Our new TV drama explores the challenges of growing up with modern aspirations in a traditional society

PRESS RELEASE

ABUJA, Nigeria – 29 September 2026

BBC Media Action in Nigeria and AREWA24 today launched a new Hausa-language television drama, Badariyya, in Abuja, bringing together Northern Nigerian creative talent, media partners and collaborators to tell stories that reflect the lives, relationships, aspirations and everyday experiences of audiences across the region.

Badariyya follows its namesake main character, a young woman determined to build a future on her own terms as she navigates the expectations of family, friendships, relationships and community. As her ambitions begin to take shape, she finds herself facing choices that challenge her plans and force her to balance her own aspirations with the traditions and expectations that shape everyday life. Set against the realities of contemporary Northern Nigeria, the drama explores family, friendship, relationships, community expectations and the everyday choices that shape our lives.

The drama explores the challenges that come with balancing personal aspirations with family expectations, relationships, work and the pressures of everyday life. Through Badariyya and the people around her, audiences encounter characters navigating questions of love, independence, family, tradition and the choices that shape their futures, creating opportunities to see familiar experiences reflected on screen and connect with the story in their own way.

Jacob Arback, Executive Vice Chairman, AREWA24, said:

“At AREWA24, we believe the most powerful stories are those that feel close to home. Badariyya is rooted in the culture and realities of Northern Nigerian life, while bringing fresh and engaging characters to the screen.”

The project has been created in consultation with government stakeholders and faith and cultural leaders in Kaduna and Kano States, whose perspectives have helped shape the drama to reflect the values, realities and ways of life of its audiences.

Hajiya Umma K. Ahmed, Commissioner of Health, Kaduna State, said:

“Stories that are rooted in the realities of people and communities can create opportunities for people to see their experiences reflected on screen. Badariyya brings these familiar experiences to life in an engaging and relatable way, and we are pleased to see creative storytelling that connects with audiences in Kaduna and beyond.”

Dr Abubakar Labaran Yusuf, Commissioner of Health, Kano State, said:

“Creative storytelling can bring people together around experiences that are familiar to them. Badariyya provides an opportunity for audiences to enjoy a compelling drama while seeing characters and situations that reflect aspects of everyday life. We welcome the opportunity to support locally relevant creative work that engages communities.”

Stories rooted in real lives

Badariyya was developed by and with Northern Nigerian creative talent, including people with a deep understanding of the culture and context in which the story is set. This local creative input has helped shape the characters, relationships, and situations portrayed in the drama.

Ayo Abosede, Project Director, BBC Media Action, said:

“Powerful stories can make us think, motivate us and start conversations. That is what makes Badariyya particularly exciting. It is rooted in a specific place, culture, and set of experiences, and has been created with people who understand that world intimately. We wanted audiences to see themselves in Badariyya, their mothers, fathers, neighbours, friends, and aspects of their own lives. It is an entertainment drama, rooted in everyday experiences and aspirations, and audiences can connect with the characters and stories in their own way.”

Following its launch in Abuja on 29 September, Badariyya will premiere on Arewa24 on Sunday 4 October at 8 p.m., with content also reaching audiences through radio and digital platforms. Audiences can find Badariyya content on Instagram (@bbcmediaactionarewa), Facebook (BBC Media Action Arewa), YouTube (BBC MA Arewa) and the Badariyya’s World website at DuniyarBadariyya.org

For more information or interviews please contact BBCMA.Comms@bbc.co.uk

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About BBC Media Action Nigeria

BBC Media Action Nigeria is the BBC’s international development organisation in Nigeria. Working with local partners, media organisations, creative professionals and communities, it works through media and communication to inform, connect and inspire people, developing locally relevant content across television, radio and digital platforms. Its work combines creative storytelling, audience insight and community engagement to help people access information, explore different perspectives, and participate in conversations that matter to their lives and communities.

About Badariyya

Badariyya is a Hausa-language television drama developed in partnership with AREWA24. The series follows a young woman determined to build an independent future while navigating family expectations, relationships, tradition and the choices that come with pursuing a life on her own terms. Set against the everyday realities of contemporary Northern Nigeria, the drama explores the tensions between personal aspirations and the expectations of those around us, with characters and situations that will invite audiences to connect, reflect and enjoy the story.

The drama will also broadcast on partner radio stations in Kano (Arewa Radio, Radio Kano, Freedom FM, Vision FM and Express FM) and Kaduna (Vision FM, Invicta FM, Freedom FM, Alheri Radio and Kaduna State Media Corporation Radio (KSMC)). Digital content will also be available on Instagram (@bbcmediaactionarewa), Facebook (BBC Media Action Arewa), and YouTube (BBC MA Arewa).

About AREWA24

AREWA24 is the leading Hausa-language entertainment and lifestyle television network in Northern Nigeria and across West Africa, reaching over 50M viewers. AREWA24 produces and broadcasts original Hausa-language programming, including drama series, films, talk formats, women, kids and youth shows and other locally relevant family entertainment. Since its launch in 2014, the network’s mission has been to reflect pride in local culture with authentic local storytelling, to entertain its viewers and to provide information to help improve the quality of life for Northern Nigerians and their communities. Through its strong connection with Hausa-speaking audiences and with the high level of trust from its viewers, AREWA24 provides an important media platform for locally produced stories and creative talent. AREWA24 benefits from active and high audience engagement across its digital platforms at www.AREWA24.COM, www.facebook.com/AREWA24, and Instagram.com/AREWA24channel. AREWA24 also operates a global streaming service, AREWA24 On Demand.

Behind-the-scenes shots of Badariyya

The BBC