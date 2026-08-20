By Animashaun Salman

At least 46 bodies have been recovered while 15 passengers were rescued alive following a boat accident in Gorau community, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State, the state Police Command has confirmed.

The accident occurred on Thursday when a boat carrying 77 passengers, including men, women and children, reportedly capsized while conveying farmers and other passengers to their rice farms.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman for the Sokoto State Police Command, DSP Ahmed Rufai, said rescue operations were still ongoing for the remaining 16 passengers.

Rufai said the rescue team comprised local divers, officials of the National Emergency Management Agency, the State Emergency Management Agency and the Police.

He said, “Forty-six corpses have so far been recovered, while 15 persons were rescued alive. The rescue team, comprising local divers, NEMA, SEMA and the Police, is still searching for the remaining 16 persons.”

The police spokesman added that “77 persons were on board the boat at the time of the incident.”

The cause of the accident was not immediately known, while rescue operations continued as of the time of filing this report.

The development has thrown Gorau community into mourning, with families anxiously waiting for information about their loved ones.

A resident of the community, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the accident occurred Thursday morning and that local divers and emergency responders immediately began searching for survivors.

The resident said, “Only a few people were initially reported rescued, while several bodies were recovered from the water. Rescue efforts are ongoing as local divers and emergency responders continue searching for those still missing.”

The resident appealed to the authorities to intensify the rescue operation, saying many families were still waiting for news of their relatives.

The latest incident occurred exactly one year after a similar boat accident in Kijio community, also in Goronyo Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, a senior NEMA official who identified himself simply as Alhaji Ibrahim said the agency had mobilised personnel to the community to join the rescue operation.

He said, “Our officials are currently on their way to the community to join the rescue operation.”

Reacting to the tragedy, the African Democratic Congress governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and called for urgent measures to prevent similar accidents.

In a statement issued by his Media Aide, Aminu Abdullahi, Dan’iya described the incident as a “devastating tragedy”, particularly as some of the passengers were reportedly children between the ages of 10 and 15 travelling with farmers and labourers.

He said, “I am deeply saddened by this tragic incident and the loss of precious lives in Gorau. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones and those whose relatives are still missing.”

Dan’iya commended local divers and residents involved in the rescue operation, while urging the Sokoto State Government and emergency agencies to deploy additional personnel, medical teams and rescue equipment.

He also called for proper identification and documentation of the victims to enable their families to receive appropriate assistance.

The ADC candidate said the tragedy highlighted the need for safer transportation for farming communities located around waterways.

“No farmer should have to risk his or her life simply to access a farm and provide food for the family,” he said.

Dan’iya called for a comprehensive assessment of waterways across the state, provision of regulated boats and life jackets, training of boat operators, emergency response equipment and construction of bridges or alternative crossings where necessary.

He condoled with the families of the deceased, the Gorau community, Goronyo Local Government and the people of Sokoto State, while praying for the repose of the victims and urging residents to cooperate with emergency responders as the search continues.

Animashaun Salman

Punch Nigeria Ltd