File: A victim of political thugs’ attack in Lagos on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

•Stakeholders warn of threat to democracy, ask candidates to rein in supporters

By Henry Umoru, John Alechenu, Luminous Jannamike & Deola Badru

In the build up to the 2027 general elections increasingly characterised by attacks on supporters of political parties, destruction of campaign materials, intimidation and allegations of political thuggery, opposition parties and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have traded accusations over who is responsible for the growing violence.

The political atmosphere across the country 55 days to the polls is becoming increasingly charged, with fears that the situation could deteriorate further in the coming days if political leaders fail to rein in their supporters and caution their members against inflammatory statements and actions.

The APC had accused opposition parties of sponsoring violence and hiring thugs to disrupt political activities, particularly following the incident involving President Bola Tinubu during his visit to a mosque in Abuja for prayers.

Sponsoring violence

It claimed the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) are sponsoring violence, spreading misinformation and recruiting young Nigerians to disrupt its presidential campaign activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Dr Dele Alake, spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, made the allegations in a statement against the backdrop of recent attacks and confrontations involving political parties and their supporters nationwide.

The statement came days after suspected political thugs disrupted an NDC town hall meeting in Ikeja, Lagos, on November 12, where the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was expected to address supporters.

“To create the false narrative of citizens’ discontent against the President, the ADC and NDC now sponsor hoodlums, arm them with cudgels and banners, and commandeer them to chant ‘Bamaiyi’ at APC campaign rallies,” the statement said.

“The latest instance of this abhorrent and anti-democratic stunt was the desecration of an Abuja Mosque last Friday, where these thugs were mobilised to pelt the presidential motorcade with stones.

“Also concerning is how our party’s campaign billboards are being destroyed under cover of night by opposition-sponsored agents. This is unacceptable and antithetical to democratic ideals,” the campaign council added.

“Again, we call on the ADC and NDC leaders to stop the dangerous conscription of ignorant young Nigerians for unwholesome political activities that put their lives at risk, while those leaders’ own children luxuriate in splendour abroad”.

Violence

However, opposition parties, including the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC; Social Democratic Party, SDP; New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP; Action Democratic Party, ADP; Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; African Democratic Congress, ADC; and Labour Party, LP, in chats with Sunday Vanguard, have rejected the allegations, with some accusing the ruling party of encouraging violence through its rhetoric and actions.

While some parties have urged President Tinubu to call APC governors and other party chieftains to order, others have warned that reckless political statements, poverty, hunger and intolerance among political leaders are worsening the situation.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Osa Director, said the ruling party was looking for scapegoats rather than accepting responsibility for the atmosphere of violence allegedly created by its members.

Director said: “The APC led by President Tinubu said all is fair in politics. The APC members across the country saw this as a clarion call to arms. Evidence abound everywhere about their rhetoric of violence. Why turn around to blame the opposition parties. We think and know that the APC is clueless and rudderless, therefore they are looking for scapegoat to blame for their monumental failures.

“The NDC will continue to explore all legal and constitutional means to carry out its campaigns. Those who engage in violence are those who have nothing to campaign with.”

Threats to democracy

Similarly, the Social Democratic Party, SDP, described political violence as a serious threat to democracy, insisting that political actors must embrace peaceful campaigns and respect the rule of law.

The National Publicity Secretary of the SDP and Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee of the party’s National Campaign Council, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, said political violence, whether during campaigns or at any other stage of the electoral process, was unacceptable.

He said: “Political violence during campaigns or in any form in the course of the electoral processes is highly condemnable and is considered a threat to democracy.

“Every Nigerian owes it a duty to the true interest of the nation and the good of our polity, to strongly promote and champion violence-free politicking and elections.

“As a nation, irrespective of tribe, religion, and region, we all gain more when an atmosphere of peace is engendered in our democracy and order pervades our political landscapes.

“The SDP is a frontline political party that prioritises discipline and code of conduct in our political operations and activities. We are reputed to have always been at the forefront of the promotion of the rule of law, as evident in the plethora of legal cases we have pursued and won, rather than treading the ignoble path of inciting violence or promoting breakdown of law and order.

“The SDP is acclaimed as a national political party that thrives on the supremacy of nationalistic ideas over the strength of might and the brute force to snatch power.

“Our campaigns have always been conducted on the higher pedestal of civilised and democratic orientation that thrives on winning power by the free will of the people, social justice, and not jungle justice.”

Intimidation

Aiyenigba called for stiffer sanctions against political actors and parties found promoting violence, warning that Nigerians must be allowed to exercise their democratic rights without intimidation.

“The SDP, therefore, calls for strong legislations and stiff sanctions against every political actor or any political party found to promote violence in whatever form.

“Our democracy must be truly democratic in form and practice. Nigerian people must have the freedom to exercise their fundamental rights, free of any form of intimidation or harassment.

“That is what guarantees the survival of our democracy and enhances national stability, particularly as we enter the 2027 general elections,” he said.

Intolerance

For the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, the growing violence is partly a consequence of intolerance among political leaders and the worsening economic situation in the country.

The National Chairman of the party, Dr Agbo Major, said political parties must exercise restraint, particularly at a time when the country was already divided along ethnic and religious lines.

Major said: “It’s an unfortunate situation but we can only insist that the political parties exercise restraint. We are at trying moments dangerously divided along ethnic and religious lines.

‘Political leaders must be careful’

“The so-called bigger political parties must be careful and desist from encouraging violence. My party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party is for peaceful election.

“Violence is increasing due to intolerance from political leaders and the large scale poverty that is on the increase on daily basis. The people are angry, there is hunger everywhere.

“We are aggressively talking to our members to be peaceful and orderly as the election activities unfold. We must have a country that we will call ours.”

Also blaming the ruling party for the worsening political atmosphere, the Action Democratic Party, ADP, said the APC must accept responsibility for the consequences of its political rhetoric and alleged misuse of public resources.

Remarks

The National Publicity Secretary of the ADP, Dr Sani Dawop, argued that the President’s earlier remark that all was fair in politics had contributed to the atmosphere of hostility.

Dawop said: “If you remember, it is the President that said all is fair in politics so how can it turn around that it is the opposition that is doing that. The opposition political parties have very clear position they want to wrest power from the ruling party at whatever level whether at the state level or in the assemblies or at the presidency level.

“You don’t also forget that the ruling party has been using government resources to inaugurate campaign council of APC, using government property, government offices, government resources in government houses which is an anathema, this is very wrong. If it is a political gathering, it shouldn’t be sponsored with public funds, members of the party should contribute money to do that.

“And in this case we have seen where even the opposition party has been denied facilities, denied even space for campaign, the kind of exorbitant fees that are charged and refusing opposition parties space to even mount their billboards, space in media organisations owned by governments in the ruling parties they are denied even media coverage. This is not democracy.

“I mean for God’s sake let’s call a spade a spade, I don’t think the opposition is the one that is doing it, it is really the ruling party and I think the hardship that Nigerians are going through is what is making Nigerians to hate the APC, so terribly. These people are living on government funds, they don’t know what Nigerians are going through.”

Campaigns

He also expressed concern over the alleged expenditure on campaign vehicles at a time when public institutions, particularly hospitals, were facing serious shortages of essential equipment.

Dawop said: “Can you imagine launching campaigns, buying brand new vehicles when even government departments, government offices lack these vehicles, N120 million, N150 million SUV whereas our hospitals lack ambulances and you think Nigerians will be happy. I think Nigerians are venting their anger on the ruling party.”

On the measures being taken by his party to prevent violence, the ADP spokesman said the party was law-abiding and did not support violence from any political camp.

He, however, warned that no political party had a monopoly of violence, stressing the need for all parties to avoid actions that could provoke retaliation.

“I generally do not support violence whether violence against the ruling party or the ruling party unleashing violence against the opposition party and as a political party, we do not also support this position. We want peaceful democracy, we want peaceful campaigns and elections. After all, why do we sign the peace agreement when we know we are going to violate it,” he said.

Dawop further recalled the peaceful transfer of power by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, urging Tinubu to demonstrate similar democratic commitment.

He said: “I have said it before that the moment President Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku refused to sign, refused to show up at the signing ceremony for the peace agreement, I sensed that there was going to be danger because even President Goodluck was personally present with then President Buhari, the major opposition candidate, they were all around and signed the agreement.

“And after the elections Goodluck has set his world record in Nigeria for a peaceful handover and this has given former President Goodluck tremendous respect within Nigerians and within the Committee of nations.

“And I hope that President Tinubu will do the same thing, that when he loses this election, he should hand over peacefully, go and rest so that Nigerians can respect him, despite the challenges he has had in running an administration that has caused a lot of hardship for Nigerians.”

Inflammatory rhetoric

He appealed to political parties to focus on issues rather than personalities, insisting that the country should not be sacrificed on the altar of political ambition.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on its part, warned that reckless political statements, inflammatory rhetoric and retaliatory actions by politicians were contributing significantly to the growing tension ahead of the elections.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, said political leaders must stop trading accusations and accept responsibility for the worsening political atmosphere.

Mohammed said: “Our utterances, actions, retaliations, speeches and statements are contributing to the tensions we are witnessing.

“Apportioning blame, as I said, is not the way out. Rather, political leaders across party lines must take responsibility for what is happening.

“We must do everything possible to ensure that these elections are conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

“We must look back at history and remember that situations like this are often what invite military intervention. I do not think this is a good time for Nigeria’s democracy to be truncated again.

“If we fail to act responsibly, become more patriotic and stop treating elections as a do-or-die affair, we will be doing ourselves a great disservice.” The PDP spokesman urged political parties to caution their candidates and supporters against violence, while calling on security agencies to remain professional and impartial.

He said: “Every political actor and party must call their supporters and candidates to order and encourage them to preach and promote peace. That is the only way we can reduce some of these tensions.

“Security agencies, on their part, must be professional, very professional, in the discharge of their duties.

“For our part, as the PDP, we have been doing very well. We have made concerted efforts to promote peace and urge our supporters not to resort to violence in their quest for political mandates, relevance and support.”

However, the African Democratic Congress, ADC, accused President Tinubu of fuelling political tension by allegedly failing to call APC governors and party chieftains to order.

The party’s Presidential Campaign Council, ADC-PCC, questioned why the President’s condemnation of political violence appeared to be directed at opposition parties rather than members of his own party.

The council’s Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the President’s alleged failure to condemn inflammatory statements by APC governors and chieftains was worsening the situation.

Ologbondiyan said: “’All Is Fair in Politics’ is not the language of a Head of State. It is the language of political desperation and an open licence for thuggery, ballot snatching, intimidation and bloodshed.

“From Edo to Cross River, Gombe to Lagos, and Kebbi to Kaduna, Nigerians have witnessed attacks on opposition gatherings, destruction of campaign materials and the brutalisation of innocent supporters, allegedly by APC-sponsored thugs.

“Yet, Mr President has not considered it necessary to call his governors and party members to order.”

The ADC-PCC spokesman challenged Tinubu to explain why his administration had allegedly failed to condemn threats against opposition supporters and inflammatory statements by APC officials.

The council demanded that the President publicly retract his remark, call APC governors and party officials accused of inciting violence to order, and direct security agencies to protect Nigerians without political bias.

Commitment

It also urged Tinubu to make an unequivocal commitment to peaceful elections, recalling former President Goodluck Jonathan’s declaration that no political ambition was worth the blood of any Nigerian.

The council said: “Nigeria belongs to all of us. No political ambition is worth the blood of any Nigerian.

“If former President Goodluck Jonathan could make that profound declaration in 2015, President Tinubu has no excuse not to say so and demonstrate the sincerity of his commitment to peace in 2026.”

The Labour Party, LP, has also condemned the rising politically motivated violence, describing it as a direct threat to democracy and warning that failure to address the trend could derail the electoral process.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Ken Asogwa, urged political parties to exercise restraint in their conduct and utterances, noting that the political atmosphere was already charged.

Asogwa said the Labour Party would not be drawn into politics of bitterness, personal attacks and violence, adding that its candidates had been directed to focus on issue-based campaigns.

Personal attacks

He said: “For us in the Labour Party, all our candidates are bound by our code of ensuring issue-based campaigns devoid of personal attacks, insults and inflammatory rhetoric.”

He maintained that elections should be about competing ideas and programmes capable of addressing the country’s challenges, rather than insults, intimidation and violence.

According to him, candidates of the party have been directed to focus on issues affecting the daily lives of Nigerians, including the economy, security, education, health, jobs and good governance.

Asogwa said: “We need to first have a nation before we can contest for elective offices.”

He urged security agencies to be proactive, impartial and firm in dealing with anyone found promoting violence, regardless of political affiliation.

The LP spokesman also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, civil society organisations, the media and other stakeholders to join efforts to promote peace and tolerance ahead of the elections.

With opposition parties increasingly accusing the ruling party of creating an atmosphere conducive to political violence, and the APC insisting that opposition elements are responsible for attacks and disruptions, concerns are mounting over the ability of political actors to sustain peaceful campaigns as the 2027 elections approach.

Prosecution

Meanwhile, the growing concern over political violence has also attracted the attention of prominent socio-political organisations, with the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, condemning the escalating attacks and demanding the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators and their sponsors.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, the organisation warned that the increasing resort to thuggery, intimidation and inflammatory political rhetoric ahead of the 2027 general elections posed a serious threat to Nigeria’s democratic process.

Supporters

Afenifere expressed concern over reported attacks on political figures, campaign convoys and supporters in different parts of the country, including the reported attack on President Bola Tinubu’s motorcade shortly after he observed Jumu’ah prayers at the Central Mosque, Abuja, on Friday, November 13, 2026.

The organisation also condemned the attack on supporters of the Accord Party governorship candidate in Oyo State, Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat, around Molete, Ibadan, which reportedly claimed the life of a 40-year-old supporter, Azeez Tajudeen.

It further cited attacks on the convoy of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, in Bichi, Kano State; the reported assault on the convoy of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Calabar, Cross River State; and disruptions of political gatherings in Sokoto, Kebbi and Lagos states.

Jonathan

Afenifere recalled former President Goodluck Jonathan’s warning at the 2026 Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Peace Conference in Abuja against political parties operating like rival cult groups, as well as his caution against recruiting young Nigerians to perpetrate political violence.

The organisation also referenced warnings by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and the National Peace Committee’s Co-convener, Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, over inflammatory political campaigns, following reports of about 60 election-related incidents recorded across the country within a month.

Highlighting the legal implications of electoral violence, Afenifere reminded political parties, candidates and their sponsors that recruiting, organising or financing political thugs constituted a criminal offence under Nigerian law.

Citing Sections 227 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and Sections 78, 92 and 93 of the Electoral Act, the organisation called for the strict enforcement of existing laws against political violence.

Desperate politicians

Ajayi said: “The provisions of the laws are quite clear. But impunity persists because sponsors of violence are rarely brought to book.”

He urged political leaders to immediately call their supporters to order, while appealing to Nigerian youths not to allow themselves to be used as instruments of violence by desperate politicians.

“Nigerian youths must refuse to be used as cannon fodders by desperate politicians whose own children are safely tucked away from harm,” he warned.

Afenifere called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Nigeria Police Force and the judiciary to move beyond public condemnations and ensure the prompt arrest and prosecution of those responsible for electoral violence.

The organisation insisted that accountability must extend beyond foot soldiers to individuals and groups who finance, organise and deploy political thugs, warning that failure to decisively address the menace could undermine the credibility of the 2027 elections and Nigeria’s democratic stability.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria