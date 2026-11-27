Bayo Salau

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Senate, at its meeting of Wednesday, November 25, 2026, celebrated four professors ahead of their retirement from active service.

They are:

• Professor Margaret Abiola Loto, Faculty of Social Sciences;

• Professor Caroline Emosioke Umebese, Faculty of Life Sciences ;

• Professor Edmund Olushina Bamiro, Faculty of Arts; and

• Professor Tewogbade Veronica Bakare, Faculty of Education.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services), Professor Muyiwa Falaiye, in his capacity as Acting Chairman of the November 2026 Senate Meeting, congratulated the retirees and read their citations.

In their separate responses, Professors Loto, Umebese, Bamiro and Bakare recounted their professional journeys as academics, offered recommendations for the advancement of tertiary education, and expressed gratitude to their families, friends, the University Senate, and the University community for the opportunity to serve and contribute their quota to national development.

Below are the citations of the four academics:

Professor Margaret Abiola Loto is a distinguished economist, accomplished researcher and academic administrator whose career has been closely associated with the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Lagos, for over three decades.

Born in Ondo State on November 26, 1956, she had her early education in Lagos before proceeding to the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), where she graduated with a Degree in Economics in 1989. Thereafter, she obtained her Master’s Degree and Ph.D from the University of Lagos in 1991 and 2004, respectively.

Professor Loto joined the University of Lagos in 1992 as a Graduate Assistant and rose through the ranks to become a Professor in 2019. Throughout her career, she served in several academic and administrative capacities including Course Adviser, Admission Officer, Examination Officer, Departmental Timetable Officer, Coordinator of the Departmental Postgraduate Programme, Chairman of the Faculty Library Committee among others.

An accomplished researcher, Professor Loto has made enduring contributions to the field of industrial economics. She has published extensively in industrial economics, particularly manufacturing sector economics, and authored five textbooks for university students. She has supervised eight Ph.D. candidates, numerous Master’s students and several undergraduates. Notably, four of her doctoral graduates are university lecturers, while one, Dr. Victor Taiwo Ojapinwa, received the Best Thesis in Economics award in Nigeria.

She delivered her Inaugural Lecture, “Manufacturing: The Roadmap to Sustainable Development (The Missing Link),” on August 9, 2023, and her Exaugural Lecture, “Escape Route from Poverty Trap,” on October 14, 2026. She made history as the first Professor in the Department of Economics to deliver an Exaugural Lecture and the first female Professor in the Department to retire at statutory age.

Professor Margaret Abiola Loto is married and blessed with children and grandchildren.

Professor Caroline Emosioke Umebese is a renowned Botanist whose career reflects dedication to scholarship, mentorship and service.

Born in Auchi, Edo State, on November 28, 1956, she had her early education in Ibadan before proceeding to the University of Benin, where she graduated with a Degree in Botany in 1979. She obtained her Master’s and Doctorate degrees from the University of Ibadan in 1981 and 1986, respectively. She also earned a Postgraduate Diploma and Master’s degree in Guidance and Counselling from the University of Lagos in 2009 and 2011, respectively.

Professor Umebese joined the University of Lagos in September 1987 as Lecturer II and rose through the academic ranks to become Professor of Botany (Plant Physiology) in July 2015. Her research contributions include 46 publications in national and international journals. She has supervised approximately 170 undergraduate students, 22 Master’s students and seven doctoral candidates.

Her administrative contributions include over two decades as Student Course Adviser, Head of the Department of Botany, University of Lagos (2016–2019), and Acting Head of Department during her sabbatical at Lagos State University. She has also served as Chairman and member of several Senate committees.

She belongs to several professional associations, including the Botanical Society of Nigeria, Botanical Association of America, South Africa Association of Botanists and Nigeria Institute of Biology. She has presented papers at local and international conferences, reviewed scholarly journals and served as an examiner and external assessor for professorial appointments at various universities.

Beyond academia, Professor Umebese is a Pastor at The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), and has authored two Christian books, Activate God’s Promises in Your Life and Faith-Based Parenting in These Last Days, alongside several booklets and tracts.

Professor Caroline Emosioke Umebese is married and blessed with children and grandchildren.

Professor Edmund Olushina Bamiro is an eminent scholar of English Language and Linguistics, whose career spans several universities in Nigeria and abroad.

Born on December 4, 1956 at Massey Street Hospital, Lagos Island, he attended Holy Cross Catholic School and Lagos City College, where he obtained his West African School Certificate in the First Division. He proceeded to the University of Maiduguri, graduating with First Class Honours in English in 1982. He obtained a Master’s degree in English Language from the University of Lagos in 1986, a Ph.D. in Linguistics from the International Christian University, Tokyo, Japan, in 1990, and bagged the second Ph.D. in English from the University of Saskatchewan, Canada, in 1997.

Professor Bamiro has taught in several universities, locally and internationally, including the Universities of Saskatchewan and Windsor in Canada, University of The Bahamas, University of Maiduguri, University of Port Harcourt, Adekunle Ajasin University, Redeemer’s University, Edo state University and University of Lagos.

His administrative experience includes serving as Head of Department in the following institutions: Department of English Studies and Mass Communication, Adekunle Ajasin University from 2008 to 2009; Department of English, Redeemer’s University; 2013 to 2015, Edo University, January to August, 2017 and Anchor University, Ayobo Lagos during his sabbatical leave in 2024 to 2025. He has served as Dean of the College of Humanities at Redeemer’s University, Mowe and Ede, between 2011 to 2012 and 2015 to 2016 respectively. He also served as Chairman of a National Universities Commission Ad-hoc Accreditation Panel for the evaluation of an undergraduate Education programme at Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kano.

His research interests include World Englishes, Nigerian English, Sociolinguistics and the interface between language and literature. He has published extensively in reputable international journals, including World Englishes, English Today, Geolinguistics, American Speech and Sociolinguistic Studies.

Professor Edmund Olushina Bamiro is happily married with three children and two granddaughters.

Professor Tewogbade Veronica Bakare is a distinguished scholar of Adult Education whose career reflects dedication to scholarship, mentorship and service.

Born on December 14, 1956 in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, she attended Idi-Aba Girls’ Primary School, Abeokuta, and Ogbomoso Girls’ School, among other institutions. She obtained a Bachelor of Education degree in English from the University of Ife in 1978, followed by Master’s and Ph.D. degrees in Adult Education from the University of Lagos in 1990 and 1998 respectively.

Professor Bakare started her career as a teacher in Command Secondary School before joining the University of Lagos in September 2005 as Lecturer II and rose through the ranks to become Professor in 2021. Her area of specialisation is Adult Teaching Methods, with interests spanning literacy, sociology, e-learning and the management of adult education.

Her researches have contributed greatly to the area of Adult Education and has been copiously cited on Academia. She delivered her Inaugural Lecture, “The Adult, the Enigma, the Method and the Andragogy of It All!” on July 3, 2024.

She has served the University in several capacities, including Faculty Examinations Officer, Deputy Director of the Institute for Continuing Education, Acting Head of Department, Hall Warden of Erastus Akingbola Postgraduate Hall and Coordinator of the Department’s Internship and Entrepreneurship Education Programme. She also facilitated a departmental staff and student exchange agreement with a German university.

Professor Bakare has over 80 publications in reputable national and international journals. She has successfully supervised 10 Ph.D theses and numerous undergraduate and postgraduate projects. A recipient of the Faculty of Education’s Best Researcher Award, she has also won best paper presentation in several international conferences.

She belongs to the Nigerian National Council for Adult Education and the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria. She has served as external examiner in Universities of Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Calabarand Ilorin. She served as a Visiting Professor at Tai Solarin Federal University of Education, Ogun state and consultant to UNICEF, UNESCO, Federal Ministry of Education and National Commission for Mass Education in Abuja.

Professor Tewogbade Veronica Bakare is married and blessed with children.

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