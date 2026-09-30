By : Murtala Adewale

50 branded saloon vehicles donated by Convener of PBAT Door to Door Movement High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, to support Tinubu campaign and mobilisation in Kano.

Amid defeaning agitation from opposition party pulling for power shift to North in 2027, Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has insisted the presidency should remain in the South for the next four years.

Governor Yusuf who revisit the conversation on rotational power between the South and North, explained why the Northern elites must support the reelection of President Bola Ahmad Tinubu in 2027 general election.

Yusuf did not only pitched tent for continuity in Tinubu’s presidency for the second term, the Governor declared that Northerns must reciprocate the sacrifice and loyalty Tinubu accorded late President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Governor Yusuf made the call Sunday Kano, while receiving 50 branded saloon vehicles donated by Convener of PBAT Door to Door Movement High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, to support Tinubu campaign and mobilisation in Kano.

The Governor disclosed that his position was in tandem with the agreement between the political elites from both regions which he insisted should not be jettisoned after late Muhammadu Buhari concluded his eight years in office.

According to Governor Yusuf, allowing each region to complete two terms would provide sufficient time for an administration to implement major policies, programmes and development projects.

He therefore called for support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to complete a second term, arguing that this would allow the South to complete its two-term cycle before power returns to the North.

Governor Yusuf urged political stakeholders, particularly in the North, to exercise patience and allow the current political arrangement to run its course, saying power would return to the North after the completion of the southern region’s two-term cycle in 2031.

He said rotational presidency should be viewed as a means of promoting fairness, national cohesion, mutual trust and a sense of belonging among Nigerians from different parts of the country.

The governor also urged politicians and political parties to conduct peaceful and issue-based campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He called on political actors to focus on policies, programmes and development plans rather than personal attacks, inflammatory rhetoric or actions capable of undermining peace.

Governor Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to peaceful democratic engagement and urged all stakeholders to place the unity, peace and development of Kano State and Nigeria above partisan differences.

“The North has completed eight years under the late President Muhammadu Buhari. Now, we must exercise patience and allow the South to complete their eight years in office. I want to say that, during the last administration, there was an agreement, and the late President Muhammadu Buhari completed his second and final tenure in office.

“And then power was handed over to the South, and President Tinubu was elected. He has served for the last three and a half years. Now we are coming to another election. It is our responsibility as Nigerians and Northerners to respect the agreement that Tinubu should be re-elected for another term.

“We know power will not come back to the North now. The presidency must remain in the South for a second term. I, therefore, want to seize this opportunity to appeal to all Nigerians, especially our Northern brothers, to join forces for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Governor Yusuf appealed.

The Governor also urged opposition parties to base their campaigns for the 2027 race on issues rather than resorting to character assassination, warning that no violence campaign would be tolerated in Kano.

He applauded High Chief Tompolo for donating the campaign vehicles for the re-election of President Tinubu and all APC candidates in Kano, just as he reassured him that the state would vote massively for all APC candidates.

Earlier, High Chief Ekpemupolo represented by Kestin Pondi declared that opposition should realised that “no vacancy in Aso-Aso rock until 2031”, urging electorates in Kano beware of deceitful politician.

Chief Ekpemupolo charged Nigerians not to allow themselves to be misguided by opposition party candidate claiming to spent four years in office if voted in power added that no president would deliberately limit it stay in office.

He revealed that Tinubu has restored dignity to the Nation’s economic and spread development across the country, urging Northerns to vote Tinubu based on his contribution to infrastructural development in the region.

APC Chairman in Kano, Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa assured the High Chief Ekpemupolo that the party will deploy the vehicles to the support groups and grassroot Mobilizers to galvanize votes for the president.

Doguwa asserted that APC is prepared to harvest massive supports for all APC candidates in the next year’s election noting that the ruling party will maintain issue based campaign to defeat oppositions in the state.

GUARDIAN Newspapers.