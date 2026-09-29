By : Priscilla Iwedike

police

The discovery of 28 human skulls and other bones has followed a police raid on suspected criminal camps in the forests of Umuaku-Isuochi and Nneato in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

The Abia State Police Command said the remains were found during intelligence-led operations carried out on Sunday as part of its ongoing effort to dismantle suspected criminal hideouts across the state.

According to the command, tactical operatives from the Violent Crime Response Unit, Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Anti-Cultism Unit, Intelligence Response Unit, Rapid Response Squad and Isuochi Police Headquarters took part in the operation.

The police said the occupants of the camps fled when the operatives arrived, leaving the hideouts deserted.

“Upon arrival of the Command tactical operatives at the camps, the suspects ran. The criminal camps were subsequently scattered,” the police spokesperson, Maureen Chinaka, said.

During a search of the abandoned camps, the operatives discovered the human remains.

“Total of twenty-eight (28) human skulls and bones, which we suspect are kidnap victims, were recovered,” Chinaka said.

The police said some of the remains were already decomposed, while investigations are ongoing to establish their identities and circumstances surrounding their deaths.

No arrest has been made so far, as the suspected occupants reportedly escaped before the arrival of the security operatives.

“Investigation is ongoing, while monitoring of the area continues, and efforts are high to catch the suspects who are on the run,” Chinaka said.

The Abia State Police Command said efforts had been intensified to locate the fleeing suspects as security monitoring of the area continues.

GUARDIAN Newspapers