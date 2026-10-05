Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

By

Abdullateef Aliyu

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has confirmed the crash of a military aircraft in Igbokoda, Ondo State, with 32 people on board.

Keyamo, in a statement, said the aircraft, with registration number NGR 931, disappeared while en route from Benin to Lagos at about 9:13 a.m.

He said air traffic controllers alerted authorities after attempts to establish radio contact with the aircraft failed.

According to the minister, subsequent information confirmed that the military aircraft had crashed close to the Naval Base in Igbokoda, with the wreckage already located.

He said search and rescue operations were ongoing.

“Preliminary information suggests that there were 25 passengers and seven crew members on board,” Keyamo said.

The minister clarified that the control and regulation of military aircraft are outside the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

He, however, said he had spoken with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, and pledged the ministry’s “total cooperation and assistance” in the ongoing search and rescue operation.

“Further information on this unfortunate incident will be made available subsequently,” he added.

Dailytrust