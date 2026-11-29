Food Insecurity

Rotimi Agboluaje

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s food and agriculture sectors have called for urgent reforms, stronger local production and increased investment in the agricultural value chain as nearly 35 million Nigerians are projected to face acute food insecurity during the 2026 lean season.

They made the call at the first Nigeria Food Systems Forum, convened by the Netherlands-based development organisation, IDH, at the Abuja Continental Hotel. The forum, themed “Moving the Needle on Nigeria’s Food Systems,” brought together leaders from government, financial institutions, businesses and development partners to identify practical measures for addressing the country’s food challenges.

The organisers said Nigeria spent N7.65 trillion on food and beverage imports in 2025, highlighting the need to strengthen domestic production and reduce dependence on imported food. Speaking at the event, the Country Director of IDH, Eniola Fabusoro, said the challenges confronting the country’s food system required collective action rather than isolated interventions by individual organisations or sectors.

“The biggest constraints in Nigeria’s food system cannot be solved by any one actor. The challenges are shared, so the solutions must be shared. Compete on the shelf. Collaborate on the system.

What others choose to do, we can choose to do,” she said. The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, represented by Musa Umar, said the Federal Government was working with stakeholders to address challenges affecting agricultural input supply, particularly at the last mile of production.

Working sessions at the forum examined agricultural data, access to bankable finance, policy consistency and the inclusion of women and young people in the food system. Drawing on a study of Nigeria’s food system, participants identified the need for shared farmer data based on minimum standards to improve decision-making, planning and investment in agriculture.

They also agreed that agricultural financing could become more viable when anchor buyers committed to purchasing specified volumes of produce and financing arrangements were aligned with farmers’ cash-flow cycles. The stakeholders further stressed the importance of collective and early engagement between private sector operators and government in the formulation of agricultural policies.

They called for stronger evidence-based programmes for women and young people, with interventions designed around their specific needs. The discussions produced three categories of priorities: those the Nigeria Food Systems Transformation Alliance could lead, those requiring other partners to take the lead with the Alliance’s support, and areas needing further evidence.

The Global Head, Agriculture and Solid Minerals, Sterling Bank, Olushola Obikanye, said addressing food insecurity required attention not only to production but also to processing, storage and distribution. “Production is essential, but production alone is not enough. What happens after harvest, how much is produced and processed, how efficiently does it reach the market?” he asked.

The Alliance has set targets for 2035, including achieving up to 80 per cent local sourcing and a 20 per cent increase in food production, supported by climate-resilient practices and stronger local supply chains. It said it would follow up with participants and partners to facilitate commitments and present findings from the food systems study.

GUARDIAN Newspapers