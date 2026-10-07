By : Joseph Kanjo

Dr Matthew Uwuigbe

Dr Matthew Uwuigbe, a senior lecturer at Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, has died in a hotel room after reportedly having an encounter with a 21-year-old commercial sex worker.

Uwuigbe, a lecturer in the Faculty of Medical Laboratory Science, was said to have died on Monday, October 5, 2026, at a hotel in the Mosco area of Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of the State.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, Eno Ikoedem, said the hotel owner, manager and the lady involved in the incident had been arrested and detained for questioning.

Ikoedem disclosed that the command received a report at about 8pm on Monday that the lecturer lodged in the hotel and engaged the services of a 21-year-old woman identified as Angela Defa Jacob.

The police spokesperson added that the lecturer later asked the woman to go out and purchase water for him but came back to find the lifeless body of the lecturer. She said the investigation has commenced.

“The woman returned to the room and discovered Uwuigbe lying lifeless, prompting the report to the police,” the PPRO stated.

Ikoedem further disclosed that the circumstances surrounding the lecturer’s death were being investigated, adding that “the arrests were part of efforts to establish what transpired before his death.”

She disclosed that Uwuigbe’s remains had been deposited at the Oriaifo Memorial Hospital Mortuary for preservation, while the investigation continues.

Also reacting to the incident, the university management distanced the institution from the circumstances surrounding the incident, stressing that the death occurred outside the university environment.

Spokesperson for AAU, Otunba Aladenika, confirmed that Uwuigbe was a staff member of the university, stressing that the incident was unrelated to the institution’s official activities.

Aladenika emphasized that the woman involved was not a student of the university and described the matter as the lecturer’s private affair.

GUARDIAN Newspapers