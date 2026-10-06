Explainer

9:13 a.m. The signal vanished.

A Nigerian Air Force ATR-42, 25 passengers and seven crew on board, en route from Benin City to Lagos on a routine support mission. Then, silence.

Hours later, wreckage near the Naval Base at Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area, Ondo State.

President Bola Tinubu sent condolences to families and ordered the NAF to investigate.

The aircraft itself tells a story. The ATR-42 is not a fighter. It is a workhorse for maritime patrol and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, ISR.

This was not a combat run. It was not a training sortie. And that is exactly why the Ondo crash has hit a nerve.

It is the latest dot in a 10-year pattern of public NAF mishaps. Different aircraft, different missions, different outcomes. The evidence so far does not point to one single cause.

Here is what the record actually shows.

AT A GLANCE: 2016 – 2026

A decade of incidents spanning ceremonial displays, war zones, training circuits and routine flights. Some with no casualties. Some that took the nation’s top brass.

2016: The Tumble in Makurdi

November, NAF Base Makurdi. An AgustaWestland AW101 helicopter, newly transferred from the Presidential Air Fleet, lands, moves again, then tumbles. No deaths. What caused it — mechanical, human, or ground handling — was never made clear in public accounts.

2018: A Collision Over Abuja

September 28, 2018. Rehearsal day for Nigeria’s 58th Independence anniversary. Two F-7Ni fighters collide over Katampe Hills, Abuja.

Three pilots eject. Two survive. Squadron Leader Bello Baba-Ari dies from ejection injuries. The Chief of Air Staff orders a probe. What is confirmed is that this happened during a ceremony, not combat. What it says about formation flying or supervision depends on findings that were never fully published.

2019: Two Very Different Scares

January 2, Damasak, Borno. An Mi-35M attack helicopter providing close air support to troops crashes. All five crew die. It happened in intense fighting in the North-East, but public sources do not confirm if it was hostile fire, technical failure or something else.

Late 2019, Enugu. An AW109 helicopter has an accident after a routine flight at the NAF base. No fatalities, but no detailed public account of cause or damage either.

2021: The Darkest Year

Three major losses in five months.

February 21, Abuja. A Beechcraft King Air 350i reports engine failure shortly after takeoff and tries to return to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. It crashes. All seven on board die. The aircraft was headed to Minna for a surveillance mission connected to the rescue of abducted students from Government Science College, Kagara. The engine issue is part of the initial report, but not a full causal finding.

Caregivers work at the scene of an accident involving a Nigerian military aircraft which crashed killing seven occupants on board at the Airport runway near Nigeria’s capital Abuja, on February 21, 2021. A Nigerian military aircraft Beechraft KingAir B350 has crashed killing seven personnel on board while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure. AFP

March 31, North-East. Alpha Jet NAF 475 vanishes from radar. The NAF later says intelligence suggests it crashed. Pilots: Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele. Boko Haram claims a shoot-down. That claim was never independently verified, and public records do not conclusively settle whether it was enemy fire, failure or accident.

May 21, Kaduna. Another King Air 350 goes down near Kaduna International Airport. Eleven dead, including Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru. A rare joint probe by the NAF and the then Accident Investigation Bureau produced 27 initial findings and eight immediate safety recommendations. The findings exist, but how many were implemented remains unclear in public sources.

2022: A Trainer Down in Kaduna

April 19, NAF Base Kaduna. A Super Mushshak trainer crashes, killing Flight Lieutenant Abubakar Muhammed Alkali and Flight Lieutenant Elijah Haruna Karatu. An Accident Investigation Board is constituted, but public information confirms only the training context and the deaths, not whether systems, weather, human factors or procedures were to blame.

2023: Three Incidents, Three Outcomes

July 14, Makurdi. An FT-7NI trainer crashes during a routine exercise. Both pilots eject safely. No ground casualties. A Board of Inquiry is set up. (Vanguard News)

August 14, Shiroro, Niger State. An Mi-171 helicopter crashes while evacuating wounded troops. Armed groups claim they shot it down. Witnesses say it came under fire. The NAF warns against terrorist propaganda. Public accounts do not resolve the cause.

December 1, Port Harcourt. An Mi-35P crashes just after takeoff during an anti-oil theft operation in Rivers. All five crew survive with minor injuries, according to the NAF.

2024: Another Close Call

March 7, about 3.5 nautical miles from Kaduna Military Airfield. Another Super Mushshak is involved in what the NAF calls a “minor mishap.” Two pilots escape unhurt. Investigation ordered. No public link established to the fatal 2022 Super Mushshak crash.

2025: A Claimed Turnaround, Then an Emergency

July 2025, the NAF announces a full year without a mishap, crediting better training, inspections and safety management. That is an official claim, not independently audited in the source reviewed. (Nigerian Air Force)

December 6, NAF Base Kainji. An Alpha Jet develops an emergency after takeoff on a post-inspection check flight. The crew steers it away from houses, then ejects safely. No lives lost. A Board of Inquiry is set up. (Nigerian Air Force)

The language matters here. Mishap, accident, incident and emergency can mean different things inside the Air Force. Without clear definitions, year-on-year comparisons are difficult.

A file photo an Alpha-jet of the Nigerian Air Force. Photo: Twitter-@NigAirForce

2026: Ondo — The Routine Flight That Wasn’t Routine

After a public push on safety gains, the ATR-42 goes down on a Benin to Lagos leg. Not combat. Not basic training. A routine mission.

Wreckage found near Igbokoda. What we know is route, loss of contact at about 9:13 a.m., and location of wreckage. (AP News) Why it happened will depend on wreckage, flight data, maintenance logs, weather, crew records and air traffic data. Not speculation.

So What Does 10 Years Actually Tell Us?

1. There is no single smoking gun.

Combat, training, test flights, suspected engine failure, mid-air collision, approaches in contested airspace. The variety alone makes it unsafe to blame everything on one factor. And counting incidents without knowing fleet size, flight hours and mission intensity cannot tell you if the rate is high or low.

2. Operational risk is real, but it is not an answer.

Low-level flying, austere strips, surveillance under threat. The NAF has said its counter-insurgency tempo raises risk, and that is relevant. But tempo must be weighed alongside crew rest, maintenance intervals, spare parts and mission planning. Risk explains context, it does not erase preventable failure.

3. Maintenance questions need receipts, not rumours.

Public reports point to a suspected engine failure in February 2021 and other emergencies. But sources reviewed do not prove a fleet-wide maintenance collapse. The verifiable questions are: Were inspections done on time? Were defects logged? Were parts available? Were aircraft cleared properly?

4. Training and test flights keep appearing.

The 2018 Abuja collision during a rehearsal, fatal and non-fatal trainer crashes, and an emergency on a post-inspection check flight. That pattern calls for scrutiny of formation procedures, simulator time, instructor oversight and how test flights are authorized. Without inquiry reports, it does not prove training was inadequate.

5. Shoot-down claims need proof.

Some losses were in war zones and groups claimed responsibility. Those claims need wreckage analysis, radar, weapons evidence and credible witnesses. A crash in a conflict area is not automatically a shoot-down, just as it is not automatically a mechanical failure.

6. Investigations happen. Transparency does not.

Boards of Inquiry are usually constituted. The May 2021 Kaduna probe even included civilian investigators and listed 27 findings and eight immediate recommendations. (Nigerian Air Force) But full final reports are rarely released publicly. Without them, we cannot track whether lessons were learned, repeated or assigned.

National security can justify redaction. It should not justify silence on maintenance, training and safety management.

What the Ondo Probe Must Do Differently

To be credible, the investigation into the ATR-42 must go beyond cause and answer process:

• Preserve and forensically examine the wreckage

• Pull and analyze flight data and air traffic communications

• Assess weather and operating environment at 9:13 a.m.

• Audit maintenance history and last inspections

• Review crew qualifications, duty times and actions

• Check if procedures were followed, not just written

• Separate confirmed evidence from claims

• Publish non-sensitive safety recommendations and track implementation.

Behind every hull number are names. Pilots, engineers, soldiers who did not come home. Ondo has added 32 more. The question is no longer just what brought down one ATR-42 over Ilaje. It is whether a decade of losses has truly been turned into lasting safety.

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