room tallies, but for different reasons. Observers tally to verify. The media tally to inform, and also to win audiences in a fiercely competitive market. Political parties tally to win and, when they lose or more appropriately in the Nigerian context, ‘rigged out’, to prepare for the tribunal. INEC alone collates and declares. Trouble starts when these roles blur, and in Nigeria they blur easily.

The law is clear that only INEC can declare results, and nothing we agree today should suggest otherwise. But independent verification is not usurpation. It is the citizen’s check on the umpire, and INEC should welcome it. Ekiti and Osun showed this year that when independent verification confirms an official result, the commission’s credibility is the biggest beneficiary. The opposite risk deserves equal attention. Meanwhile, I welcome the voluntary character of this Code. Credible self-regulation is the best defence against bad regulation. If observers, parties and the media can show that they hold themselves to rigorous standards, they will be in a far stronger position to resist anyone who tries to silence them.

Finally, we cannot ignore the courts. Because Form EC8A is now the primary source wherever transmission fails, the contest in many disputed elections will turn on which paper record is authentic. Independent tabulators who preserve their data with a clear chain of custody will be in a position to help the tribunals find the truth. Those who merely flood social media with screenshots will not. And to political actors who have announced in advance that they will not accept judicial outcomes, let me say this: no Code of Conduct, however well drafted, can substitute for a commitment to the rule of law.

I have not seen the final text of your draft Code, and I will not pre-empt that work. But permit me to offer seven tests by which I believe Nigerians will judge it. One, label everything. Every figure published by a signatory should say who produced it and that it is unofficial. A statistical estimate from a random sample, a running count of IReV uploads, and a party’s internal collation are three different things. The public deserves to know which one it is looking at. Two, disclose the method before election day, not after. Sample size, sampling frame, margin of error, data sources, verification steps, and funders should be made public before the polls open. A methodology revealed only after the result is known is not a methodology. It is marketing.

Three, leave declaration of results to INEC. Observer groups should follow Yiaga Africa’s practice of releasing their findings on results only after INEC has announced. Media organisations that run tallies should always show the denominator: how many polling units are in, out of how many, and covering what share of registered voters. Parties remain free to share their figures, but no party should declare victory before the returning officer does. Four, verify before you amplify. No result sheet should be published until it has been checked against the IReV upload, an observer’s own photograph where one exists and basic arithmetic. Where sources disagree, flag the discrepancy rather than pick the version you prefer. I would urge signatories to set up a shared verification desk that can expose a fake result sheet within hours, not days.

Five, draw a hard line on artificial intelligence. Signatories should never use generative AI to create or alter any result sheet, image, audio or video. Any AI used in analysis should be disclosed and subject to human review. Original files should be preserved in a form that can later be authenticated, including before a tribunal. Six, secure the systems and publish the official channels. Before election day, every signatory should publish its official website, handles, and spokespersons, so that cloned accounts can be identified quickly. Tallying platforms should be tested against attack and protected against unauthorised alteration. Seven, Correct errors in the open. Mistakes will happen in January. When they do, the correction should be published quickly and with the same prominence as the error. A small panel of respected, non-partisan Nigerians could receive complaints and publish its findings. The sanction will be reputational, but in this business, reputation is the only currency that matters.

Let me now return to where I began. In 2015, a president accepted defeat before the final figures were read and, in his concession statement, repeated his mantra that nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any Nigerian. That president understood something that is easily lost in the heat of a contest. The legitimacy of an election rests not only on the count. It rests on whether the losers can accept it and the public can believe it. Independent tabulation, practised with discipline, strengthens that. Practised carelessly, it weakens it.

In January 2027, Nigerians will have access to more election data, more quickly, than any generation before them. Therefore, the question is not whether we will have the numbers. It is whether we will have the discipline to handle them. The Code you validate today will not stop every fabricated result sheet or every reckless claim of victory. But it can set, before the first ballot is cast, a clear standard against which every actor will be judged. It can tell Nigerians whom to trust, and why. At a time when trust is our scarcest commodity, that is no small achievement.

I commend Samson Itodo and his team in Yiaga Africa for convening this conversation at the right time, and I wish you productive deliberations.

The Marital ‘Demotion’ of Kano Governor

While addressing pensioners at the Kano Government House on Monday, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf took time off the business of the day to announce, in Hausa, that he had been ‘demoted’ in ‘The Other Room’, to borrow the lexicon of the late President Muhammadu Buhari. Until a few days earlier, the governor explained, he had been a ‘corporal’, the (police) rank he assigned to a man with two wives. With the end of his marriage to Zainab Musa Kwankwaso after 20 years, the governor said he had become a ‘constable’ which suggests monogamy. Then came the punchline: “But mark you, I will still add another wife.” He did not stop there. He said he had directed his Commissioner for Information to place advertisements on radio and social media inviting interested women to come forward, and he asked the people to pray that he would find, among those who respond, “a woman of good character and good upbringing.”

For readers who may not have followed the story, Zainab is the daughter of the late Dahiru Kwankwaso, elder brother of former Kano State Governor and current vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Dahiru died in a road accident on the Kano–Kaduna Expressway in 1985, and his younger brother raised Zainab as his own daughter. On 29th July 2006, she married Abba Yusuf, then a personal aide to Kwankwaso, and she has six children for him. In the suit she filed at the Upper Area Court in Gudu, Abuja (CV/97/26), Zainab is seeking a dissolution of the marriage. She cited a persistent lack of love, care, affection, and emotional connection. She added that efforts at reconciliation had failed, and invoked Khul’i, the Islamic procedure that allows a wife to end a marriage by returning her dowry.

It would take a great deal of innocence to believe that the timing of this divorce proceeding has nothing to do with the current political situation in Kano State. When Governor Yusuf resigned from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on 23rd January to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kwankwaso declared it a “Day of Betrayal”. Writing on this page a week later (Of Godfathers and ‘betrayal Day’ – THISDAYLIVE), I noted that the relationship between the two men went beyond politics because the governor was married to the woman Kwankwaso raised as his daughter. I did not imagine then that the marriage itself would become collateral damage.

Since then, the feud has descended to depths that should embarrass both camps. In a television interview, Kwankwaso referred to the governor as ‘Abba PA’, a reminder that he started as his personal assistant; the governor retorted that a 69-year-old had no business calling a 63-year-old man a boy. In April, Kwankwaso warned Kano women that wearing wrappers bearing the governor’s image could bring trouble into their marriages. That same month, a group of young women marched on Kano streets brandishing underwear and chanting slogans against the former governor. And now, following Zainab’s departure from the Government House, three security personnel attached to her were reportedly arrested. The police have declined to comment, citing the pending suit.

Whatever the reasons for the breakdown of the marriage, the manner in which the governor chose to announce it turned a private grief into political theatre. And in an environment where every word is searched for hidden meaning, many will hear in the prayer for a wife of good upbringing a dig at the man who raised the one who just left. I hope that was not the intention.

Somewhere in all of this are six children who will, sooner or later, read every word their father said on Monday, as well as every insult traded between his camp and that of the man who raised their mother. Then there is the irony of what happened the following day. When the case came up for mention on Tuesday before Justice Ado Mukhtar, the governor was absent. Representing him, the Commissioner for Information, Sanusi Bature, told the court he needed to brief the governor, and asked for more time. Counsel to Zainab, Aliyu Musa Baba, did not object, and the matter was adjourned to 15th December. Speaking with journalists afterwards, Bature described the case as a private family matter and appealed for media understanding. He is right. But the person who most needed that counsel was his principal. It was not the media that made a spectacle of this family matter.

This now brings me to the larger issue: the steady invasion of our homes by partisan politics. There was a time in this country when political differences did not follow us home. In many households, the husband belonged to one party and the wife to another. Differences were argued over dinner and settled, or left unsettled, at the same table. Kano itself has witnessed a godfather–godson war before. After Abdullahi Ganduje, who twice served as Kwankwaso’s deputy, succeeded him as governor in 2015, the two men fell out so badly that the state was split between ‘Kwankwasiyya’ and ‘Gandujiyya’. It was bitter, and very personal. But, as far as the public knows, it remained a war between two men. That the current quarrel has now arrived at the door of a 20-year marriage is, to put it mildly, ominous.

With the presidential election fixed for 16th January and the governorship poll for 6th February, Kano is about to witness one of the fiercest contests in the country, with the governor in the APC and Kwankwaso on the NDC presidential ticket as running mate to Mr Peter Obi. That is all the more reason for both camps to wall off the family from the campaign. To Kwankwaso, the counsel is that the woman he raised should not become a banner in a political war, and his followers must resist the temptation to turn her pain into campaign material. To the governor, it is even simpler: a man can lose a wife without losing his dignity, and he can win an election without humiliating the mother of his children.

You can follow me on my X handle, @Olusegunverdictand on www.olusegunadeniyi.com

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD