by Tony Akowe, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission‘s Continuous Voter Registration exercise ahead of the 2027 general election is expected to come to a close today.

The exercise which was initially scheduled to end on July 11 was extended by two weeks by the commission to allow eligible Nigerians the opportunity to register to be able to participate in the 2027 general elections. Africans& Diaspora

The exercise which started in August 2025 was carried out in three phases, with the first phase ending in December 2025, while the second phase started in January, and the last phase started in April 2026.

Information available to The Nation revealed that about 9,291,715 eligible buyers may have been added to the voter register during the three phase..

During the first phase, about 2,572,054 voters completed their registration, while 3,748, 704 voters were added at the end of the second phase and 2,970,957 voters have been added as at the last data released for the third phase by the commission.

These figures are still subject to INEC data which sources at the commission said will be released at the close of the exercise.

The commission will also carry out a cleanup of the data to remove multiple registration before the final figure will be released by the commission.

The commission had asked eligible Nigerians to take advantage of the remaining days of the Continuous Voter Registration, warning that the registration window will close today and would not be extended. Africans& Diaspora

The commission also said that those willing to register can also take advantage of the self-service platform to complete their registration through its dedicated CVR portal or visit designated registration centres nationwide for physical assistance.

The CVR exercise is part of INEC’s preparations for the 2027 general elections, enabling eligible Nigerians and those seeking to update their voter information to be included in the national register of voters. Africans& Diaspora

The Nation Newspaper Ltd.