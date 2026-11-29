The traffic in Victoria Island in the past month had to be experienced to be appreciated. I once spent two hours from Falomo Bridge, Ikoyi to the Mobil petrol station on Victoria Island, a journey that would have been walkable if the weather was kinder and security better. The case of an ‘egbon’ was even worse. He reportedly left Metropolitan Club for his home off Ligali Ayorinde. It is a journey that would take 10 to 15 minutes on a good day. It took him three hours on this fateful evening. It was so bad that this 85year-old man was tempted to walk but for the restraint of his driver and the caution of the friend he was chatting with on the phone. The ostensible reason for the gridlock was the work being done on an Ozumba Mbadiwe stretch which had refused to acknowledge the several palliatives done on it during the rainy season. Lagos State in its wisdom then decided to do something more permanent by using interlocking blocks. Hopefully, the traffic nightmare is over. At least for the time being.

The use of interlocking blocks, otherwise called Interlocking Concrete Block Pavements (ICBP) for some roads, seems the way to go. Especially in waterlogged areas with heavy traffic. It is said to be a system where individual blocks which are held together without mortar or adhesives, serve to distribute heavy loads across multiple units. Its strength, like a broom, is in the collective. It is, also like a broom, a pitiable sight when loosened or dislodged. It is even hazardous as loose blocks can cause havoc to motorists. I am no expert, but in my opinion, the blocks are invariably dislodged when the foundation is not tight and firmly compressed before the laying of interlocking blocks with the result that certain areas begin to sink or cave in with time. It could also happen when the edges are not properly fused together with concrete. They are, in other words, as strong as their weakest link. And when this weak link is not quickly remedied, the road begins to disintegrate. This is when a stitch in time would have saved nine. This is when unfortunately, from all I have seen, authorities look the other way.

I virtually witnessed the creation and almost the disintegration of a road in Oniru, Victoria Island. Sometimes called the Alternative Road, Akinogun Road was first constructed as a two lane road during the Fashola era to take traffic off Ozumba Mbadiwe by bye-passing the Lekki toll gate. To underscore its importance, the Sanwo-Olu era turned it to four lanes with interlocking blocks. If it was important before, it is now even more so because it is the road that now links commuters in that axis to the Coastal Road. Traffic has understandably, become heavier on the road. And probably because of this, especially during peak periods, another U-turn was very recently created that was probably not in the original design. This U-turn makes access to the Coastal Road easier and faster. It is unfortunately from the creation of this U-turn that the disintegration of the road started. Something that held the interlocking blocks together must have chipped off when the U-turn was created. As usual, it started with just one or two loose blocks. At this stage, a cup of mixed cement would have done the job. It would have been a stitch in time. But nothing was done. It became wider over the weeks as block after block were loosened. Soon, it became difficult for heavy duty trucks to do a U-turn without their tyres screeching. Then, it became obvious that smaller cars were trying to avoid the damaged area. But the damaged area was getting wider and soon became more and more difficult to avoid. Then, it threatened to cut one side of the road in two. A couple of days ago, I passed the road to find that a part of the U-turn had been sealed off for repairs. Thank God! Hopefully, the discomfort of regular commuters would be over soon. The wonder though, as always, is why things have to deteriorate before being fixed. Why we have to wait for a torn garment to need more than a dozen stitches to fix when a stitch in time would have saved the day and the embarrassment. Or why a simple repair work has to deteriorate in order to justify the award of a new contract.

The Alternative Road is a busy road. Not only in terms of traffic, but also in terms of personnel. Government officials of different hues visit the road for one reason or the other. Even a bird would be challenged and accosted quickly if it perched wrongly along the road. It is therefore, hard to believe that the arm of government responsible for minor road repairs was not, until now, aware of this damage. It is hard to believe that the vigilance of government officials is only limited to perceived misdemeanors by the public and blind to things that need to be put right for the comfort of citizens and ease of governance. Government officials are quick to attack illegal structures and slow to repair damaged structures.

The tale of the gradual dislodgement of interlocking blocks on this road, is in a way for me, a metaphor for the state of our national life. We tend to turn a blind eye to things until they get irredeemably wrong. The colossal sums we have spent on insecurity for example, could have been better spent elsewhere if things had been nipped in the bud. Instead, some northern politicians saw ‘Boko Haram’, its progenitor, as a card to be used against a Southern Christian President. The four national refineries would still be functioning today if leaders, starting from the military, saw them as national priorities instead of cash cows to be milked from time to time.

Now, they are almost like scraps because the necessary stitching was not done as at when due. The proliferation of fake products is another issue. Fake products would not be this pervasive if concerned officials had acted swiftly to nip things in the bud. The list is endless. And together, they have made our national pathway to prosperity almost impassable.

The second lesson, especially in this electioneering season, is that interlocking blocks are strong when held together just as unity gives a nation strength. Yet, we have politicians who are currently playing up ethnic and religious divisions for catchment votes. They play up weaknesses and fault lines. These leaders will rather see things damaged than repaired. They will rather see them destroyed than nurtured. They will rather weaken than strengthen. In fact, they delight in pointing out the loosened blocks in our national life. Their incessant attacks on the nation’s psyche are worse than the benign neglect of that road in Oniru, Victoria Island.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria