Professor Patricia Onwuachi-Iheagwara Advances Nigeria’s Quest For Indigenous Oilfield Technology

From becoming Nigeria’s First Female Associate Professor of Petroleum Engineering in October 2021 to emerging as Nigeria’s First Female Professor of Petroleum Engineering in October 2024, her remarkable academic journey represents a milestone in engineering scholarship, gender advancement and indigenous technological innovation.

In a landmark demonstration of academic distinction, professional excellence and commitment to indigenous technological development, Engr. Prof. Patricia Nneka Onwuachi-Iheagwara has delivered a compelling inaugural lecture at Southern Delta University (SDU), Ozoro, Delta State, calling for greater investment in home-grown research and technological solutions to strengthen Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

The inaugural lecture, titled “From Earth to Wellbore: Confronting Cement Retrogression in HTHP Wells with Indigenous Additives,” delivered on 21 July 2026, brought into focus the importance of harnessing Nigeria’s natural resources and scientific capabilities to address critical engineering challenges confronting the oil and gas sector.

Beyond its technical significance, the lecture represented another defining moment in the career of a distinguished academic whose professional journey has consistently challenged barriers in engineering education and research.

Prof. Onwuachi-Iheagwara holds a remarkable place in Nigerian engineering history. In October 2021, she became Nigeria’s first female Associate Professor of Petroleum Engineering, establishing a significant national milestone in a specialised field traditionally dominated by men. In October 2024, she recorded another historic achievement as Nigeria’s first female Professor of Petroleum Engineering.

Her subsequent emergence as the first female substantive Professor of Petroleum Engineering at Southern Delta University further reinforces her place among the pioneering women advancing engineering scholarship and professional excellence in Nigeria.

A JOURNEY OF DISTINCTION AND HISTORIC ACHIEVEMENT

Prof. Onwuachi-Iheagwara’s academic and professional development reflects an exceptional commitment to continuous learning, intellectual versatility and professional advancement.

Her educational journey began with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Ilorin. She subsequently expanded her academic qualifications through postgraduate studies in Petroleum Engineering at the University of Benin, Mechanical Engineering at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and Petroleum Engineering at the University of Port Harcourt.

She also obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, before completing her PhD in Petroleum Engineering at the University of Benin.

Her professional experience before entering the academic environment cut across aviation, non-governmental organisations and computer programming for an indigenous oil servicing company. These experiences contributed to the multidisciplinary foundation that has informed her approach to engineering research and education.

She began her academic career at Delta State University, Abraka, where she distinguished herself through teaching, research and institutional service. At the university’s Oleh campus, she rose to become the first female substantive Associate Professor of Petroleum Engineering.

Her administrative contributions included serving twice as Acting Head of the Department of Petroleum and Gas Engineering and subsequently as pioneer Acting Head of the Department of Petroleum Engineering following the restructuring of the former Department of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering.

She also served in several academic and administrative capacities, including course adviser, departmental examination officer, faculty representative and member and chairperson of various university committees.

Her subsequent professional journey through Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, and her eventual appointment at Southern Delta University further consolidated her contributions to engineering education and research in the Niger Delta.

Her professional affiliations include the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Society of Petroleum Engineers, Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists, Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society and Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, among other professional bodies. She is also a registered professional engineer, certified geoscientist and registered teacher.

INDIGENOUS TECHNOLOGY AS A SOLUTION TO OIL INDUSTRY CHALLENGES

The central focus of her inaugural lecture was a major technical challenge associated with the construction, safety and long-term integrity of oil and gas wells, particularly those operating under high-temperature and high-pressure (HTHP) conditions.

As petroleum exploration increasingly extends into deeper and more technically demanding geological formations, the ability of well-construction materials to withstand extreme temperatures and pressures becomes critical.

One of the essential materials in this process is oil-well cement, which provides structural support and zonal isolation by sealing the space between the steel casing and the surrounding geological formation.

However, under extreme temperature conditions, cement can experience a deterioration process known as cement retrogression. This phenomenon results in reduced compressive strength and increased permeability, potentially compromising well integrity and creating risks of fluid migration, leakage and eventual well failure.

Conventionally, the industry addresses this challenge through the addition of silica flour, commonly at concentrations of approximately 35 to 40 per cent by weight of cement, to improve thermal stability.

While this approach is established in petroleum engineering, continued reliance on imported industrial materials presents economic and technological concerns for Nigeria.

Prof. Onwuachi-Iheagwara’s research therefore examined the possibility of developing locally sourced alternatives capable of delivering the required performance while reducing dependence on imported additives.

FROM NIGERIAN RIVER SANDS TO PETROLEUM ENGINEERING INNOVATION

One of the most significant aspects of the research was its investigation into the suitability of indigenous Nigerian sands as potential substitutes for imported silica flour in oil-well cement formulations.

The study examined sand samples collected from several locations, including the River Niger in Asaba, Benin, Oleh, Ughelli, Owhe-Oleh and the Ethiope River area.

The samples underwent laboratory investigations involving chemical composition, mineralogical properties, particle-size distribution, grain morphology and organic content.

The findings indicated that selected indigenous samples contained approximately 90 to 95 per cent silicon dioxide (SiO₂), presenting promising possibilities for their development as anti-retrogression additives in high-temperature oil-well cementing applications.

The research further established that the effectiveness of these materials depends significantly on appropriate treatment and processing.

The required procedures include washing to remove clay and organic impurities, drying to control moisture content and fine milling to achieve the particle sizes necessary for effective performance in cement formulations.

These processes demonstrate that indigenous resource utilisation must be supported by scientific precision, appropriate technology and rigorous quality control.

PROMISING LABORATORY RESULTS

The laboratory results presented during the inaugural lecture offered encouraging evidence of the potential of processed indigenous sands.

A cement formulation incorporating fully cleaned and washed sand reportedly achieved a compressive strength of approximately 2,100 pounds per square inch (psi) after 24 hours of curing. This increased to approximately 3,600 psi after seven days and reached about 4,000 psi after 28 days under the reported high-temperature curing conditions.

The investigation also examined varying levels of substitution, from partial replacement of imported silica flour to complete replacement.

According to the research presentation, preliminary findings indicated that between 60 and 80 per cent substitution using appropriately treated Ughelli sand was achievable under the investigated conditions.

These results point towards the possibility of developing locally supported alternatives that could reduce material procurement costs and strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to produce essential inputs for its petroleum industry.

However, further performance validation, specialised processing, quality assurance and industrial-scale testing remain necessary before widespread commercial adoption.

ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITIES AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY

The importance of Prof. Onwuachi-Iheagwara’s research extends beyond its immediate engineering application.

The development of indigenous oilfield materials could contribute to reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported industrial inputs, conserving foreign exchange and creating opportunities for local manufacturing and materials-processing industries.

It also presents opportunities for collaboration among universities, research institutions, indigenous oil servicing companies and petroleum operators.

For the Niger Delta, where petroleum exploration and production remain important components of the regional economy, the research carries considerable developmental relevance.

The commercial processing of locally sourced industrial materials could stimulate investment, encourage technology transfer, create employment opportunities and strengthen the participation of indigenous businesses in the oil and gas value chain.

From an environmental perspective, sourcing and processing suitable local materials could reduce transportation-related emissions associated with imported additives. Such benefits, however, would depend on responsible sourcing, environmental safeguards and sustainable processing practices.

The research consequently presents a compelling example of how academic investigation can connect natural resources, technological innovation and economic development.

A HISTORIC ACHIEVEMENT FOR WOMEN IN ENGINEERING

Beyond the scientific contribution of her inaugural lecture, Prof. Onwuachi-Iheagwara’s professional accomplishments represent an important chapter in the advancement of women in Nigerian engineering.

Her historic emergence as Nigeria’s first female Associate Professor of Petroleum Engineering in October 2021 and first female Professor of Petroleum Engineering in October 2024 demonstrates the possibilities created by academic discipline, professional determination and sustained intellectual development.

These achievements are particularly significant in a technical discipline where women remain underrepresented in senior academic appointments and leadership positions.

Her journey provides an inspiring example for young Nigerian women aspiring to careers in engineering, petroleum technology, scientific research and university administration.

More importantly, her accomplishments demonstrate that professional excellence and intellectual contributions should be recognised beyond traditional gender boundaries.

For aspiring female engineers, particularly in the Niger Delta, her career offers an enduring message about the importance of education, perseverance, competence and the courage to pursue demanding professional ambitions.

A CALL FOR STRONGER UNIVERSITY-INDUSTRY COLLABORATION

One of the broader implications of the inaugural lecture is the need for Nigerian universities to strengthen their roles as centres of technological innovation and practical solutions to national development challenges.

Nigeria’s petroleum industry requires more than the acquisition of existing technologies. It requires the development of indigenous knowledge, research capabilities and locally adaptable engineering solutions.

The research presented by Prof. Onwuachi-Iheagwara demonstrates the value of examining available natural resources and subjecting them to rigorous scientific investigation to determine their suitability for industrial applications.

Moving from laboratory research to commercial deployment, however, will require sustained research funding, specialised processing facilities, industrial partnerships, technical standards and comprehensive performance testing.

Government agencies, petroleum operators, indigenous oil servicing companies and academic institutions must therefore create stronger platforms for collaboration to ensure that promising university research translates into practical industrial applications.

The development of home-grown technologies is not simply an academic aspiration; it is an important component of economic resilience, industrial competitiveness and technological independence.

FROM ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE TO NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Prof. Patricia Nneka Onwuachi-Iheagwara’s inaugural lecture represents more than a formal academic milestone. It reflects the capacity of Nigerian scholars to contribute meaningful solutions to complex industrial challenges through research, innovation and the intelligent utilisation of indigenous resources.

Her historic achievements as Nigeria’s first female Associate Professor of Petroleum Engineering in October 2021 and first female Professor of Petroleum Engineering in October 2024 have already secured her a distinctive place in the country’s engineering and academic landscape.

Her research now adds another dimension to that legacy by demonstrating the potential of Nigerian natural resources in developing alternative materials for the petroleum industry.

As Southern Delta University celebrates its pioneering female substantive Professor of Petroleum Engineering, the wider significance of the occasion lies in the message it sends to Nigeria’s academic community, industrial operators and policymakers.

The future of the country’s petroleum industry will depend not only on the resources beneath its soil but also on the knowledge, innovation and technological capacity developed by its people.

From geology to petroleum engineering, from academic distinction to indigenous technological advancement, Prof. Onwuachi-Iheagwara’s journey embodies the spirit of determination, excellence and purposeful scholarship.

Her story is not only about breaking barriers in engineering academia; it is also abou demonstrating that Nigerian intellectual capacity can help shape the technological future of the nation’s oil and gas industry.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria