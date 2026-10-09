𝐅𝐄𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐀𝐋 𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐘 𝐎𝐅 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄

𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄

𝘈𝘣𝘶𝘫𝘢, 𝘕𝘪𝘨𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢 — 9 𝘖𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘣𝘦𝘳 2026

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐍𝐏𝐂 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐲: 𝐍𝐨 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐝

Minister of Finance, Taiwo Oyedele

𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵 𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘕𝘕𝘗𝘊 𝘙𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘭’𝘴 𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦.

Since 1 October 2026, motorists have been paying less for petrol at NNPC Retail Limited stations, following a discount on the company’s retail margin. We welcome the relief this brings to households, commuters and transporters.

Some commentators have described the discount as a return of fuel subsidy. That is not correct. Here, plainly, is what the discount is and what it is not.

1. 𝐀 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐲 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐞

Every marketer adds a margin to the price it pays for the fuel it sells. A margin discount means the retailer chooses to take a smaller margin, or no margin at all for a period, and passes the saving to the customer. The cost of the discount is borne by the retailer alone.

A subsidy is different. It is when government pays part of the price the consumer would otherwise pay. That money comes from public revenue — funds that would otherwise go to salaries, schools, hospitals and infrastructure. That is the regime this administration ended in 2023, and it is not coming back.

2. 𝐍𝐨 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭

The discount is not funded by the federal budget or the Federation Account. NNPC Retail buys petrol from the Dangote Refinery and other suppliers at market prices, on commercial terms, then adds its retail margin to set the pump price. The discount comes out of that margin alone, so the discounted pump price remains market-reflective.

This is quite different from crude oil owned by the Federation. Selling the nation’s crude below market price would amount to a subsidy, because the shortfall would be borne by public revenue.

3. 𝐍𝐍𝐏𝐂 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐈𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐭 𝐖𝐚𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐭 𝐔𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐨

NNPC Retail Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NNPC Limited, began operations over 20 years ago as a petroleum marketing and retail company. It was set up to ensure the nationwide availability, distribution and affordability of refined petroleum products.

Its purpose, in other words, is to keep products available across the country and to moderate retail prices, not necessarily to maximise retail profit. It has historically sold fuel below the prices of other marketers. The current discount continues that role, and it is a commercial decision that any retailer is free to make.

4. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

Some have asked whether a lower margin means lower profits for NNPCL, and so lower dividends to the Federation. It need not. A smaller margin or temporary zero margin on each litre can be more than offset by selling more litres over time. And a discount builds customer loyalty that lasts well beyond the discount period itself. Together, these can raise NNPC Retail’s profits, and the dividends paid to the Federation: a win-win for consumers and for government. Margin discounts are a routine commercial strategy, used by retailers the world over.

5. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠

The retail margin on petrol is less than 5 percent of the pump price. A discount within that margin cannot meaningfully widen the gap between prices in Nigeria and in neighbouring countries, where petrol already costs 20 to 40 percent more. It therefore creates no new incentive for smuggling, and no distortion of the kind that subsidy regimes produced in the past.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐦 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞

.𝑨 𝒔𝒖𝒃𝒔𝒊𝒅𝒚 𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒔 𝒑𝒖𝒃𝒍𝒊𝒄 𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝒍𝒐𝒘𝒆𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒇𝒖𝒆𝒍. 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑵𝑵𝑷𝑪 𝑹𝒆𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒍 𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕 𝒍𝒐𝒘𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒂𝒏𝒚 𝒑𝒖𝒃𝒍𝒊𝒄 𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒚, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒊𝒕 𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒏 𝑵𝑵𝑷𝑪 𝑹𝒆𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒍’𝒔 𝒃𝒖𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒂𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒂𝒎𝒆 𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒆.

We recognise that fuel prices continue to weigh on households and businesses. The discount is one of several measures government is pursuing to ease that burden, alongside the expansion of CNG transport, the waiver of taxes and duties on petrol, and the removal of illegal levies that inflate transport costs. Each is designed to bring relief without returning Nigeria to a subsidy regime that the country can no longer afford.

𝐓𝐚𝐢𝐰𝐨 𝐎𝐲𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐞

𝘏𝘰𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘔𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘍𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘊𝘰𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘔𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘌𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘰𝘮𝘺

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: The Minister’s full speech, 𝘍𝘶𝘦𝘭 𝘗𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘶𝘣𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘺 𝘘𝘶𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, is available on the Federal Ministry of Finance website at finance.gov.ng.