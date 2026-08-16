by

Claire Mom

President Bola Tinubu and Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun state | File photo

President Bola Tinubu says the re-election of Ademola Adeleke as governor of Osun is a “fitting assurance” that democracy will continue to flourish in under his administration.

Adeleke, the candidate of Accord, was declared the winner of the election on Sunday morning after an overnight results collation exercise in Osogbo, the state capital.

Joshua Ogunwole, the state returning officer for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said Adeleke secured 511,067 votes to defeat his closest challenger in the tightly contested governorship election.

Tinubu said he congratulated the governor, according to a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, presidential spokesman.

“I called Governor Ademola Adeleke earlier today to congratulate him on his election victory in Osun State. His victory once again confirmed the confidence the people of Osun State have in him,” the statement quoted Tinubu as saying.

“I wish him great success as he prepares to lead the state for the next four years. Now that he has won, Governor Adeleke must unite the people of Osun State and rally them for growth, stability, and social and economic progress, regardless of the political choices they made at the election.

“I salute the courage and discipline displayed by other contestants in the election. Their participation deepened and enriched our country’s democratic culture. The outcome of the election reflects the will of the people and is a fitting assurance that democracy will continue to flourish in our land.”

Tinubu commended INEC and the security agencies for conducting a “peaceful and transparent election that produced a clear winner”.

The Cable