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L. V. with AFP

Author Cheikh Hamidou Kane in Dakar (Senegal) in 2008.

The writer authored two novels, including *L’Aventure ambiguë* (Ambiguous Adventure), a major semi-autobiographical work published in 1961. He also served as Minister of Planning and Cooperation between 1981 and 1988.

Senegalese writer and statesman Cheikh Hamidou Kane—author of *L’Aventure ambiguë*, a classic of African literature—died on Saturday, October 3, in Dakar at the age of 98, according to press reports and Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye. “I learned with deep sadness of the passing of Cheikh Hamidou Kane,” President Faye wrote on X.

“With *L’Aventure ambiguë*, he gave generations of Africans the words to reflect on a question that remains with us still: how to open ourselves to the world’s knowledge without losing any part of who we are,” he also stated.

“As a minister of the Republic, he also served Senegal with dedication,” he added.

“His work belongs to the heritage of all Africa”

Born in Matam, in northeastern Senegal, on April 2, 1928, Cheikh Hamidou Kane grew up between Quranic instruction and the French school system—a dual education, both Islamic and Western, that deeply inspired his work. His semi-autobiographical book published in 1961, *L’Aventure ambiguë* (Ambiguous Adventure), is a coming-of-age novel—a journey of learning about life, Islam, and the values ​​of the Diallobé region (northern Senegal), and, above all, an encounter with otherness and the West. Translated into some forty languages, it earned its author the Grand Prix Littéraire d’Afrique Noire in 1962.

“With him, a major voice of our literature and thought has been silenced,” lamented former Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko on X.

Having become a classic of Francophone African literature, the work has been studied for decades in numerous high schools, middle schools, and universities across the African continent.

A former Senegalese government minister in the 1980s

In March 2025, a stage adaptation of *L’Aventure ambiguë* was performed nationally for the first time at the Daniel Sorano Theatre in Dakar, playing to a full house. The production was made possible through a collaboration between the national theatre and the Globe association, which runs projects to improve access to culture in northern Senegal.

“Through his work, his thought, and his commitment, Cheikh Hamidou Kane leaves behind a major intellectual and cultural legacy that will continue to nourish the reflections of generations of readers, students, and researchers,” wrote Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar on Facebook. Alongside his literary career, Cheikh Hamidou Kane held several high-ranking public offices, notably serving as Governor of Thiès and later as Minister of Planning and Cooperation in the 1980s.

“His career in the service of the State and his intellectual commitment will also remain etched in our collective memory,” former Senegalese President Macky Sall wrote on X.

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